ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, May 12, 2021

More
Will Republican infighting help or hurt the party in the long run?; Inside Arizona’s ongoing election audit; Vaccine Watch: Can vaccines help long haulers?
17:59 | 05/13/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, May 12, 2021

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"17:59","description":"Will Republican infighting help or hurt the party in the long run?; Inside Arizona’s ongoing election audit; Vaccine Watch: Can vaccines help long haulers?","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"77659960","title":"ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, May 12, 2021","url":"/US/video/abc-news-live-prime-wednesday-12-2021-77659960"}