Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Tuesday, May 4, 2021

Now Playing: Michael Lewis: We’re at the ‘mercy of whoever happens to be in the White House’

Now Playing: Violent crime rises as communities try to reimagine policing

Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: May 5, 2021

Now Playing: By the Numbers: Dropping US birth rates

Now Playing: Atlanta police officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks reinstated to force

Now Playing: Facebook Oversight Board temporarily upholds decision to ban Trump

Now Playing: Woman recounts conversation that helped investigators identify Riley Fox’s killer

Now Playing: FBI agents recall joining Riley Fox murder investigation

Now Playing: Train smashes into 18-wheeler in Texas

Now Playing: Hippo captures raindrops in her mouth

Now Playing: Husband of missing woman charged with murder

Now Playing: Man allegedly stabs 2 elderly Asian women

Now Playing: Mothers, sons separated by former administration's immigration policy reunited

Now Playing: California bar owner arrested for allegedly selling fake COVID-19 vaccination cards

Now Playing: Missing Colorado woman’s husband charged with murder

Now Playing: Broadway set to reopen in September after being closed for year

Now Playing: India’s COVID-19 emergency a global reminder as cases decline in US