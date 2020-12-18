ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, December 17, 2020

More
Numerous government departments breached in massive cyber attack; US-Canadian border community struggles as countries stay locked down; It’s Not Too Late
49:10 | 12/18/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, December 17, 2020

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"49:10","description":"Numerous government departments breached in massive cyber attack; US-Canadian border community struggles as countries stay locked down; It’s Not Too Late","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"74793656","title":"ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, December 17, 2020","url":"/US/video/abc-news-live-prime-thursday-december-17-2020-74793656"}