ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Former President Donald Trump prepares to appear for arraignment tomorrow; battle over buoys that block migrants from crossing Rio Grande; movement in negotiation discussions in Hollywood strikes.

August 2, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live