ABC News Live: Sen. Kyrsten Sinema announces she is leaving the Democratic Party

Plus, Brittney Griner is reunited with wife Cherelle after a prisoner swap brought the NBA star back to America, and the White House hosts a panel on fighting the rise in Anti-Semitism.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live