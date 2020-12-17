ABC News Live Prime: Tuesday, December 16, 2020

More
Dodge City, Kansas, mayor: ‘I was afraid.’; Myon Burrell freed from Minnesota prison; Creating the art of protest
51:06 | 12/17/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ABC News Live Prime: Tuesday, December 16, 2020

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"51:06","description":"Dodge City, Kansas, mayor: ‘I was afraid.’; Myon Burrell freed from Minnesota prison; Creating the art of protest","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"74771762","title":"ABC News Live Prime: Tuesday, December 16, 2020","url":"/US/video/abc-news-live-prime-tuesday-december-16-2020-74771762"}