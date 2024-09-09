ABC News Live Prime: Monday, September 9, 2024

The countdown is on to the first on-stage matchup between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump. ABC News Live's Linsey Davis anchors from the debate site in Philadelphia.

September 9, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live