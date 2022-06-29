ABC News Live Prime: Thu, Aug 4, 2022

Brittney Griner convicted and sentenced to nine years in Russian penal colony; U.S. declares monkeypox a public health emergency; conspiracy theorist Alex Jones ordered to pay Sandy Hook parents.

