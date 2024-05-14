ABC News Live Prime: Tuesday, May 14, 2024

Defense cross-examines Michael Cohen in former President Trump’s criminal trial; NTSB releases preliminary report on Baltimore bridge collapse; professors using AI to grade students.

May 14, 2024

