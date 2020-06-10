Transcript for ABC News Live Prime: Monday, October 5, 2020

The president back at home tonight at the White House announcing his return with a massed forces waiting for me. Truman Balcony and image already feeling controversy tonight just hours after his doctors say the president he is not out of the woods just yet. White House to return home to now the latest code red hot spot. At least eighteen positive cases time to gatherings there our king is standing by with the latest reporting. She alarming US senate from the world. Innovation one out of every ten people on the planet may have been infected when Kobe nineteen. The doctor Anthony found to sounding the alarm over the US having tens of thousands more daily cases then we should right now. 33 states reporting viruses on the rise with a new closures happening in a number of New York City hot spot. Still buying campaigning in a critical state of Florida today saying he has again tested negative for Kobe. Sonatas by Dr. Joseph Biden reminds him to socially distance from reported. In the twelve outreach in Texas after the governor moved to limit the amount of ballot drop off locations it's a closer look at our series ballot. Grayson yet again for a possible ten awarded to Americans as delta barrels its way toward the region. Good evening everyone I'm Linda Davis thanks so much for screwing with us. 2101000. Americans have lost their lives hundreds losing their fight with corona virus today alone. So by all accounts doing a bit better tonight president trump now home from the hospital he tweeted a video message shortly after he got back to the White House take a listen. I just left Walter Reed medical center. And it's really need something very special the doctors the nurses the first responders and I learned so much about corona virus. And one thing that's for certain don't let it dominate you. Don't be afraid of it you're gonna beat it we have the best medical equipment we have the best medicine is all developed recently. And you get me and I went I didn't feel so good. And two days ago I could've left today's victory is gonna feel great doing better than half and a long time I say just recently better than twenty years ago. Don't let it dominate don't let it take albeit lives. Don't let that happen in the greatest country in the world we're gone back welcome back to work would be out front. Thank you leader had to do that and that is a danger to it but I had to do it. I stood out front. Let. Nobody that's a leader. Would not do what I did. And I know there's a risk there's a danger but that's OK and now I'm better and maybe I'm immune I don't know. This statement comes as the president's own doctors said that he may not be out of the woods just yet and doctors say that he may still be contagious and returning to hot spot at least eighteen people linked to the White House is now. Been affected with cove is nineteen a Press Secretary announcing today that she was one of three cases of the White House today alone. We have a lot to get to tonight but we begin with a ABC's chief White House correspondent Jonathan Karl. After receiving some of the most advanced medical care in the world for three nights. Including experimental treatments usually reserved for the most serious Covert cases. President trump headed home to the White House his message to Americans. Don't be afraid of cove it don't let it dominate your life he added I feel better than I did twenty years ago. The president's doctor says he gave the all clear to go home. There he may not entirely be out of the woods yet. The team and I agree that all are valuations and most importantly his clinical status support the president safe return home. Where he'll be surrounded by world class medical care 24/7. So. How is the president really doing. It's been nearly impossible to discern amidst a series of false or conflicting statements from the White House and the president's position. Doctor Sean Conley over the past four days. Once again to date doctor Conley refused to answer basic questions about the president's health. Are any information as a lot of that off so we we've done routine standard imaging. I'm just not. Liberty discuss. On Saturday doctor Connolly insisted the president was doing just fine its morning the president is doing very well. The team and I are extremely happy with the progress the president has made. He falsely told reporters the president had not been given oxygen when in fact he had been given it twice yes. Dean today he was not on us. None of this moment and yesterday with the team oh when we roll here he was not on oxygen. Minutes after that briefing ended a White House chief of staff mark meadows told reporters off to the side. Meadows then directly contradicted that doctor saying quote. The president's vitals over the last 24 hours were very concerning and the next 48 hours will be critical terms of his care. We are still not on a clear path to a full recovery. Sunday as meadows looked on his head in his hands doctor Conley admitted he had not told the truth about whether the president had been given oxygen. He acknowledged he was putting a positive spin on everything to please the patient. I was trying to reflect the the upbeat attitude that the team president this course of illness has had. We didn't want to give any any information that might. Steer the the course of illness in another direction. Nom and in doing so. You know came off. We're trying to hide something was initially true. And so have there haven't. Over the course of his hospitalization the president staged a series of photo ops designed to project strength and to prove he was still on the job. In this photo the president appears to be signing his name to we blank piece of paper. Yesterday the president had the Secret Service drive him outside the hospital so we could wave to the cameras and to his supporters. Possibly exposing the agents riding along with him to the virus. The move outraged doctor James Phillips and attending doctorate Walter Reed. Who tweeted all of those agents must now quarantine adding they might get sick they might die for political theater. Commanded by trump to put their lives at risk for theater this is insanity. Doctor Phillips appeared today on GM man I don't know what the. Benefits of this political slump more I do know what the risks for. And my concern is perhaps the Secret Service agents that weren't side don't know the forest what they we're up against their. And what the real threats were. Tonight the president returns to a White House thrown into chaos by Covert nineteen. Each day more staffers getting sick. Today's Press Secretary Caylee Mac and any announced she too S tested positive for the virus. For days she has been speaking to reporters without wearing a mask even though she has had extensive contact with bolt the president. And with hope hicks who tested positive last Thursday. Two of Mac Kennedy's aides in the White House Press Office have also tested positive. In total eighteen people were around the White House and president trump now have Covert nineteen. Eleven of them attended the Rose Garden ceremony where the president announced his Supreme Court pick others including hicks former New Jersey governor Chris Christie. And trump campaign manager bill stepping in. Attended a debate prep meeting at the White House. The president's daughter of market trump has tested negative. At the debate in Cleveland she didn't Wear a mask over the weekend she was recorded by the Daily Mail jogging with her husband Jared Kushner and their Washington neighborhood. Wolf now wearing face coverings. Multiple sources tell ABC news there is now what one person close to the president called a full blown freak out among the White House staff. New York Times reporter Michael Scherer who tested positive after flying on Air Force One a week ago Saturday says no one is reached out to him to Trace his possible contact. Nobody from the White House has sent its move. And then asked anything about where I was or whoever who I talked to or. Over who also might infected. They're also serious questions about why the president travel to a fund raiser in New Jersey on Thursday after learning hope hicks had the virus. New Jersey officials are now tracing the contacts. For more than 200 people who were there with the president sources tell ABC news the president tested positive shortly after he returned from that trip. But hours later he told Sean Hannity he was still waiting on results. So. I just went for a test and we'll see what happens I mean who knows. Today his doctor refused to say when the president last tested negative for the virus. I don't want to go backwards. As for the president seven months into a crisis that has unfolded on his watch. He now says personal experience. Has taught him a lot about a disease that has killed more than 200 in 101000 Americans at. Spin the very interesting journey I learned a lot about coveted. Rather than I am really going to school this is the real schools. This is and let's read the book school. And I get and I understand it and it's. Very interesting thing I'm going to be letting you know about it. Let's bring in doctor Todd gallery and in doctor the president has just gotten back to the White House is in the video again of him standing there this is a replay. And in this extension is likely an important one and a president was going back home. To a house. Like you and I have as opposed to a white house with 24/7 medical care available. Available we likely still be in a hospital tonight if you weren't going back. To this facility with world class 24 hour round the clock. Help. The important question Lindsey I mean I think they're ads you just mentioned the White House is not a normal home and has run the clock care and and medical providers acute care for Yemen and able to miner's vital signs and and drug. A lab test so it's quite possible that you weren't going back to White House that he needs stay in the hospital again. You know I'm not there are no one you Walter Reed medical team so it's hard to know exactly I don't believe he had severe or critical illness I think it's probably more in the mild to moderate and the fact that he got decks and methods on that steroid. Really ticks him out of the mild range I think he's providers must've thought that it's more than mild illness so you know I think what's important though now I just want to reach. Injury she is in a puree it where he is contagious. We think they. Patients are contagious or two days before the onset of symptoms to at least a week after the onset of symptoms in the CDC. Wants patients were positive to isolate Britain least ten days by the way it's not just ten days and you're isolation. It's ten days in significant clinical improvement. Can infect patients right now no end in and east around him is the only members he needs to mask as much as possible he we also. Close to 50000. Cases a day and as the weather gets colder. The reproductive number of this virus increases what that means is the virus is going to be much less forgiving. Debt was over the summer. And we know it wasn't for giving over the summer. So we are in a critical time right now we need national leadership to help us change the course of our pandemic playbook. As you're well aware doctor it's said that 80% of Americans don't actually ever have to go to the hospital who come down we its corona virus. Do you sense that of course you weren't treating the president directly but do you get the sense from what you glean from the information that has been reported. That he was part of the 20% of the population that needed. To go to the hospital or do you believe that this was all out of precaution. He's big he's we curtains auctions trees and brought on true gender race. And he's a male. She's. Elderly in the seventies. And is BMIs over thirty so that puts him in obese range those three things are markers for more severe disease so I believed it was the right move. To switch him from the White House. To Walter Reed medical center let's face it Walter Reed has had more experience. Treating cold but patients and the White House electing its I think it was a prudent decision. The main thing that you'd be looking for as a warning sign. As he settles back in at the White House. So this is such a tricky virus you know it hits multiple different parts of our body I think the most important thing to start with. Is he's breathing. I mean this isn't just like the flu were only hits the longs but we do have to monitor his auction saturation closely. Why is that relevant because what's strange about this virus. Is I've seen this with many patients where they can look deceptively well Etsy patience and our emergency department actually texting on their phone which are owed to set any duty eighties or sometimes even the seventies that's dangerously low so while you can look well. You can quickly follow that clip with oxygen saturation. Low so that's one thing we want to look at but then we have to make sure that he's not happy clotting. When you Corbett nineteen. You have he ability to form clots in different parts of your body. Kidney and liver function those are things that we have to watch not just because of Kobe nineteen but also because some of the therapeutics. So there's a lot to monitor he is not out of the woods yet I'm happy to hear that he's gone back to White House. But at the same time these next few days are going to be very important to watch him closely and see what unravels. Some viewers have been asking this primary question and and I wanted to pose it to you basically suggesting that if the average American had the same kind of access to the rapid tests that the president was taking daily York the same medication the president trump was receiving. Is receiving currently still would we have. Fewer deaths as a nation. With such an important question I mean look. Testing more broadly is critical yes we need more access to testing because if we could test every person every day. Then we would be able to take those positive patients or individuals. O of circulation isolate them quarantines their close contacts and you know what happens case counts go down we've seen because you know the shelter place is sort of what you don't have testing when you can't test the broadly when you too many cases when you see hospital capacity you have no choice. But to force people sheltered place. But it's more the therapeutics are concerned when the I think it. It's true it's triple cocktail he guy is very unusual. The ducks in the zone. Standard here persevere and critically ill patients ram to severe is it standard here in the United States for those patients were hospitalized and symptomatic with Corbett nineteen but that monoclonal antibody cocktail. That's rarely give it to patients why because it's only in phase two trials right now it's been only given to over 200 patients so far. The really has to be done and an individual basis any side effects on those jobs that you be concerned about. So with from density we want to look at the liver tests closely. We have to modify it if you have any kidney issues that the deals that you give. With the monoclonal antibodies that. News is those are generally say even in the fees two trials. This particular cocktail we haven't really seen significant serious adverse events. And then as far as Jackson at the zone is concerned certainly this is a steroid. So steroids absolutely huge increase your blood glucose level almost like diabetics can can. He can have on control glucose levels it can cause you have some some maybe or he can make you feel actually better that you all parts of sometimes you can mask. I'm signs or symptoms of illness. But there's no question that in patients with severe or critically he'll cope in 1980. It has saved lives now president Trump's case. Unlikely had severe or critical illness he probably had more moderate. So the risk benefit raise short it was probably a little tougher for the medical team to make but again you on that medical teams like don't wanna look too far into that. From a medal for medical perspective the eve would you say that it's dangerous for the president to spread the message don't be afraid of Kobe don't let it dominate your life as we saw on his. Tweet earlier today. What I want to see what's most important right now is for him to come out and lead by example. He right now by leading by example he has to stay isolated I'm actually happy that he didn't say any words today because maybe the point is is that he doesn't want to emit any infectious particles that's at least what I want thing and so. You know until. He gets clearance from who is medical team that has to be a minimum. Of ten days after her beyond that it is symptoms Bennett point you know. I think whatever he wants to do he's reasonable as long as he heads. Public health interest first masking is important. It's important that he set that example because there are many people that are looking up to him to do what's right and we know that masking reduces transmission or washing your hands physically distancing these are the examples that he considered it need be able to help change the course of Covert nineteen in the United States. Doctor Mallory and think you so much. As a president recovers in Washington his illness comes with just 29 days until the final votes are cast on Election Day. Joseph Biden was on the campaign trail today in the battleground state of Florida making the response of the pandemic the centerpiece of his pitch to voters. ABC's Mary Bruce Allen how presidents covet diagnosis is shaking up the race for the White House. Tonight with the president back at the White House Joseph Biden says he's glad he's recovering but is making it clear the nation still hasn't recovered from this pandemic I hope. The president's recovery is swift and success of our nation's public crisis. Is far far from over now that he's busy treating campaign messages I would ask you do this. Listen to the science. I I. I didn't in the key battleground state of Florida today wearing a mask throughout his socially distanced events. The latest state polling shows him up five points over president trump as you all know. I'm quite frankly. We win Florida you're warm. You flat line. Last night we learned that Biden has tested negative again after his campaign said they will now revealed the results of every testy takes the trump campaign is trying to forge ahead keeping up as many events as possible saying it is the president's intention to debate on October 15 exactly two weeks from his positive test. His physician asked if it was safe for the president to resume campaigning as far as travel goes. We'll see. Biden says the decision to debate should be up to the medical experts his wife today pulling him away from reporters reminding him to keep his distance. The prizes today. Despite health concerns the vice presidential faceoff between Kabul and Harris and Mike Pence is still on for Wednesday. But now at the request of the Biden here is teen the candidates will be thirteen feet apart separated by plexiglass. Pence continues to test negative. We're looking very much forward. The vice presidential debate. And after some in the audience at last week's debate including the president's family flouted the rules by not wearing masks this time anyone without a mask will be escorted out. And there of course will be new urgency to this debate on Wednesday night with the presidents diagnosis and with Joseph Biden possibly becoming the nation's oldest president if elected Americans are now looking for some reassurance that the vice president. He's ready to step in if needed Lindsay. Married Bruce thanks so much Mary. And joining us now is Delaware senator Chris commences a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee coombs also attended the presidential debate last week in Ohio thanks so much senator for your time. Thank you Lindsey straighten me out with you ask you about the president leaving the hospital and that image that we've been showing our viewers has amassed close president outside of the White House what was your first reaction seeing that. My first reaction is the president doesn't get it I am glad if he in the First Lady here on the road to recovery. But frankly his tweet I think it was last night that he's gone to school on this pandemic and he now understands. At cove at nineteen and that folks should not worry about it. Is completely dispelled by his ignoring. CDC and other public health official advice. To Wear a mask to socially distance to wash your hands to avoid needlessly infecting others. I'm concerned frankly that Lindsey Graham is barreling ahead. With confirmation hearings in the senate next week for judge bare it which would require all of us to return. For a hearing and a vote without a clear plan in place. I think he's doing this in no small part because of the bad example that president trump is setting up disregarding public health advice. If your opinion that the president should have stayed at Walter Reed considering that it's still believed as we just heard doctor Halloran say that he's contagious. Well he was either contagious at the debate in Cleveland where I was. In the second row of the audience and the Vice President Biden former Vice President Biden. Was just a few feet away from him while he. Race is poised for ninety minutes or he's contagious now either way it's been reckless and irresponsible. I do think he should stay where he can best be cared for he is getting world class care he's getting experimental drugs a therapeutic cocktail. And some very Strom. I'm steroids that are making him feel better and may allow him to recover quickly. But I'll remind you this is the same president. Who's in the middle of supporting a case to take away health care protections for more than a hundred million Americans. And you are of course just mentioned a surrogate for Joseph Biden one of his earliest supporters on the trail heavy talk with a former vice president since the debate last week and how concerned are you that the president might have exposed potentially biting to cope but even though. I believe it's too tested this pointed Biden has taken in both. Have come back negative. I am relieved that both Joseph and Jill Biden have tested negative. I also was tested afterwards as were several of the members of the house and other supporters of the vice president who traveled with us. But frankly it's just another reminder of this stark differences between how Joseph Biden has conducted himself and his campaign. And how Donald Trump passed. President trump has passed. Thousands of his supporters. Into rallies in city after city without masks without social distancing. I'm frankly even in that Rose Garden ceremony. In which judge Baird was nominated for the Supreme Court there was row after row of folks packed closely together. Where apparently many of them. Either didn't Wear a mask didn't take a test before hand or both. In contrast former Vice President Biden has conducted himself responsibly he hasn't poet. Either the general public or the folks who provide him with security in support at risk. That shows a real difference in terms of their compassion for others and how they would lead us out of this pandemic that's why I'm supporting Joseph Biden. Have you been satisfied with the medical answers that we've been hearing from the president's doctors on his condition and is treatment. Well it's striking how how quickly the press was able to expose. President's physician for having. Made willful misstatements about whether the president was or wasn't on oxygen. I don't think they've been fully transparent. And I really questioned whether returning to the White House is the best course of treatment given the remarkable resource is they have a Walter Reed. But frankly you know at the end of the day what matters is the treatment and care seven million infected Americans have been able to get. 205000. Of them have died so far that is an incredible number of families that have had to grieve. The loss of a loved one people who often died alone in pain. Isolated and without the best state of the art medical care. It turning to the senate now Mitch McConnell announced the senate will not convene until October 19 after three Republican senators tested positive for cove in nineteen. Half of the chamber a 65 or older does there need to be mandated testing before anyone can safely return. Yes the US senate is the definition of a super spreader event. You've got a hundred people I see say many of them senior citizens I suspect virtually all of us with preexisting conditions. Flying order traveling by train or car from all over the United States gathering in. A dead small chamber. Where were often they are for long periods of time voting speaking. Frankly we should not be returning to the senate. We should not be having confirmation hearings for judge Barrett Intel every senator and our staff. Have access two rapid testing and to high quality PPE. And to state of the art care I frankly think we should be delaying the confirmation hearings and vote on judge Barrett as a result. So you just pretty much touched on this but you know as you know the chairman of the tissues Judiciary Committee senator Lindsey Graham announced today that he plans to move forward. With the Supreme Court confirmation process one week from today that's despite two committee members. Testing positive for corona virus political fight assigned do you think it's at all possible that these hearings could be held. Safely or perhaps with remote participation is so many hearings have been held in recent months. Well the only way to do this really safely and to have those members participate. Is to do a confirmation hearing. For a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court. By Xoom or by remote means. I'll remind you chairman Graham has already accelerated the process beyond any modern precedent in terms of how quickly this is being done. And how close to an election that's already under way. Millions of Americans have already voted in more than half the states. There's no precedent for a confirmation hearings this close to an election that's under way. And and I frankly struggled to see how we can have. The sort of full and and fair hearing that we ought to be having. Before judge Baer is voted on for a lifetime position to the Supreme Court. And senator before you go just wanna get a sense can you your democratic colleagues you anything at all at this point to stop this process from going forward. Appealing to the American public appealing to the conscience of our Republican colleagues. Was all we had available to us before the rules of the committee. Allow the chairman to proceed down without a quorum. So frankly at this point reminding Americans what's on the line. Why president tribe nominated this judge who's committed to overturning the Affordable Care Act. There is a hearing a week after the election. Where he wants her ceded to be the deciding vote. In overturning the constitutionality. Of a law that protects a majority of Americans who have preexisting conditions so. I think the only tool we've got at our disposal is persuasion reminding Americans what's at stake in a pandemic. The power of persuasion senator cones are thanks to you for your time. Thank you Lindsey. And when we come back the nation now averaging 40000. Cases a day as New York City cracks down on certain neighborhoods. And later in the show hurricane delta targeting the Gulf Coast our weather team is tracking it all. Welcome back everybody with the president leaving the hospital a reminder tonight at approximately 30000 Americans remain hospitalized with coming nineteen an error among the more than seven million Americans who have been infected. The US death told now tops 2101000. For the first time in cases are rising in most states 33 of them. Tonight parts of New York City are bracing for new shutdowns this is the CDC and doctor found you're out with new warnings about virus transmissions. ABC's Stephanie Ramos is in Queens New York with the latest. Just days after reopening classrooms in New York City the state shutting down about 300 schools in nine zip codes where the virus is searching. I am not. Going to recommend. Or allow any New York City for him to send their child to a school that I wouldn't send my chair. Now we have a ten of them explained and it'll be available for the from the game. So I think it is complicating your life and good but I do appreciate. This amid Corbett nineteen point. The governor says the state will take over enforcement of health orders the mayor -- went to shut down nonessential businesses in those hotspots 2101000. Americans have lost their lives to this virus 33 states and Puerto Rico or seeing it rise in cases. Hospitalizations. Klein beaten 35 states. I'm actually disturbed. And concerned about the fact that our baseline. Of infections is still stuck. At around 40000 for a decade that's no place to DE. When you're trying to get your arms around an epidemic can get into a very low base line. As you get into a situation where you're going to be indoors more than Al doors. The CDC tonight's finally acknowledging airborne transmission is possible indoors after warning the public weeks ago the by wrist could be spread by tiny particles called aerosols. Only to take that warding off its web site days later. This CBC now says that inside portly ventilated enclosed spaces Kobe can't linger in the air for minutes I'll works and infect people who are farther than six feet away. Build the CDC says this is not the primary way the virus spreads. Lindsay Dr. county has set to get a handle on this virus that number needs to be at about 101000 new cases a day. We're seeing more times that and it's been steadily increasing for the last three weeks the concern is it will continue to rise as people spend more time indoors. Lindsay. A big concern in lots of location Stephanie thanks you still ahead here on prime president's son Eric. Deposed under oath by the New York State attorney general's office we'll tell you why. While Kobe cases continue to surge in the United States and other parts of the globe let different reality tonight we speak with a man who coordinates the pandemic response across Africa. Why has the continent handled the mark virus is far better than we had. And we voter registration deadlines in several states today how voter access looking right now but first. A Twitter today the president's announcement about heading back to the White House. And his proclamation that we have nothing to appear from Kobe despite hundreds more Americans dying today alone. Welcome back everybody we turn out to voting and a growing battle over Dropbox is many say it there. Easy and secure way for voters to submit mailed ballots in person rather than through the mail the critics say they're a threat to election security. We're taking a closer look. By the numbers at least 38 states and Washington DC now allow voters to use drop boxes to submit mail ballots. Which is up for about thirteen states have regularly use them in previous elections. But officials are now challenging they're used for example in August Ohio's Republican secretary or state directed officials. To set up just one drop box per county even though some counties. I'm more than a million residents. Similar fight is unfolding in Texas where the Republican governor decreed that count is and as many as four point seven million residents that have just one single drop box in contrast Washington State. Requires at least one Dropbox per 151000. Voters in the Nazi 57%. Of votes. Came in 2016. Through Dropbox. For security drop boxes are typically surveil door manually stabbed. Under design to be indestructible. Popular brand weighs 600 pounds. And take a look here is an image of its surviving in SUV collision and lastly reminder in eight states today is the last day to register to vote. We still have lots to get to hear on prime this dramatic. Scaffolding rescue over New York the anger boiling in. Houston Texas governor limited valid drop off locations in the fourth largest city to just one location. Here's a look at some of the trending stories on abcnews.com. And remove president trump departed Walter Reed medical center tonight three nights after here right to get treated for have a nineteen. The president set to return to a White House that is now its own code that hots. On Wednesday and was taken Mathieu off they are no rules and alcohol what amber moon and and then you're not a point. Secretary Caylee meant in any revealing she tested positive for the virus this morning. ABC news has learned at least two other White House staffers in the press office also got a positive test results in recent days but McNamee never quarantined as a CDC guidelines specify you can briefing the media yesterday after removing her mask. And sources tell ABC news Maggie nanny was culled from the president's trip to administer New Jersey last Thursday because of her proximity to top aide hope hicks who also tested positive. Her current best customers. Tell us that about 10%. The global population may have been infected by this first New York City facing a growing number of infections in hot spot neighborhoods across Brooklyn and queens. The governor now announcing roughly a hundred public schools we'll close on Tuesday. V infection rate is going will be where the fall. Hasn't been right this as a CDC update its guidance once again on how cold it is spread from saying the virus can spread amongst people who are more than six feet away or after an infected person. Has limited room. 33 states and Puerto Rico reporting rising case totals. Trump is testifying today. During this city Brendan decision is part of an investigation by the New York attorney general's office into whether the Trump Organization improperly inflated the value of certain assets to get loans and tax benefits. President Thom son was ordered to hear rod Wednesday after a judge rejected his attempt to delay the deposition until after Election Day. There are trump has called the investigation into an empty drums fishing expedition. The attorney general's office is scrutinizing at least four properties and number and is taking Eric trump testimony from virtually. Supreme Court starts its new German Chief Justice John Roberts paid tribute from the lingering Bader Ginsburg who died last month. Justice Ginsburg contributions. It's as you ask a kid jurist and citizens. Are immeasurable yeah we have to court will remember her as a dear friend and a treasured colleague. The justices are still working remotely because of the pandemic senate Republicans are moving quickly to confirm president comes nominee to replace Ginsburg Amy Connie Barrett. But Democrats argued against her replacement should be chosen by whomever wins the presidential elections. I'm not high rise rescue in Manhattan to window washers and clinging to wait dangling scaffold. God yeah both. Look at it. Dangerously dangling right around the twentieth floor of this office building in lower Manhattan. I don't like just one home. My home we only. But did overrule this went very very well firefighters pulled 102 workers into the building that was about forty minutes from inception to under control. I'm forty terrifying minutes and both did have on their safety harnesses and firefighters knew exactly what to do this is something they drink for all the time and carried out may Zain. And rescue. We cinema as confirms its once again closing its doors you can kind of blame double 07 pounds and John Montone. Last week's decision to move it wanted to James Bond movie to next year was the final nail in the coffin for an old world operator regal cinemas the second largest chain in the US and oral temporarily closing dieters in the US and UK singers Davis ever major markets including New York's so close and without a new pipeline and movies from Hollywood studios it's an oral just can't continue to operate right now shares of the company stocks were down as much as 47%. Monday and move will affect approximately 45000. Jobs. And the welcome back Election Day is one a month from tomorrow but many Americans are already casting their ballots early either in person or by mail in this unprecedented election amid the pandemic. With such uncertainty surrounding the election to launching a new series called ballad watching each day until Election Day. We'll examine the critical issue of how Americans will cast their ballots in its challenges that they may face in different states. We begin with Texas to Wear on Thursday the Republican governor Greg Abbott issued a proclamation reducing the number of locations where Texas residents. Can drop off absentee ballots in person to just. One per county you know that strong some. Fierce push back from critics who call it blatant voter suppression large counties with higher minority populations. One of those critics is the League of United Latin American Citizens the nation's largest Latino civil rights organization. Which is filed a lawsuit to stop that changed the national president of lewd act Domingo Garcia joins us now thank you so much for joining us mr. Garcia. And unfortunately circumstances yes I I am sorry about these circumstances as well of course is everybody. Dealing with a pandemic and trying to make sure that there vote its current cast and counted. And certainly this change or talking specifically about in Texas governor added. It means that Harris County which includes Houston. Would go from twelve such absentee ballot drop off locations to just one inning counting Regina about four and a half a million residents. Just briefly outline your case against the governor's move and why you believe it will disproportionately impact the Hispanic vote in Texas. Two to 4% of all of durst colored or Latinos registered Texas him in the world age 41% the population so we're almost at risk especially our seniors these are the ones that are going to be voting by mail sixty Arnold Hirsch in at 100 author knowledge in Houston which the largest county Texas. Buyers can arrange. Had twelve. Locations should drop off their ballots each and each region to want the same as accountant who 1000 B Walsh has would have when occasion important inch and that's rigging the system at the last minute and putting seniors. Ages as Christian teaching your wrists it's just and right borders expression goes Latino and minorities ever asked for more absentee ballots than other groups and the Republicans machinists and Hungary says. Now governor cited this move is part of quote enhance security protocols that will help stop attempts at illegal voting now there has been very little evidence of voter fraud or tampering at these ballot drop off locations but. It eventually have a case for needing these locations to be secure an Alley dispute that rationale on ballot security. Don't forefront there's been little to no evidence of that proven by EB commission which any court in just doesn't exist each is just blew you ranch where does exist is voter suppression picture where there is poll taxes mode right diva is trying to urge 98000 US citizens from the Roland last year it would follow suit or now trying to limit the number of polling locations were actually endoscopy trot option it's just really. Un American completely under her. I it's. It's just the worst kind of politics you would find a banana republics but your morning the governor of Texas which is doing now to Texas voters to fish in disenfranchising them and putting them at risk putting their lives arrest political power that's just to. Just immoral. And you've argued that the governor's trying to change in the rules at the last minute given that we are less than thirty days to Election Day. You're up against o'clock when really your challenge actually be heard to try to resolve this and could Texas residents in large counties simply lose out on having those additional drop off locations. Operating up and running in time. The privilege to the senate hearing before 1 PM this Thursday we expect to prevail and help lead us citizens of Houston and other all throughout Texas will have a number of occasions where they can drop off their ballots in a safe manner and have provoked outage again the fact that we have to fight these people have a right to vote somebody seniors who plot and our veterans to attend democracy and the right of every American approach they're lies are being put to rest but the governor's actions and we're gonna challenge at the real ticket where we're reaching. And lastly Texas voters under the age of 65 are not able to cite concerns about Cobain as an excuse to request an absentee ballot which for many means. Voting in person either early or on Election Day so what's your message to Latino voters in Texas. Who've borne the brunt of the pandemic on on how they should vote if they are concerned about standing in line on Election Day and they can't get an absentee ballot because of the current rules. Two weeks of early voting were. People can vote early age and we encourage everybody to go home early each of these two weeks normally there's no lines it she's being. Relatively easy legal and cast your ballot yet option especially encourage RC Hirsch people where secondary illnesses or disabilities to do so that when we won't be long lines during the farmers we waited hours to vote in east. And we talk about eight hours usually go vote during the primaries and we don't moderate other and the general election. Eight hours is certainly. Two lengthy hopefully we won't have a repeat of that national president elect Domingo Garcia. We thank you so much for your time. Thank you go vote. This historic storm season in the Atlantic continues and now we're tracking two more storms tropical storm gamma has already battered to Cancun region and is now heading into the gulf. But the big concern at this point is hurricane delta in could be heading for the US coast and impact regions already hit by this record setting season. And still ahead our conversation with the head of Africa CDC how so many African nations have successfully contain the virus. While we failed. Stay with us. We turn out in the coming nineteen fight in Africa and a pandemic response that's been widely praise on the continent of one point three billion people. The countries of the African Union together report one and a half million Kobe cases in close a 37000. Comic related deaths. Which means it that per capita these nations appear to be faring. Much better. Then the United States and tonight we bring in the man who's leading Africa's pandemic response doctor John Kennesaw director of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. He's also the World Health Organization special envoy for Africa on culled in nineteen and winner of the gates Foundation's 20/20 goal keeper award. Thank you so much for joining us doctor. Thank here it's a pleasure to street grid here. The early days of this pandemic some initially projected that a shortage of first responders and equipment. Would cost Kobe nineteenth just to ravaged the continent of Africa and that the effects could be catastrophic. Describe for us the early days in February the meetings with African country's leaders and the calls to action. Sitting big concept so new and subject and ending where they're genuine. Because when Reese Woodward's really you know an inch and then you noon students. And a constant and was shaken. I'm a similar reasons. For assistance Wheatley and redoing some reassuring workers metal. We did what seed we're read these wage in Portland and into all right mr. Hooper and didn't. And if you call this isn't that have been mentioned where he tortured and engage in one way or near record average fortune. And one written on his second. Africa seriously and through that can be imagined. Well let me just doesn't Douglas G rated. It's shipments and the African Union commission chairperson muscle and and that was an important it is because. Most of you borders and breeds another. Stunning go out to prepare. We agreed I didn't YouTube to a corporation. Collaboration and coordination or what we know to Windham but drew agents repentance or goes and he. Shirley Rico isn't it Trent engine critical incident rare extremely brought him. And I know you've said that that leadership in countries like Zimbabwe called Coleman nineteen an existential threat before they even had a single case. As you watch America struggle with coded with more deaths than any other country. What do you see as the biggest difference between our response and many of the African nations. After listening there are uninsured nerve disorder and respond on the continent because. It doesn't mean she wrote most of religious means so lord African Union mission. Let it precedence among those Arab. In his Doug that you don't project and he knew him. I'm very important and rewarding bringing me coasted to get to where we are just he secured called ninjas started dipping that is QB. In Portland this. Your words you will manager Doug. Each empty tube and apparently written permission of the economy standards. To ensure that used the dreaded disease borrowers are. And so many countries that's indeed yeah. Went into disagree down. Measures are very young previously admitted she measures under medical procedures and British significant input. Condit and hundreds. And Jerry Gomez and their unions which in Madison. I'm David mr. Schwartz had and we didn't win we didn't miss it we study using must. It was a continent usually VW during admitted Monday extreme. Junior Doug and we know couldn't just that don't remember commission that we associate newsroom was bit. A new mission that reunion Maria short official says he'd written. Irradiated career on that adequately was also ready Boortz and sucking Dick recorded admits it and what commutes and and it cuts out during a slight against Britain and I'm last meeting and other communities and the day trip to injections in your community who need. To a community cooperation. To a community collaboration in order to reading despite announcing that's what got rendering. Africa also happens to have the youngest population of any region on earth with a median age around nineteen years old. Do you think they use on the continent of Africa has been significant in Africa's relatively low fatality rate from cove at nineteen. Things are written and decent Beers on dividends re entry and it electrodes on numbers which are Judy we've written earlier. We are fortunate low lumber and I didn't media and JC's. No it was important to meet you and kisses every. Didn't. You student under constant and his own engineers compared to what we're years hidden in Europe. I don't know district judge Joseph abused by certain directions and being eased. I would just Marisa being. Does a leader who. You know American leadership here has often said that we have. More cases because we have. More testing here how confident are you that you're actually getting reliable data on Kobe cases and deaths throughout the continent of Africa. Particularly where testing capacity might be limited. And let's do us challenge current rebellion on India and inspection better or punditry and it also remember the real deal and it should not being. Buddy and ordered to leave June. A student must remove as we speak Judy Dick and now this did it ever achieve two million people who under this is significant degree is now. Are we missing student costs in recent years and older at a decent about it is that is written in better for us you know who. It caught Chara on some security context GeMS. This but it did admit it you're you're lot of bug you to bits and did Douglas he would immediately be reached. I'm have been Jr. lived and what sort of on demand is what we're countries. Don't get it gazed nor dividends last year dad's. I think what I am I'm I'm hearing the constant theme in what you're saying is that you largely have been successful in Africa because. The leadership acted early and took a virus seriously. At this point where we are in the United States what lessons do you think that we might be able to learn from Africa's response of the pandemic particularly in this moment. As we're continuing to see Kobe case is surging here on this country. It doubly true experienced it which is cheerleader thing I want to bring he would are. Written yet probably would mean each. Truly don't know where 602 of these matters are movement BSE in. We are pleased we received. They've Lucien millions and so did Dave they are the cause and councils in the increasing number of new JC's. Over the last twelve weeks up Ingraham at least not a medical Daley listened. We need true and and a stunt amused when they meet me is that these new order and renew agreed to in. Your question into an uncoordinated just do nothing that is extremely important. This lesson that we herb lending curbs on the continent needed in jeez man Arabic news. Since it Richie and economy needs humored odors Jong. Let me genius in what order moral society groups we becomes due regard June and Jim fight it matters suing. It must be cooperation between the court to lead us you've recorded leader received on this hubris and say it and community leaders. A team that is extremely Aaron near the Woodward you're acting and it's seeing your. Understand it. The impact on the economy is because. It rigged these matters. Who did you think it matters to fourteen grow. An economy is important we know who has been captured and dialogue between. Well how soon do you want your at it easier go Monday immune. Says what you hundred G Gordon by gender matters an insurer it matters is their did you did recording he's there on Monday economy. Such helpful information and perspective doctor John tennis on thank you so much for your time we appreciate it. Richard you. And before we go tonight our image on the very day theme lawn can cast her first go way back in 1940. And a 102. Year old retired teacher continues to exercise her sinker right today this time wearing. Fool Colvin PP and hear her message if I can do it. So can you re sure can be thank you so much for that important reminder that is our show for this. ABC news on for more context and analysis of the day's top stories. I'm Lindsey Davis thanks so much for strewn with us. Good night.

