ABC News Live Prime: Tuesday, February 2, 2021

More
The possible impacts of President Biden's pathway to citizenship plan; Sen. Tim Kaine on COVID relief: ‘There's a lot of ways to get to bipartisan'; By the Numbers: Pfizer’s $15 billion payday
49:36 | 02/03/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ABC News Live Prime: Tuesday, February 2, 2021

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"49:36","description":"The possible impacts of President Biden's pathway to citizenship plan; Sen. Tim Kaine on COVID relief: ‘There's a lot of ways to get to bipartisan'; By the Numbers: Pfizer’s $15 billion payday","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"75649366","title":"ABC News Live Prime: Tuesday, February 2, 2021","url":"/US/video/abc-news-live-prime-tuesday-february-2021-75649366"}