ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, April 25, 2024

Supreme Court hears arguments about whether a president is immune from criminal prosecution; Harvey Weinstein's conviction overturned; controversial efforts to intentionally cool our planet.

April 25, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live