ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, July 28, 2021

More
Is Russia covering up the country’s true death toll from COVID-19?; Historically Black colleges making moves to forgive student debt; Breaking down back-to-school shopping deals
13:36 | 07/29/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, July 28, 2021

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"13:36","description":"Is Russia covering up the country’s true death toll from COVID-19?; Historically Black colleges making moves to forgive student debt; Breaking down back-to-school shopping deals ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"79130401","title":"ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, July 28, 2021","url":"/US/video/abc-news-live-prime-wednesday-july-28-2021-79130401"}