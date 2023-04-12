ABC News Live: Recycling plant fire forces thousands to leave homes

Plus, the latest on a mass shooting at a bank in Louisville, Kentucky, and a look at maternal health disparities affecting expectant Black mothers.

April 12, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live