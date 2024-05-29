ABC News Live Prime: Wed, May 29, 2024

Jury begins deliberations in Trump's hush money case; Biden courts Black vote after polls show waning support; stories from a former Japanese internment camp as it becomes a National Historic Site.

May 29, 2024

