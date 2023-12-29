ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Maine Secretary of State disqualifies Trump from 2024 presidential ballot; flooding wreaks havoc on holiday travel; family of soldier demand answers over her death weeks after alleged assault.

December 29, 2023

