Transcript for ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, October 29, 2020

It this year could be summed up what just one image he would might look something like this derailed train carrying chemicals crashing whose. Train cars littering the road residents businesses to schools within a mile radius and evacuated as a precaution. Thankfully no injuries have been reported. Faceoff in Florida president trump and Joseph biting hitting the sunshine state at the same time today campaigning hard for that crucial Electoral College prize. This country greats a new record with more than half a million Kobe cases this week the president dismissing criticism of his handling of the pandemic. Hoping his large rally translates to enthusiasm at the whole. We know the disease relief social distance we do all of those things again after. If you get close Wareham mass by accusing trump of spreading the virus as well as negativity. President John super spreader of actually spreading more virus around. Our country and here Florida that he's ready to envision in addition. Hurricane status deadly destruction several people killed in the south by falling trees powerful winds of ripping buildings apart homes flooded. Leaving millions in the dark. Terror in France French president looked round to clearing his country under attack. Three people killed several wounded in sun church in east apparently in the name of Islam what we're now learning. Scene while Europe's Kobe crisis is spiraling providing a foreboding picture of things to come in the US. We'll take you to the town at the center of the potentially deadly year's second wave. See economic mirage signs of record growth while millions of American families are suffering. More than 750000. Filing unemployment claims last week are we really on the men. And taking the plunge are manually diet fitness and why else whether it is safe. Lots of it transformed by swimming outside. Looking at that city everyone I'm Lindsey Davis thanks so much for streaming with us just five days to go until Election Day in both campaigns are boots on the ground in the sunshine state of Florida. President child and former Vice President Biden both targeting Tampa today making their case to voters in this all important battleground state entirely different approaches to the pandemic which continues to loom large over the election. Very few undecided voters left at this point this stretch is really all about ramping up over turnout and Americans are responding with record numbers. More than eighty million early votes have already been cast her chief White House correspondent Jonathan Karl. Leads us off. Trump Biden today same time same place Florida he campaigned 20/20. No state looms larger. Ladies and gentlemen. The heart and soul this country's its stake. Right here Florida. And got to you knew all the cheat. If Florida goes blue it's over. It's over. And that's almost certainly true to get re elected president trump must wean Florida. There's no state he is visited more heck he even became a Florida resident. In Tampa today he was joined by the First Lady as high. MI. Today the president had something worth boasting about. A new report shows the economy grew at a record 33 point 1% in the third quarter. As the country began recovering from the even steeper losses triggered by the Covert nineteen shut down. They say talk about your economic success talked about 33 point 1% the greatest and is not looking like. I mean how many times can I say it I'll save five or six times in the speech 83 point one. But there's another big number for the United States today more than 85000. New Covert cases in a single day. And the nation's jobs crisis is far from over 751000. Americans filed for unemployment. Just last week. Biden told Floridians there's only one way to turn things around get control of the pandemic. Are people out there are out of work. The edge. Can see the light candidate Donald Donald Trump has given up. Infections are now on the rise again in Florida even as the president insists the nation is rounding the turn. Now in the campaign's final week the president is trying to out run the virus holding one giant rally after another. Biden calls them super spreader events but the trump campaign sees them as key to getting trump supporters to vote. Here in Florida the president's making a direct appeal to Latinos. We're going to Underwood and it record share of the Hispanic. A barricade bout you see what. He's also been trying to win back women. But he often steps on his own message. Overnight in Arizona the president sounded irritated as he called to the stage one of the year's most of vulnerable Republican women senators. Martha come up just ask what had. Fans to conflict you know one minute limited Mother's Day. They don't want to hear this month and come on let's go quick quick quick quick come on let's. As the candidate's race around the country. Voters are turning out in droves here in Tampa you don't even need to get out of your car to drop off your mail in ballot. More than seven million Floridians have already voted 75%. Of the total who voted. It's 4016 what did you decide every person. They don't want to make sure that it would. Yeah. People really going that extra mile to ensure that their vote is counted Jonathan Karl joins us now from the Biden rally in Tim I don't record early vote is really quite something Florida of course is often a major focus on election night to with all those early balanced. What are you we expected we're actually gonna know the results in Florida and Wear to the polls stand their right now. Well the one good thing about Florida now traps in contrast to what we saw hugs to in the 2000 election and how were the recount went. Gone anon anon. It's actually count the vote pretty quickly here high in Florida the early vote they don't wait until the end to start counting it they get going early. But there are three new polls out Lindsay just -- day off Florida voters all three of them show a slight lead. For Joseph Biden within the margin of bear the 538 election forecast. Gives Biden also a slight advantage about a two out of three chance of winning the state but I've got to say there is no question that there is a lot of enthusiasm for. In this state for Donald Trump. As you heard in the story he has been here more than any other state. And Democrats and Republicans who I've spoken to operatives working on the campaign here. Three on one thing in that is that Donald Trump has a good chance a very good chance of winning Florida of course it's a state that he absolutely. To win they'll rehear the ozone horns honking behind you for Joseph Biden he's. Jonathan Karl thanks so much. And of course we sure to tune in next Tuesday night for full coverage of election night I'll join George Stephanopoulos David Arnold powerhouse political team bringing you the results of this. Monumental election. The battleground blitz taking place as we receive those fresh economic numbers today but many American families have yet to feel any relief to negotiations on a new stimulus package are stalled in Washington. More than 22 million are now receiving state and federal unemployment benefits and a troubling recent report. More than eight million families across the US have actually fallen into poverty since may that's when the last round of stimulus money went out. And to help us break down the economic growth and unemployment data that came out today we now bring in ABC's economic and business correspondent Deirdre Bolton thanks so much for joining us here Jeff so 33 point 1% annualized growth was the highest quarterly GDP growth on record. The so of that 750000. Americans filed new unemployment claims in a week and we're hearing about massive layoffs of course. In the restaurant hospitality an airline industries just to name a few so is. US economy. Really on the mend. Indeed there are some bright spots and there are some headwinds in one quick DTL I wanna give about this third quarter number which was a record quarter. But so was the second quarter and in the other direction too if you look at this year so far NASA's next. Growth wise we are still behind we are still behind me even where we finished the year. In 2019. Ciller that just implies how long we have to go. Before we get back at issue a growth period that is consistent. That most economists and most experts say is healthy for the US economy I want to tell you about the bright spots though because they were there. You dear have a certain amount of the extra ranked in a personal consumer spending that's two thirds worth of our GDP that's what we are collectively of course spend. And that was really a bright spot the other two bright spots. Business investment and housing we have the Fed to thank for that which has kept rates so low why don't we care about that it makes us all borrowing cheaper. It's a stimulus hints of the Fed's moves have really underpins the economy. Now on the headwinds side. We have seen so many people lose jobs you reference that of course Lindsay and then also keep in mind that conditions that we are now in. We're supported in a good way fight stimulus. Which no longer exists is so in speaking with numerous people they say listen it is just going to take us a long time to get back to where we were pre by. Nurse and a set a long time and of course you've been speaking with economists all day what are you predicting about US economic growth over the next few months in and when can we expect to get back to work. Pre pandemic economy. Lindsay that theme is uncertainty. And these are all people who sit through this data with such meticulous I offered deep down. And it's really uncertain because the number of cases of the virus are growing in the US they're certainly growing in Europe. And that really does affect how we all feel about spending and then of course it affects. Industries so we can think of travel leisure hospitality com. All of those industries the longer they stay on the ropes just a less certain it is. I did speak with Michelle Meyer at least want to know what a US head of economics at Bank of America she says she is forecasting. If things were to stay the same. Slow growth. For this fourth quarter and then it through the first quarter of next year but I think most people saying lessons really clear that tax. You have to wait till the end of 20/20 one NC. Deirdre Bolton thanks so much for your help without breaking it down for us. About this time last night hurricane Xena was racing through the Gulf Coast with powerful winds just shined a category three. Today people in that region have been assessing the damage surveying the aftermath from seems like this flooded parking garage. Not storm is racing across the country dumping rain here at new York and along the East Coast but before we get to the forecaster rob Marciano. Who was in the thick of it last night has more on Xena and it's deadly Rampage over the past 24 hours. Tonight after a stunning late season where all we Deanna. Say that continues its path of destruction. Knocking out power to millions multiple people killed by falling trees in the Atlanta area it basically. Well call large chunk of the front of this mobile home. Killing a man who was asleep power knocked out to some early voting locations in Georgia is just days before the election. Data coming ashore is a powerful category two hurricane south of New Orleans. Florida had winds gusting over one itemize and our solidarity if you don't win. Ripping down canal street. Over eight feet of storm surge in Mississippi. And Biloxi miss family rescued from high water. Love them. And that's how sledding good I'm scared play the lottery is stunning really bad really you know it's. You daylight revealing destruction in gulf port boats pushed into the parking lots there is damage and debris across the city of New Orleans the winds were so strong here. They were able to ripped the roof right off this two story apartment building Bryan Ellis was badly hurt by the flying debris. I'm glad to some Eyewitness News came on holiday it's. Unfortunately some not as fortunate they're hard to imagine five mess of storms all in one season rob Marciano has been there for much of it. And rob how are you guys doing after last night and what's next for the remnants of the storm. Well you know we were recovering just finally got banged around a quite a bit but nothing like but what the residents of not just New Orleans have to deal with but of Mississippi Alabama and here in Georgia they had over fifty mile an hour when you see this massive tree behind meat slicing through the second. Floor of this home luckily the owners of this home where out of town so very fortunate situation here we're not quite done would Zeta yet it's now up. Rocketing northeast is now already into the Atlantic just off the coast of New Jersey and its front a lot of heavier rain from deleted New York to Boston still do Yunnan Albany. And some went alerts very dynamic system on the back side it is still very very windy. And cold there's gonna catch up with us tonight. And more. Moisture will come in as well and we're gonna be some snow mixing in and northeast. All the way down that says some of the New York suburbs inland we will see some accumulation of an inch or two of wet snow but a lot of trees that saw Belize on so. Map might see more the wave power outage there exists all the while I guess what. Another system in the tropics that we're watching closely this 1 in the eastern Caribbean let's go supposed to go to the western Caribbean that's close of the Gulf of Mexico which always is worries some. We still have yet you know another months. Of hurricane season left and has obviously been very activist for this year and won't the last time we had a season a sack it was 2005 and we were getting storms well into a November so this is not surprising though we are certainly wishing it away. From the gulf of. Let's go Lindsey Wright but no signs of letting up senior meteorologist rob Marciano our thanks to you. And now to our nation's ongoing crisis with the corona virus pandemic today as a country Thompson a half million new cases the CDC provided us adding grim scenario for the upcoming holiday season by announcing. We may reach up to 250000. American lives lost by Thanksgiving. It's almost the entire population of Reno Nevada. This is cities like L paso when states across the midwest continue to be ravaged by the virus are met tuchman has the latest from Idaho. Tonight a staggering 85000 new Covert cases in the US reported in just the last day in American testing positive every one point two seconds. In dying from the virus every 107 seconds. Reputations of Sosa and certainly honor his. We wish that we could be approved treatments and compare about it but it's coming up we really picked up the crowd. Wisconsin running out of icu beds at least six midwestern states today hitting record new case numbers. El Paso County Texas no wing he formed shut down ports 800000 residents the search tents go up to ease the pressure. Overwhelmed hospitals doctors warn we could see markdowns again if we don't mask and social distance this is exact. What we want to avoid before we want to Thanksgiving and holidays we do not want to have to borrow looking to a lockdown but that's what we're heading if we don't act urgently. In Idaho were some hospitals are near capacity each some patients doubled to open routes. All of those are minding your green and eat well and hit the lieutenant governor and a group of legislators and putting up a video in cleaning their own states cope with the restrictions to. Violate their rights. Among weight Smart enjoying and standing in line and then retain acquiring possessing and protecting I'm reading. And for sitting happiness and securing mean the fact that a pandemic may or may not be very. Changes nothing about the meaning or intent at the state com. In the college town of gray expert with one of the high school but rates in the country many cavalier about mask wearing I don't really think students. Students at a I'm thirty times per. Some still reluctant to Wear a mask met tuchman joins us now from Idaho net and talk just about mass compliance there and what you seen in that region of the country. There's a plot less mess complied here in Idaho than anywhere else that seed in the country support you know we've reported. For your show from all over the country. People don't like wearing it here they feel and many ways that it violates their state and constitutional rights. They don't like to see a mask mandate in silk walking around here. You'll see about 50% of the people not wearing a mask not just outdoors but in supermarkets and hardware stores I'll watch a college kids. Not wearing masks and there's an interesting phenomenon here in Rex berg it has the single highest Covert raid in the country according to the New York Times. That hospital behind me it's not overflowing its uneven near capacity at this point because most people who are getting sick. Our young people and they're getting over it quickly and that's actually encouraging people to think well you know. Cisco would think can't be that serious if I'm getting over just a couple of days Tom what's the point of wearing a mask so it's a sort of so you know this vicious circle that happens here. Politicians and local leaders are trying to instill the notion that this side is real the more you Wear the mask. The less the virus will spread the more quickly all of us will come out of a locked down. But they are finding tremendous resistance to that tendency. But personal liberties aside man I I am assuming that business owners also are not requiring at you know walking around New York for example many of the businesses have a sign of say no masks no service I guess you're not seeing up there. You see some of the opposite sides here in Idaho EC you don't have to Wear a mask to go in the no masks because it didn't. I'll have to Wear a mask invective is too young women that I spoke to they said. Not once in their entire time they're from California and Arizona but not once. And their entire Thai menu job here in our experts have they ever been asked to put a mask on when they go inside a restaurant or supermarket. It's hard to believe. Hard to believe indeed Beckham and thanks so much. When we come back the road rage shooting in Houston the driver seemed cleaning his gun out of the window. The major FBI warning to US hospitals could your personal information be at risk from Russian speaking of cyber games. Up next our journey to the Belgian town where you're more likely to have a positive Kobe tests than anywhere else in Europe is that continent battles a second and potentially. Deadly your way and stay with us. Houston police are looking for a driver they say opened fire on a couple on a Texas highway at allegedly began when both cars bumped into each other while merging. The driver could be seen pointing his gun at the passenger window fortunately no one was hurt in the incidents. A match testing positive for cub in nineteen and then reporting a right back to work that's the stark reality facing health care workers and one Belgian town where hospitals IC views are filling up. This all comes as nearby France and Germany impose new lock downs. Well here in the US cases search over the summer that was not the case in Europe so hot of the virus get so out of control they're so fast James Solomon reports. Belgium heard the second wave coming. But it hit harder than anyone expected. This is he edged the city where more Kirby tests come back positive than anywhere else in Europe. Patients sharing hospital rooms a health care system on the brink of collapse. Hey it was a distressing sound patient and sides clearly in some discomfort this. Small room 219 patients have been treated trying to make sure that it and company I see you. But as with stunning it was seen ambulances roll up outside through windows. Belgium is now in the midst of a deadly second wave of Kurdish hospitals did he racing yes he's a whopping 141%. Health professionals in the country a sounding the alarm warning if the situation persists it's only a matter of days until the country runs out of icu beds. And this is what you call the walls and in line. Your thoughts the walls I'm. Do you really think that this second line is going to be less than a it is. It was still reviewing its already wanted to. Still sources so severe. Doctor sash agree sin is one of the many doctors had to keep working even after he tested positive for the virus. And it's. An ethical dilemma created. And you know usually musical than others when. Bad options and when these words and some patents and who we feel that he's there and in. And more women should and at home and oceans no. But because you have to take care of these patients and it's Federer. Having you covet visited. That's symptomatic with no complete. Protective equipment that then but. Officials in Belgium relax the more rigorous safety measures that had kept them safe and now that paying the price. You'll fools to reverse course imposing new way who restrictions and national lockdown now on the horizon. Belgium is recording the most could be cases per capita in Europe and a death rate second only to the Czech Republic. The country minister of public health visibly emotional after an official visit to a hospital. Sicker shooting EC. Saved. Sid could do group. Weren T here was very keen to find that very shocking historic. The other because it shall. There's a suffering complications. After loved ones from invisible to voters huge commitment here so they know it's hard. It's hard don't Kook. Appreciate your city. Record daily cases a hunting European countries controls president many when Cole announcing a full week nationwide duel down. Not that under Jim dyke overwhelmed by a second wave that we now know will probably be harder and more deadly than the first. Grid in icu India France last week and saw firsthand how swiftly the tide can change. In 124 hour period they're so over thirteen thousand pounds because a local people are getting tested. But they all seeing an increase in hospitals as well in this icy went to 75%. Capacity. It was so worried how to increase the number of feds on this war. In Germany Chancellor Angela Merkel shutting down restaurants bottles gyms and states is starting Monday. Stephen Kendall it and I assumed let. If a piece of infections continues like this the general reached the limits of what the health system can manage within weeks. Officials are feeding that exhausted population. Economic and emotional total of the lock downs is too much of that. The toughest and I thought it's a shame because I personally need cultural activities to clear my head to get through this situation. I do not see where the risk is only going to the movies or defeat terrorist attacks safety measures do not understand as the voters continues to crane on the elderly and high risk populations in Belgium. A silver lining. Fall is a 75 year old patient on the man he may not have survived in mom's better treatment now means he will. And it's his I think today. Guess who oh sweep Dave new peaceful look on an asset Massoud. Fulfill missions civil. I said what do you its demise Cuba pheasant that they today's that's just to go I'm fated. Back to cash. But declining numbers hospitals across Europe are worried they weren't current this winter this team's only in India as Belgium for ABC news life. Our thanks to James for that and still ahead sure on prime the horrific terror attacks three people killed inside a church by a knife wielding man. Now France's issued its highest terrorism threat level. I look at the first case facing this new Supreme Court mixing religious liberty and nondiscrimination against LG BTQ families Kinney Catholic Church social service agency be denied contracts because it refuses to help same sex couples adopt. The cursor tweeting that day today October 29 is Latina equal pay day it marks the one year ten months and 29 days that it took the average Hispanic woman to catch up with what the average white male earned in 2019. More on the economy. Right after the break. Welcome back everybody and now back to the US economy which is top of mind for so many American voters still struggling in this downturn today we got. New data on US economic growth and unemployment just days before millions head to the polls. Here's a look by the numbers. 751000. Americans filed new unemployment claims in one week slightly better than expected but still the 32 straight week of historically high unemployment claims. And more than twelve a half a million Americans are currently unemployed. The US economy grew by a record breaking 33 point 1% annual rate last quarter as many businesses reopened after the spring lock downs. It in the previous quarter the economy shrunk by a record setting 31 point 4% annual rate so all told. The economy has now recovered about two serves and what it lost during the pandemic. And we would mean about 50% annual growth in GDP to actually claw our way back to our creed pandemic in economic activity. For the full year Tony trying to US economy is expected to shrink. And as one economist told us we may be in for quote. Tragedy in three parts declined rapid rebound. An end of long hard slog. Still have lots to get to hear on prime the record shattering early voting in Texas continues but. Why it's happening at Houston could have a major impact in that state and potentially the entire country we'll explain. Plus our conversation with a woman vying to take senate majority leader Mitch McConnell senate seat down in the polls given very little chance but why she thinks. She can pull it off. And flying car is that it's actually if things but first here's a look at some of the trending stories on abcnews.com. From them. From there. Joseph Biden leaves president problem in most national polls but it provides dirty deed poll average hasn't separated by just two points in Florida liberal candidates courting voters today in this critical battlegrounds president trump making his case on the economy new numbers out today show. Third quarter GDP grew by more than 33%. Oh record numbers under massive losses tied to the pandemic they won't even document. The biggest independent business in fifty years nobody has ever seen numbers like yeah this is bigger than any nation. What economists caution without knew Coby nineteen economic stimulus and an aggressive efforts to reduce the spread of the virus that growth could shrink when president trash response to candy making an approximate Joseph Biden's closing arguments. I'm not gonna shut down economy the bloggers check out our country back to shut down a virus. Nice France on its highest terror alert level after a deadly Rampage inside a tour. And authorities say a young man stabbed several people inside an every down basilica in news this morning killing three and one woman nearly decapitated. This 55 year old all the other tips among the dead. Officers storming the church and opening fire on the suspect taking him into custody. Police say the 21 year old attacker was born in Tunisia and was unknown to the intelligence community authorities finding a copy of the Rwandan near the suspects. Tonight French president and menu on the phone to appoint an additional 4000 soldiers as schools and places abortion saying the country. Isn't under attack. France fighting a surge in terror attacks in recent weeks just two weeks ago near Paris investigators say a man he had image from Jerry who showed his class the controversial cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed published by the satirical newspaper currently have don't even a lesson about free speech. Guilty plea today stemming from the impeachment hearing of president Ronald David Correa a Florida businessmen and onetime golf pro pleaded guilty to duping investors in the company he founded with the left harness the former associate of president Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani. Korea also pleaded guilty to making false statements to the Federal Election Commission about an illegal 325000. Dollar donation arranged by a harness and co defendant Igor Romans to a political action committee supporting the president's reelection prosecutors are sent harness and Truman work of Giuliani in Ukraine to dig up dirt on Joseph Biden. Federal agencies say cyber criminals are unleashing a major ransom where assault against the US health care system. US hospitals already struggling to treat patients during a global pandemic have a new war in the FBI and two other federal agencies warning of a major ransom where assault targeting America's help your system. The cyber attacks a lock up computers which can only be unlocked with the software keys provided once targets pay up from at least four US hospitals already hobbled this month. Hundreds more could be impacted him authorities say a Russian speaking criminal gang is responsible and has by the US presidential election but it's believed their motive he's purely. I'm flying cars getting close to becoming a reality for public use new video shows what is called an air carb V for five on its maiden flight. Slovakia professor created in the car can sprout wings in just three minutes and then. So are overdraft look at a 125. Miles per hour. The flying all go on sale in the next six months the FAA is closely monitoring the technology our commitment to challenge to update its rules no word yet on pricing yet but nothing could possibly go wrong Ryan. Now to tonight's ballot watch. While Texas has not voted for a Democrat for president since 1976. Some major surging early voting in the lone star state is giving Democrats new hope tonight that they could turn the traditionally red state blue next week. A lot of that is due to record voting numbers coming out of Harris County which is home to Houston's nine Harris County alone has a higher population roughly 26 states. An early turnout numbers have now passed the total turnout there. He and all of 2016. Joining us now. Is the man in charge of running elections there Harris County clerk Christopher Hollins thank you so much for joining us tonight. Absolutely good to see you see. So since taking over earlier this year you worked to dramatically expand early voting across Harris County offering drive through voting and as of today eight polling locations will remain open for 36 hours straight until early voting ends. Tomorrow evening what are these such important steps for UN and you anticipate a lot of voters will cast ballots tonight and late into the night. Via world democracy not a spectator sport we all need to be involved. Engaged in times like this week to be voting for the next generation of leadership in this country and in this state in this county. And so it's been my honor to expand voting access here and Ayers county. A levels never seen book before in Texas and voters have responded by coming out in droves they were excited about. And quickly what are you expecting total voter turnout in Harris County to be an Anna how does that compare prior years. Flagging mission were passing up now the total burden voting turnout since 4016 which was itself a record. And so we're gonna push towards one point 51 point six million at least. Which is going to be huge for Harris county and you know folks is what it claimed there there's you to table and have their voices heard it works out the protect their right to vote this ball. Of course there's been some significant legal limbo over how many Dropbox is you can have been Harris County a court ruling earlier this week upheld governor Abbott's decision to allow. Only one Dropbox for county in Texas now Harris County as you well know. Is larger in area than the state of Rhode Island so at this point. With faith in that the Postal Service down for many people what's your message to voters who still haven't been. Haven't had the opportunity to mail in their absentee ballot just yet if there's only one Dropbox what are their other options. Well we're now within a week of the election and so at this point you're putting your vote at risk if you drop into a mailbox. And so you need to notes lesson some special way like priority mail UPS or FedEx or take their drive to our headquarters in RG green it's a common to live your ballot. But on Election Day we will reopen that twelve drop off sites. For mail ballots and so we want to give voters every single opportunity to make sure that boat gets to us. And it we count those votes this November. A lot of lies will certainly be on your county Tuesday night as results start coming in some believe that a big night for biting in Harris County could actually tipped the scale in Texas and and maybe the whole election. So when you think that the American public should begin to expect in the majority of the results in Harris County will actually be in. Those Dotson could be out on election night these one point four million or so early votes. Will be reported on election night just after the polls close at 7 PM. And throughout that night of course will be updating the results with Election Day totals and so immediately be night. But on election night Tuesday November 3 you will be sharing the results of the heirs county election. And lastly we've been talking with election officials all over the country over the past few weeks and and I've asked each one of them the same question what's the number one thing that keeps you up at night. With regard to the election. It's what voters care about safety and long lines so we're making sure that were protecting our voters and our election workers. Call 800 of our Election Day voting sites. There we're gonna make sure that we move those lines along. Provide all of the equipment and and other resources necessary to make sure that those voting centers run smoothly and we ultimately report does souls out. As soon as possible an election night. Chris Rollins thank you so much for your time we appreciate it. The beauty. The self proclaimed head of a white supremacist group who reportedly ran a heat camp and one of his associates have been arrested in Michigan. Authorities say Justin Watkins and Alfred Korman. Took this photo at a home where they thought the producer of an antique a podcast live but it turns out that a young family actually lived inside. Watkins and Gorman were charged with multiple crimes. We just as Amy coney Barrett now on the Supreme Court next week the justices will hear their first major case on religious liberty and nondiscrimination against LG BTQ families. The case involves Foster care in the city of Philadelphia and whether Catholic social services agency can be denied a contract for child placement because of its refusal to work with same sex couples. Our Devin Dwyer went to Philadelphia for a closer look at this dispute and the children caught in the middle. For nearly thirty years Sharon L Fulton has opened her Philadelphia home to dozens of the city's most vulnerable children I have room in my house. And time in my life. And I want to make a difference. The Catholic mother of three has been a Foster mother to more than forty her kids coming from families often broken by drugs and abuse you may come up high. He kissed them its elements and we are right. NFL active. In 2018 folk tunes work as a Foster parent for Catholic social services was abruptly put on hold. After the city froze its contract with the agency over its refusal to work the same sex couples I was devastated. I just couldn't believe his Catholic social service does wonderful work. And we have children that hurt. And we need this or Philadelphia in a push to recruit more Foster families made clear that discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation was forbidden under city contracts. Deputy mayor Cynthia fig wearer herself a Catholic told Catholic social services he could no longer refuse gay and lesbian parents. And continue receiving taxpayer funds have. This is a voluntary contract we don't hold any provider. To commit to having a sign if they don't want to adhere to the contract privilege should. To the city it's pretty straightforward he ventured into a contract that says very explicitly that you are to serve all in any. I'm and that's not that's when you know mutually applied to all providers. The agency in Catholic Foster parents journal Fulton sued the city alleging they were targeted for the religious beliefs in violation of the First Amendment. Lower federal courts rejected those claims but now the US Supreme Court will decide where did the city went too far. There have been no complaints against Catholic social services and no. Safe sex couple never hurts them but if one did they would help them to find an agency did serve our family and help them on their Foster care journeyed. Of the 24 private agencies and Philadelphia's Foster care network Catholic social services is the only one that says would deny applications from same sex couples as a matter of faith. Even because there's other organizations does that mean that one should be allowed to discriminate against a particular genetic why freeze them out at a time when you have so much yeah. There's LG BTQ you'd in the system. And I think it sends a very strong message to them that their support in a protected as children benefit adults are right would be discriminated against. Caught in the middle are at risk Philadelphia children in teens there are currently 4300. Kids in the city's resource homes including nearly 19100 with Foster families. About 300 children are in group facilities awaiting placement we have kids. Dying in the street every single day. Total and you wanna fight about who can. Foster child I got let's get past retired cop Kevin Bernard and his wife Patti recently became Foster parents for the first time. Taking in a five month old baby girl from a family with close ties to their church. Don't really know what the outcomes going to be we don't know she's going to be of those for two years. For a year and a half where ever we don't we don't know what's gonna happen and what's it take to be a good Foster parent. I would say you know have blown unknown. Patients. There's such a need for people that have a heart to help the children. Should be involved in the system. Was that there. We're paging Shani Davis have been sharing their love with Philadelphia Foster kids for seven years. Taking in ten children and teens will raising a son of their own little public policy. Derek hitter their car on their case there are. To davis' say having same sex parents in the Foster system is critical studies show LG BT young people are disproportionately. In need of Foster care. And that many who were removed or ran away from Foster placements did so because of the caregivers hostility toward their sexual orientation or gender identity we could've. Then the answer mediate between a towel transition and into their adulthood into their own identity. And sell them that is saying we want to be there for those children in order to. I'm not a morning. I say this. Captain serves as they found a contract the contract specifically state which are gonna include all type thing. But after nearly 200 years of Catholic social service is working with children and families in Philly. Some wonder whether the move to cut ties over the police and homosexuality. Is fair and constitutional as freedom. As both sides when there's two sides of freedom right. And this country was founded on religious freedom and that sites you should be a what do help where you can help them. And still practice your faith and so to church wants to help but they can't do it in another area dinner should be somebody that can help those people. Also do that. I grew up Catholic Westbrook Christian who still go to church on Sundays take us time where a member of part of our Catholic community here in Philadelphia. However. Everyone isn't. However this is about the children this is not about what we do behind closed doors so for youths had. Or eliminate families facing a mean things sex is eliminating a potential loving home for a child. Yet with your case before the Supreme Court Sharon L Fulton awaits a decision that are now quiet north Philly home. The trees her Foster children planted still blooming as a source of hope. If Catholics sorts of services loses the case and the city's rules are upheld would you. Continue fostering with a veteran with another agent no I would not because. At this age and in my life I don't wanna start all over him with somebody else's rules and regulations who don't respect my religious values. And I believe and that is what I'm thing so no it would be difficult for ABC news live I'm Devin Dwyer is Philadelphia. It is indeed all about the children our thanks to DeVon prevented turning out to the battle for the senate Amy Grant is trying to do what six democratic candidates have not been able to do for the last 36 years defeat Mitch McConnell in Kentucky. She joins us now thanks so much for your time especially during these busy last few days of the campaign. What we're working very hard idol are excited fiction imagined so in 2016. President trump won Kentucky by thirty points. 538 gives the president a nine. 100 chance of winning this state again. How many charms supporters you need to win over in order to have a shot at beating Mitch McConnell. We know what my message has always then. Let's elect. Somebody who's gonna put this country about their political party and I am I will work with any president. To do what's right for Kentucky. So you know there are lot of people no matter who they're gonna vote for president recognized. Fit Mitch McConnell the senator McConnell has been there too long. That he is part of it dysfunctional system. That is so partisan and so polarized and so dysfunctional that it can't even get anything done. For Kentucky in the middle of a national security crisis that we have right now with the but nineteen. And so that message is resonating it. You know it comes down to look you wanna during the slump you can't trends mop until you get rid of the guy that built. And that's mr. Kopp. But part of being there too long and he has been able to amass a lot of power right so what would you say to a Kentucky resident. Who enjoys having the most powerful Republican in congress representing them should voters give up having to top party leader from their state for a new senator will have. Less influence. Well you know what my Philippine techies don't come up to me and say well senator McConnell power is really working for us. You know what people care about here right now. Folks can't afford their prescription medication. They can't pay the rent. We know we're trying to get kids back in school and and feel lucky William Broad band so their kids have to go to McDonald's. To do their homework. You know we have a health care problem here in this country we have 300000 techies are still don't have health care the senator McConnell wants to take pig out here from people. So it's its bread and other it. And butter issues of what I say to folks is it's not about the power how do you tell you used that power. Senator McConnell and uses his power for himself. Special interests the wealthiest 1% does not use it for Kentucky. And in fact. We get rid of him we can get lower prescription drug prices we can have better health care we can invest in knots because he's holding all of that operating. And Mitch McConnell has said that he considers a confirmation of justice Amy Connie Barrett a major accomplishment it cannot be on done. If you do get to this and it William back efforts from progressive Democrats to get rid of the filibuster or expand the Supreme Court. Well tell you I'm not it just didn't impact in courts right now I mean just didn't unpack in the senate. Because the reason we are in the position that we are in right now. It's because of senator Mitch McConnell he has polarized and destroy this process from the very beginning. So the first step to getting our democracy back is getting rid of him. And I I will say that we have to fix this the new generation of leaders is going to half to look at our democracy and fix it. Because senator McConnell has destroyed it. It was once the greatest deliberative body on the on the plant. And now it can't even get us to eighty that we the need in the middle a national security crisis. And the Supreme Court nominee that he just rammed through its all out here. He couldn't take away if political care act legislatively for decades announced trying to do it in the courts. And you know people are tired so that's why they're gonna vote for change here in just. Few days. OK we thank you so much for your time really appreciate you coming on the show aiming the perhaps. Her. It was tough but you also when when we come back at some doing to get closer to nature some do it to be dare devils meet the group swimming. In a most unusual of places. Yeah. Finally tonight an exhilarating way to make some new friends are Maggie ruling boldly jumps and with some wild swimmers. Can't tell you I'm. I'm not not nervous right now. We do. Yeah I'm looking quite awkwardly into a cold. Plus two he's English Channel at some months why you last Letzing one. Because of this woman who throws pretty vicious right very brief moment just wanted to. 87 years she's that fearless leader of the sea for mermaids a group of more than a hundred in fifty people and growing. Could swim together off the southern coast of England. For some chance to get back to nature others say this swim for the myriad of suppose it health benefits and for many it's all about the community. Not. Hey he Joseph. Yeah. And threatening me Maine yes. Trains ships built over a morning spent simmering sun my citing cold water. And in this slim family do you blue line 800 feet it. Every night at 9 o'clock sharp Ruth uses the skills from when she was an alligator in the royal air force to how to read weather pattern and put out a detailed swim forecast for the following morning. Good morning we run Mitt wants to between Britain's. Some preference is back to this moment he is and nervous honorary member of the Seifert mermaids. Over here at the bees just before sunrise a look at this parent aren't he. More than a dungeon if some members out there in the water let me tell you it its. Cold it is windy yet somehow I think every single one of them are smiling. Tenth taunting you right now. The mermaid show up 365. Days a year rain or shine. The water right now is about 57 degrees Fahrenheit angled kick it couldn't seem troubled going to be warm but I found out things and degrees a you lose dexterity and feeling in feet and hands within a five to fifteen minutes. When I read an Intel a lot of. Follow him into my first cool water line. Alexi certainly. Only about drive swim we meet Joseph when her mom. Joe's friend encouraged her to join the mermaids a few months ago after Joseph lost her job. During the pandemic. Hasn't made a difference you. And really what the light but the difference in my full year I would. The smuggler. Well yeah I think you managed to double check as a. Panic would tell. For years cold water swimmers have sent the sport is he powerful mood booster. So this science is really interested in women looking to listening assuming you call bulletin. On that potential song. Treatment old Saturday his could be used to being. Annual multi generational ancient murals each generation engine and I'm also intensive mental notes on wealthy. Clerks and one more thing you'll notice about the scene for mermaids is that almost all of them are women. It's a common trend in wild swimming some women say they find it helpful for their chronic pain condition that disproportionately affects women. Others say it's help them feel more confident in their bodies everybody else feels like you know conscious yet you know let's not talk to get some. And perhaps the other best walking advertisement for cold water why don't swimming. His group. After our swim route and I catch up with a full English breakfast do you think that cold water swimming helps me being this lightly and by the easiest. They say oh yeah. Yeah it's wakes you up shuttle launch in the moment. That's guild invigorated to do things going in the leg and some Abbas remnants of comps from me and sent. I used to get depressions. I don't rule didn't get I used to get aches and pains I no longer get them it's a vicious. Not just the cold water swimming it's the fact that they saw in the community. That it's. In principle team with one my mouth I mean it's fantastic what they'll do for one another. In the communities Roman already gaining in popularity over the past few years the sport is now exploded under lockdown since then this Seifert mermaids have doubled in size. Ruth reminds us newbies who wild swimming to start slowly go was someone who is experienced. And he especially cautious about weather conditions in the ocean. But she says that while swimming is for everyone. Who matter during its. There have been found its state childhood started all over again. His group reminds us never be afraid to walk this plants. Not you really ABC news secret movements. Go Maggie those mermaids certainly young and hard and before ago tonight our image of the day we have all been there before had too much even. Just gonna need is relaxing just kick back this group of California dogs perfectly capture the mood of over indulgence on Halloween with their candy color look costumes their owner however assures us no dogs were actually given. Any candy. And that is our show for this hour be sure to stay tuned ABC news on for more context and analysis of the day's top stories. I'm Lindsey Davis thinks so much for streaming with us and good night.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.