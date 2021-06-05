ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, May 5, 2021

More
Atlanta police officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks reinstated to force; Violent crime rises as communities try to reimagine policing; Dozens of people reported missing in Colombian protests
12:39 | 05/06/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, May 5, 2021

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"12:39","description":"Atlanta police officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks reinstated to force; Violent crime rises as communities try to reimagine policing; Dozens of people reported missing in Colombian protests","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"77524105","title":"ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, May 5, 2021","url":"/US/video/abc-news-live-prime-wednesday-2021-77524105"}