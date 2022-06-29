ABC News Live Prime: Thu, Oct 20, 2022

Spike in children hospitalized with respiratory issues; inside unspeakable horrors in Ukraine; Linsey Davis talks with Republican Nancy Mace about abortion, climate change ahead of midterms.

