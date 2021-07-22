ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, July 21, 2021

More
Central China suffers devastating flash floods; Giannis Antetokounmpo on his journey to NBA Finals glory; Polyamory increases in popularity as record numbers flock to dating apps
12:52 | 07/22/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, July 21, 2021

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"12:52","description":"Central China suffers devastating flash floods; Giannis Antetokounmpo on his journey to NBA Finals glory; Polyamory increases in popularity as record numbers flock to dating apps","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"78978625","title":"ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, July 21, 2021 ","url":"/US/video/abc-news-live-prime-wednesday-july-21-2021-78978625"}