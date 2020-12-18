Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Tuesday, December 16, 2020

Now Playing: It’s Not Too Late: Climate change affecting winter tourism

Now Playing: US-Canadian border community struggles as countries stay locked down

Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Dec. 17, 2020

Now Playing: By the Numbers: Economic inequality growing during pandemic

Now Playing: Numerous government departments breached in massive cyberattack

Now Playing: Dick Durbin on relief talks: ‘The negotiations aren't complete’

Now Playing: Investigation begins after police bodycam shows botched raid

Now Playing: Millions of Americans in need await possible 2nd stimulus check

Now Playing: Oprah Winfrey shares her favorite American-made products

Now Playing: Tiger Woods and son prepare for father-son tournament

Now Playing: Massive cyberattack hits federal agencies

Now Playing: Dangerous winter storm hammers Northeast

Now Playing: Last 24 hours pandemic’s deadliest day in US

Now Playing: Moderna's COVID vaccine 2nd cleared by FDA panel

Now Playing: Matthew McConaughey asks fans to do their best impression of him

Now Playing: The Breakdown – Mitch McConnell says Congress 'close' to COVID-19 relief deal