ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, April 20, 2022

CDC asks DOJ to appeal mask ruling, Mariupol hanging on as Ukrainian troops refuse to surrender, and a battle over lineage and history leads to tribal disenrollment for some.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live