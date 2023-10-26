ABC News Live Prime: Thu, Oct 26, 2023

Manhunt for suspect in Maine mass shooting; Linsey Davis speaks with mother and daughter survivors of Maine bowling alley shooting; Brady president Kris Brown on reducing gun violence.

October 26, 2023

