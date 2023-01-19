ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, January 19, 2023

Alec Baldwin to face criminal charges in deadly movie set shooting; President Biden breaks silence on classified documents discovered at home; George Lopez talks new sitcom and family forgiveness.

January 19, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live