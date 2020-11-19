-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Tuesday, November 17, 2020
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Monday, November 16, 2020
-
Now Playing: Vaccine Watch
-
Now Playing: COVID-19 ‘long haulers’
-
Now Playing: New York City public schools to shut down as COVID-19 restrictions tighten nationwide
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Nov. 18, 2020
-
Now Playing: Former military COVID crisis planner: gap in vaccine distribution could cost lives
-
Now Playing: Baby chimpanzee sees her reflection in mirror
-
Now Playing: Nurse shares emotional toll of treating COVID-19 patients
-
Now Playing: Urgent manhunt in Colorado for homicide suspect
-
Now Playing: Biden warned Trump’s avoidance to transition threatens COVID-19 efforts
-
Now Playing: Pfizer vaccine 95% effective in final analysis, company seeks final safety step
-
Now Playing: Bruce Springsteen joins ‘Stand Up for Heroes’ virtual benefit for veterans
-
Now Playing: Rescued bat munching on bananas makes us realize that bats are actually sort of cute
-
Now Playing: Panda cub receives 3 months checkup at zoo
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown - President-elect Joe Biden’s team urges cooperation from Trump
-
Now Playing: Small businesses struggle as 2nd COVID-19 wave hits
-
Now Playing: Your Voice: Small business owners
-
Now Playing: Thousands of Americans currently hospitalized with COVID-19