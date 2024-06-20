ABC News Live Prime: Thursday June 20, 2024

Millions on alert as dangerous heat wave hits U.S.; wildfires continue to spread on the West Coast; NRA head sits down for exclusive interview.

June 20, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live