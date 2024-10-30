ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, October 30, 2024

Harris talks to ABC’s Mary Bruce while Trump stumps in Wisconsin; false fraud allegations haunt Pennsylvania nuns; Linsey Davis with Colin Allred about his race against Texas Sen. Ted Cruz.

October 30, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live