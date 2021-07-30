ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, July 29, 2021

More
DC inmate wins neighborhood election from inside prison; First NHL player to come out: ‘Homophobic slurs and language needs to change’; By the Numbers: Earth Overshoot Day
14:35 | 07/30/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, July 29, 2021

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"14:35","description":"DC inmate wins neighborhood election from inside prison; First NHL player to come out: ‘Homophobic slurs and language needs to change’; By the Numbers: Earth Overshoot Day","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"79156282","title":"ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, July 29, 2021","url":"/US/video/abc-news-live-prime-thursday-july-29-2021-79156282"}