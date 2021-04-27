ABC NEWS LIVE: Record COVID surge with nearly 1.5M cases reported nationwide

Plus, Jamie Lynn Spears opens up about her unstable upbringing and her relationship with sister Britney Spears, and President Joe Biden puts pressure on Congress to enact voting rights legislation.

