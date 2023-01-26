ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, January 26, 2023

Five former police officers charged with murder in death of Tyre Nichols; Rhode Island city reparation program may not be helping those it’s meant for; Alex Murdaugh breaks down in court.

January 26, 2023

