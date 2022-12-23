ABC News Live: Severe winter weather causes travel delays ahead of the holidays

Plus, the House select committee releases its final report investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, and the White House is releasing doses of Tamiflu from its strategic stockpile.

December 23, 2022

