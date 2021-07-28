Transcript for ABC News Live: Simone Biles withdraws from another Olympic event

Good morning I'm Dennis data thanks for streaming with us we have some breaking news overnight after pulling out of the gymnastics team finals so mobile's has now withdrawn from the Olympic. All around finals of focus on her mental health. So will she take that mad again in Tokyo and we're live there with the latest on team USA and what this means for the larger conversation about mental health and sports. Meanwhile Tokyo's reporting a record number of new code of nineteen infections officials there are reportedly asking hospitals to increase bed capacity. And here at home the CDC is now advising some fully vaccinated Americans to Wear masks indoors. We'll hear from the CDC director of shell limbs give this morning explaining why. And get ready for an expensive back to school season the pandemic is disrupting supply chains around the world making it harder than ever. To get essentials school supplies. They've got to look at what parents need to know as more classrooms and buildings reopen its. But we begin with that new Covert nineteen mask guidance a CDC is now advising that stated people in areas with high transmission. To Wear masks an indoor public spaces the agency says the reversal is due to new data showing the delta variant behaves. Unlike any other we've seen in a pilgrim has the latest. This morning the CDC changing its mass guidance advising the fully vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in areas of high transmission as cases climbed around the country. It's not. Something that we took lightly and something that I know waved happily let me add what America. Director will Hinske siding new science that shows even some vaccinated people can transmit the delta vary it. The data showing though that the vaccine reduces the risk of getting the virus is seven fold. And the risk of being hospitalized. Twenty fold the CDC also recommending kids and teachers were turned a school in the fall. With every one mass even if they're vaccinated a reverse from guidance given just two weeks ago. New guidance coming his parents across the country protest mask mandates in schools. But the head of one of the largest teachers' unions in the country standing by the new guidance. Obviously wouldn't it embraced science. We have the our mass aren't the very it now responsible for an estimated eight in ten cases as we learn who is in those hard hit hospitals. ABC calling fifty hospitals in seventeen states the 270 when Kobe patients in the icu. 255. Were not vaccinated icu doctors telling ABC news the vast majority of vaccinated patients in their icy used. Had underlying conditions are weakened immune systems with more than a 156. Million Americans fully vaccinated nationwide approximately a 153000. Symptomatic breakthrough cases have occurred. Representing less than 1% of those fully vaccinated. According to an unpublished internal CDC document obtained by ABC news overnight Pfizer CEO Albert Berlet making the case for booster shots. Saying some studies suggest the delta vary it challenges the vaccines protection after six months. Talking to former White House advisor Andy -- it in a podcast. Do you can see that there. There is a draw. Move. Protection for an treacherous and visit draw being. A laser protection against virtualization. Mainly. They are six months. But they did six months it won't succumb mulch. I'm more vaccine mandates could be on the way president Biden saying they are considering. That requirement for all federal employees. And all right even pilgrim thanks for that. An earlier on GMA George Stephanopoulos Robin Roberts spoke with CDC director shuttle anti on these do masking guidance guidelines rather take a look. You decision caught a lot of people by surprise that we've been hearing for weeks that. If you take the vaccine you're safe what changed. Good morning judge thanks for having me so first I wanna just comment that we've known that delta has. Have been very contagious we've seen areas of the country that are have more and more cases right now our cases are off our hospitalizations are up. And form. For months we've been saying. If you are and vaccinated if you have a lot of disease. Please please Wear your mask because we know the vast amount of transmission that's happening in this country is among those who are unvaccinated. But we did over those last several days now C new science that demonstrated. For those who are vaccinated. That they could in fact transmit if they are one of those rare breaks or infections so that's new blue when we were looking at the alpha variant that prior I'm variance. In this pandemic. We were not able to see that if you were vaccinated he knew or breaks her case. That you could transmit to others so we thought was it was important for the vaccinated people to understand. That if they happen to be one of those breaks for infections which was more likely in areas with a huge amount of transmission and disease. That those people could potentially pass it on to somebody I loved one who is in you know suppressed without that was important information for them to now we're hearing about these breakthrough infections every single day is the vaccine does NIC now protect people. As much as we thought. I'm so glad that you ask because in fact the vaccine is working exactly as we thought it would work as we studied it in the clinical trials. In those clinical trials it was does and it's designed. What's to prevent severe disease and to prevent hospitalizations and deaths. And in fact even with the delta very and we are fortunate that it is working actually quite well and pretty close to as well as a vaccine work to prevent severe hospitalization and death. As it did the alpha variant so there are plenty of reasons to protect yourself. To get vaccinated and in fact these breakthrough or infections are quite rare. I'm about about one to two. From should be if her twenties so ninetieth and 95%. Is on the efficacy of these vaccines in preventing severe disease and death. What we hadn't seen in a clinical stacked tiles it wasn't studied was how well they worked in preventing transmission. They worked quite well on preventing transmission without fact and what we're seeing now is there working less well and preventing transmission with delta. We know that you are continuing to follow the science can we talk about schools here doctor Wilensky because again the CDC. Changing updating your guidance as far as recommending. The universal mask. Wearing indoors regardless of vaccination. Status so what is your message to parents who want their kids to have a normal school year. I'm that mad so do I am I'm a parent to and I want our kids to have a normal school year so we are continuing to lean in and say. The children can and should be back to. Full time in person learning in the fall as long as those protection measures arm place we've seen time and time again this past summer heard this summer. Then there are outbreaks in schools clusters in schools that are not taking those prevention intervention seriously they're not masking. And in fact as we conduct those outbreaks many of these schools are now saying oh yes we really do need to mask. So what's different now we certainly have more Dalton now than we initially did it during during our initial school guidance or the guy into the pit published earlier this month. We have. Less vaccination and we hope so we of course children eleven and under are not yet eligible for the vaccine. But even children twelve to seventeen. We only have about 30% of those children who are vaccinated at this point. So as we head into the school year. With more adults more disease more transmission even among those vaccinated and the vast majority of people in these schools have not yet vaccinated. We felt it was prudent to make sure our kids can have a normal school year and how the mass it's time to be stay safe. Grant thanks to Robin George and doctoral and ski for that interview. Over to Tokyo now we're Simone Viles is withdrawing from the Olympic individual all around competition to focus on her mental health. We'll have the latest on that decision and the reaction coming up at first the other big headliner at a Tokyo this morning. The host city is reporting its highest number of new code would infections ever. Now Tokyo's governors urging young people get vaccinated saying they hold the key to bringing the case numbers down. Foreign correspondent James Longman is in Tokyo with the latest good morning James. Good morning Diane Japan is seeing big jumps in Kirby cases on a daily basis now more than 3000 reporter lost 24 hours. That is yet another. New retro with four Japan. The delta Barry is behind this surge in Tokyo and in all of pulse of the country authorities and take actually considering. Putting all the provinces around the capital. Into the state of emergency just like take care they're asking hospitals to increase bed capacity as well. But inside the Olympic bubble cases the rules are creeping up on 174. Of those the vols majority north south and east. But one athlete in the house at staples if it is taken to mr. Graham. To complain about the quarantine conditions she's facing her name is catty take it she's adult skateboarding she tested publicity the F Bush's bidding quarantine now. Eight days at a hotel here but she says she's not even been allowed to open a window where she is she's courting these conditions in human. I think he offers a bit of awarding billions to other athletes many of whom have yet even to arrive tea because remember cannot allow to get him more than five days of school. You'll games stopped. I'm of what's conditions would be like if they test positive time. Thank James long and Tokyo thank you. And team USA is racking up medals and Tokyo helped along by Kate it would actually. The American swim star got off to a slow start but finished fifth a finishing fifth rather and a 200 meter freestyle but then she came back in a big way dominating. The first ever women's 15100 meter free taking home her first gold. The games so far Americans Alex Walsh and Katie Douglas also took home the silver and bronze in the 200 medley capping off a successful night in a pool. For team USA. And on the basketball court the American men bounce back from they're upset loss earlier in the week beating Enron 120. To 66. So far the US leads the way with thirty medals overall ten of those articles. China's not far behind with 26 medals total followed by a host nation Japan but 21. And back in Washington tensions are high after the first hearing of the select committee investigating the January 6 assaults on the US capitol. Several house Republicans are now criticizing the committee but say they didn't watch the testimony from police officers on the front lines that day. Congressional correspondent Rachel Scott has the latest. This morning Capitol Hill still reeling from the testimony of four uniformed officers fought to defend the capitol luncheon series six. I was grant. Beaten teased all while being called a traitor to mock countries. The hearing raw and emotional health can they play never before seen video. Surgeon you Leno be Nell an army veteran testifying first. Saying the insurrection was more terrifying conserving a rock. Yeah. A consumer and myself losing ops unit recall thinking to myself. This is how I'm going to die officer Daniel Hodges visibly shaken. Forced to relive the moment he was pinned in the doorway and then he called terrorists. When man tried and failed to build reporter with me Chatham are you my brother. Another takes difference attack shouting you'll die on your knees officer Michael for know who. Brutal beating was caught on his own body camera heard chanting from some in the crowd. It is gone. And kill him with his own gun and sending this message to lawmakers who lived downplayed the violence I feel like I went to Hilan bank to protect and in the people in this room. Too many are now telling me that hell doesn't exist. Or that hill actually wasn't that may. And officer hearing done telling the committee about the racism he face one woman in a pink magaw shirt yelled. Yesterday guys the order for Joseph Biden that. In the crowd pressed around twenty people. Joined in screaming. Boone. GOP leadership boycotting the probe. But two members breaking ranks to serve on the panel he has all talk about the effects you have to deal with then. An aide talked about the impact of that day. Sheehan has moment. Yes held. And Diane asked for what is next the committee has indicated that subpoenas will be coming soon and we've also learned this morning that the Department of Justice. Will allow former trump DOJ officials to testify. Diane right Rachel Scott in Washington thank you. And to Colorado police officers are facing criminal charges after body camera video surfaced showing one of them apparently choking and pistol whipping a suspects during an arrest. We should warn you some of the video you're about disease is disturbing Kana whitworth has. The story. How low this morning to Colorado police officers facing charges after this body and you surfaced. It's not acceptable this is not fewer police department. This was criminal ruhr officers John helper and Francine Martinez responding to a trespassing caught them attempting to arrest 29 year old Kyle Vinson and two other development authority C poultry. Had warrants out for their arrest but the scenes. Quickly escalated. Hubbard drawing his weapon yeah. Moments later he has his gun to Princeton's head if you haven't gone cornerstone. All the local police say Howe Burch and then hit incident in the head with his gun thirteen times. These are bringing the officer didn't pushing down on Vincent now and move on who sued. Not no I don't generally it's. Vincent ultimately arrested. And taken to the hospital where he required six stitches he has not yet responded to a request for comment how we're now charged with assault and Martinez charged with not interfering which is a Colorado State law. Bolt now released on bond. And also Diana both of the officers are on paid administrative leave and they have hearings next month. The officer that was directly involved in an altercation maintains his innocence Dan Rea can and where words in Aurora Colorado thanks KE NN. And coming up more on US gymnastic stars and mobile's decision to wis dropped from another Olympic event to focus on her mental health. When we come back to take a closer look at what this means for vials and team USA and the larger conversation around sports and mental health. For their back. Welcome back. Jim miss a nonviolent the greatest of all time is withdrawing from another Olympic events to focus on her mental house. The women's individual all around competition is scheduled to take place tomorrow morning but the team now says it won't happen without her. This comes after she pulled out of the team finals yesterday Amy robot is in Tokyo with the latest. This morning Simone vials pulling out of her second Olympic competition in two days. Announcing overnight she won't compete in the individual all around the US gymnastics team applauding her writing in a statement after further medical evaluation Simone vials has withdrawn from the final individual all around competition. We wholeheartedly supports them owns decision. And applaud her bravery in prioritizing her well being the news coming just today after she removed herself from the women's gymnastics all around team final. After a dish shaky bought routine. As soon as the competition began. Overnight Olympic swimmer Katie wood deck he's speaking out in support of vials after winning the inaugural 15100 meter race. We have similar size on us. And anyone in the world right now. The 244 year old who is known as the greatest of all time says she realized she wasn't in the right head space to continue the event. And didn't want to ruin her team's chances at winning a medal. Her team also writing that her courage shows yet again why she is a role model for so many. I just never felt like this going into a competition before and I tried to go out here and have fun in warm up in the back went a little bit better but then once I came out here house like. No missiles not bear bile sitting the rest of the event out. In Doocy asked to plead cheering on her teammates from the sidelines idea when it be something selling out there and get injured so I thought I was bad sit these girls to go over and that the rest of the job which they absolutely did. The team coming together rallying and taking home the silver medal. Olympic in this Alley raise min was on the 2016. Olympic team with files part of the gold medal winning final five. People. These are scenes she RJR. And yeah I say. Apparently it's hump first it's OK sometimes even sit out the big competitions to focus on yourself because it shows how Charlotte the competitor and person that you really are. Rather they just battle through it. Her teammate Jordan chiles who stepped in for her during competition yesterday called Simone vials her best friend riding on mr. Graham. That they won their metal together us Diane slur I. Any Roebuck in Tokyo thank you. And let's go to USA today Kahn is Christine Brennan psychotherapist doctor trees are Taylor Williams and ABC's Kenneth Mullen. A little bit more on this thank you all for being here Kenneth L start with you you're actually in the arena yesterday. When some on miles stumbled on Walton and pulled out the team finals how did she and her team seem. As this all happen. Well it may seem pretty confident that they should move the way they were moving which is personal vials to pull out to step away to allow continuously gymnastics to move forward so that they can get as many points has become a guy again winnings over but I will save for those inside those standing in other no public spektr's a lot of media there I'll a lot of people who analyze Simone vials and what she can do there was first concern for small vials because we all want to know. What was going on. And I could never myself selflessly. There was disappointment because when it comes with some mobile's there's no worn Diane who can do what she's guys he's the greatest of all time if you have a chance to see her compete in person. You want that but you also to think about her health and safety which is why we've seen the outpouring of support we've seen in the past 24 hours for Simone by else I'm me praising her actions saying that. She need a mental health day she needs that mental health rats. And police to prioritize her mental health. And media pointing out that when it comes to gymnastics Diana this in the dangerous the sport if you don't have it your mind in the right places of Jennifer than have his or her mind. In the right place they can hurt themselves they can injure themselves and break their Mexican even killed themselves by what they do there is so this is something I have to be a priority and so we actually solve the teammates. Today's. Supporting showing up to support smaller vials are teammates from all around it praising her earliest of Graham praising their leader their anchor that's a type of support we've seen personal bio that she opens up this discussion about mental health. And Christina and here in Tokyo as well what are you hearing from other athletes about Al's decision to now it's dropped from the individual all around as well. I am this is a bombshell this is one of those rare. Moments in an Olympic Games where one story just takes over and something so unexpected it's not like it was a shrinking hero cops say a unit and is sporting event this is about it human being and she and her lice and and that decision she made that has just rocked these Olympic Games that ripple effects are all over everyone's talking about it when I say everyone. The swimming venue today alzheimer's gold medalists Katie Dickey is as he signed Amy's piece. And Ari on net to us from Australia. I'm being asked about it they specially case Bernanke talking and ended in a beautiful way about it Simone their three days apart in age Spartan martian 1997. Their parallel structure and in their lives and ash and of course at least two of the biggest names here and kitty just how hard it is so. Now she says she's pulled out of his second offense -- the team event but has seen individual all around for those who may be just follow this except once every four or in this case I'm years. Mary Lou Retton won American but in 1984. Olympics in LA so much it's it is really. The competition that makes. And young holdings and she and women especially that go on to be as famous as any athletes our country and so bush as out of that so again as shock sadness. Athletes I know we're hoping that she could combat scenario. Now of course all in his last significantly but still all this remains on the individual apparatus and then. Ads which come the weekend and early next week in. I think there's great doubt. Frankly Diane that's Simone could participate in those either because as you're saying. About such as the injuries this is not like. Slimmer going out having abandoned because somebody he's org are honorary I don't football player I'm a baseball player. Viles couldn't get insured very seriously she's not on top of her game and I think that is of course again a concern of so many at the Olympic athletes who are here cheering her on. She shook her head and and just sick and quick explainer any viewers who might not know the individual all around competition part. The overall to NASA's competition is when one athlete competes on all of the events and the ultimate determining factor who is the best. In all of them competing together so that as the competition that Sloan Viles now just withdrew from. Still ahead are the individual events where you decide who is the best in beam and who's a best in bars and who's the best involved and so on. So doctor Williams is so miles at her arm or her leg or something like that. It be really easy to understand why she wouldn't compete but a lot of people. Just don't get why mental health would impede someone from competing like this so can you explain a little bit about the factors at play here. Absolutely the factors at play or warrant of course is a physical health. Next he could've current hurt so Berry barely. Even worse at as far as mental health is concerned because he can't see the scars because let me break your arm or late we don't ask. People look at us and say when you aren't because we don't seem to physical representation. Of something from. Mental health is that days so all of what we do. So we should look format our highest level at any of our professions it or mental health isn't at its peak in Rio where. And so what Simone battle has Darden has shown great parents. She has Nate it so much easier for. It peninsula community to do our job to someone at current level the greatest of all an act as young and he age she's just amazing she and what's he has time is she in her mental health. And this is what's most important now Sammy. T he intention to and it's encouraging to see how are at least she has she's still in her. Sons frank. And while she lives in now or a state that was well. Recognize that she needed to step back. Car that he may we see our what an amazing out of one inch what an amazing statement about how we need an ordinance now. And Christine Sante a lot about the immense pressures surrounding these Olympic Games even saying she felt the weight of the world. On her shoulders what she meant by that and what do you say to critics who say we'll that pressure just comes with being a lead athlete. I think some are talking about being a survivor. As well that is terrible. Horrific Larry net search sex abuse scandal the worst sex abuse scandal in the history of sports and she and Simone really had to quit the sport on her back on her shoulders ranch and being the conscience of this or calling out the leaders or all of their failings so she's been doing that over the last three or four years. She has herself and survivor of this terrible sexual abuse should from the former team doctor so I think she means that cash and then as far as the Zora they're criticizing her. She's not looking at that on social media of course those people who will be out there. But this is a great athlete. Who said I can't do it and I think we need to believe her and listen to her respects her and learned from Hirsch. As I believe we're really looking into movement here of athletes Michael Phelps. Of course Samuel sunken Assam on tiles. Who aren't are talking about issues that are so important talented amateur children and their role models of millions and they can really help. People around the world so I think that's stated the message from Simone vials in a big quake here at these Olympic Games. And it does seem like she's getting a huge outpouring of support. More than any change so doctor Williams what do you think is the broader impact of this decision. On the overall conversation around mental health and sports but also mental health and general. Adidas is going to increase the conversation it is our duty in the right direction. You know the sad that we had to act leaks and round NC chain hasn't people who. So visible you know who stands everywhere. Simone battle action on an international stage will bring those conversations have or. Not only our athletes. Council an amazing people angry it would be a zoo being also tune in. And they have to answer to a behavioral cal this conversation has an elderly in order to make us a low. They do their. Also be humanist excited. That they are human and they steal everything that anyone else feels and that they should be close to a breaking point. Acting so many young women and young man who are looking at ease. After the incident I don't want to be a slight air and be at the Olympics when game. But maybe also suffered from anxiety or depression or I have peninsula engines. I can still do. And as a former gym is myself I can tell you from personal experience or had space to make the difference between an amazing performance. And a disastrous one so Kenneth do we know what's next for Simone is a possible she'll compete again in Tokyo. While I was Simone works herself and appears that what's helping is being with teammates she was spotted tonight here in Tokyo. At BI individual all around men's gymnastics final supporting team USA cheer for them sitting next to macular scanner there. Seems like she was in good spirits having a good time there as far as her competing. We don't know team USA gymnastics but says they will continue to evaluate her Odyssey she will compete next week but at this point we do not know and remember Diane. If she pulled out if you do not compete you're when you're done this competing here in Tokyo yup 48 hours to leave the country. Christine Brennan doctor Williams Kenneth Alan thank you off. And coming up experts say it could be a record breaking back to school shopping season with clothes and electronics and high demand. After the break find out how the pandemic is affecting back to school price tags in how to start saving on what you need. Right now. Welcome back get ready for an expensive back to school shopping season the pandemic is not only causing supply chain disruptions but as more classrooms fully reopen. Experts say high demand could make it hard to find essential supplies to your to Bolton has what you need to know. Back to school season is just around a corner. Pens pencils binders and with more classrooms fully reopening experts say it a year please do with product shortages and supply chain problems to medal behind. Especially the longer you wait if you're a family out there whining you get all the school supplies. Usually wait until May be a weaker you both or school that's when it's gonna become a problem and even with rising prices according to the national retail Federation's annual survey consumers plan to spend a record amounts for both school and college supplies. Families with children an elementary through high school. Prince is spent an average of 848 dollars and ninety cents on school items which is 59 dollars more than last year total back to school spending is expected to reach a record 37 point one billion dollars up from 33 point nine billion last year. As you get closer shoot the back to school she's an and that demand for product is that more than likely will not be able to find what you eat what can consumers do. Experts say take advantage of sales happening now if you aren't like many a last minute shopper you good ol' Lisa look to. Then the 82 or third generation. Products -- is not on your list but something similar. Also you can look at the second hand market as well you may have to spend a little bit more on that product but there's certainly lots of product out there at the you can buy. Experts is just looking online now major retailers can send you inventory and price alerts also mobile shopping absent such as a shop savvy. Can be helpful. Diane. I dare to Bolton thank you. And that does it for this newscast and I understand thanks for joining us and remember ABC news live is here for an all day with the latest news context and analysis. We'll see right back here at 11 AM eastern until then have a great morning.

