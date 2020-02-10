Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, September 30, 2020

Now Playing: 'It’s Not Too Late': Climate change at the presidential debate

Now Playing: Airlines make staggering job cuts

Now Playing: California passes historic bill to explore reparations proposals

Now Playing: Suspect accused of racially terrorizing Black family

Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Oct. 1, 2020

Now Playing: By the Numbers: How Trump spreads coronavirus misinformation

Now Playing: Special needs families face back-to-school struggles

Now Playing: Grandfather’s bucket of baseballs and note go viral on social media

Now Playing: Jimmy Carter turns 96, becoming oldest living former president

Now Playing: Head of nonprofit allegedly kills 2 young brothers while driving under the influence

Now Playing: COVID-19 cases rise in 30 states, Wisconsin sees ‘exponential grown in infections’

Now Playing: More than 40,000 airline workers lose their jobs

Now Playing: Keeping the family safe during COVID-19

Now Playing: The mystery of COVID-19 ‘long haulers’

Now Playing: Dad recovered from COVID-19 to walk daughter down the aisle

Now Playing: Mail-in ballot requests increase by 350%: Michigan secretary of state

Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: 837,000 applied for unemployment last week