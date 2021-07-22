Wally Funk overcame decades of sexism to become oldest astronaut; Russia targets Jehovah’s Witnesses with arrest, raiding of homes; Britney Spears gets support on Capitol Hill

ABC News Live Prime: Monday, July 19, 2021

Germany devastated after flooding, as scientists predict more extreme weather; Dow tumbles more than 700 points amid COVID concerns; By the Numbers: The high stakes of not getting the COVID-19 vaccine