ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, April 07, 2021

Tishaura Jones elected 1st Black female mayor of St. Louis; Legal analyst: Floyd showed ‘no resistance’ that would justify use of force; Vaccine Watch: Testing a vaccine for future pandemics
14:38 | 04/08/21

Transcript for ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, April 07, 2021

