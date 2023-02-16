ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday February 15, 2023

Emotions high in courtroom as Buffalo mass shooter is sentenced to life in prison; what is driving violence and protests in Israel; air and water quality concerns after Ohio train derailment.

February 16, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live