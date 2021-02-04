ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, April 1, 2021

More
George Floyd’s brother: ‘I’m confident justice will be served’; Snapchat battle over free speech heads to Supreme Court; Vaccine Watch: Cuba develops its own COVID-19 vaccines
14:14 | 04/02/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, April 1, 2021

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"14:14","description":"George Floyd’s brother: ‘I’m confident justice will be served’; Snapchat battle over free speech heads to Supreme Court; Vaccine Watch: Cuba develops its own COVID-19 vaccines","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"76827323","title":"ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, April 1, 2021","url":"/US/video/abc-news-live-prime-thursday-april-2021-76827323"}