Good morning I'm Diane this data thanks for straightening with us president Biden is standing by his decision to withdraw from Afghanistan. I was not go to extend his forever war. In hours not extend these forever exit. The president called the evacuation of a quote extraordinary success. And is vowing to get the remaining Americans now this is new images emerge of the Taliban celebrating. And a raging Caldor fire is closing in on a popular California resort town of lake. The flames are also now threatening Nevada triggering new red flag warnings in the region. Meanwhile there's a sign of hope in New Orleans as the battered Gulf Coast tries to recover from hurricane Ida. Power has been restored to parts of the city for the first time in days we're tracking the latest on the recovery and brightest headed next. Capitalizations are soaring across the country the US is now on pace to possibly surpass peak opened related hospitalizations from January 20 when he won. We'll talk to be experts on what to expect next being locked. Well we begin with the growing controversy over there was drop from Afghanistan new images show the Taliban celebrating victory. And holding mock funerals for the US and other countries that left Afghanistan. President Biden it meanwhile is meet vehemently defending his decision and vowing to bring home. Those Americans left behind our chief global affairs anchor Martha Raddatz has the latest developments in Washington and Afghanistan. This morning it is the Taliban that control but Kabul airport and virtually all of Afghanistan. But in Washington. President Biden doubling down on his decision to leave I refused to send another generation America's sons and daughters. Fight a war. Should have been too long ago. Just one day after US military forces to hearted the Taliban releasing this video they say shows they're fighters. Flying over the city advisory surely. It is Afghan military helicopter. Taliban fighters in during a hangar at Kabul airport previously controlled by US forces are. And holding a mock funeral caskets draped with American and NATO flags symbolizing. Their defeat. Despite these images of the Taliban in power president Biden calling the evacuation. An extraordinary success is standing firm in his decision to pull all US troops out I was not go to extend his forever war. I'm hours not extend the forever exit Biden did not apologize for the violent and. Should have started masked evacuations sooner. Couldn't this have be done and been done and more orderly manner. I respectfully disagree the president acknowledging they're up to 200 US citizens still in Afghanistan who want to leave and reaffirming his commitment to help them evacuate Renault is remaining Americans. There is no deadline. We remain committed to get them out if they want to come out. But without US military forces in the country and no diplomatic presence is stinking is more challenging than ever. Michael good teacher in Afghanistan and green card holder from Delaware. Is now stuck there he tried going to the airport before US forces left but could not get through. I feel like you know all my life that I lived in the United States. The US has turned their back on me and ignored me. And as first reported by the Wall Street Journal and interpreter who said that in 2008. He helped then Senator Biden during an Afghan snowstorm. Is now the one who's trapped. He says his visa application got stuck in when he tried to escape at the airport. Officials would only let him not his wife for children through he fears for his life and has this message for president Biden. Oh the administration says they have enormous economic leverage over the Taliban to help get those who want to. Out but that remains a dangerous and chaotic undertaking with no clear path. On exactly how to do it Diane who. Martha Raddatz thanks for that. And for a deeper look at the withdrawal and evacuation of Afghanistan be sure to check out. An ABC news documentary special final hours America's longest war streaming now on Hulu. And mandatory evacuation orders are spreading into Nevada as the massive Caldor fire closes in on the popular resort town of south Lake Tahoe. The flames have burned nearly 200000. Acres and the fire's only 18% contained now cal fire spokesperson says there's a chance downtown south Lake Tahoe could be lost to the flames. ABC's Cain a whitworth is there with the latest. Overnight firefighters battling it out of control flames desperate to keep the called or fire from taking over south Lake Tahoe. Officials working day and night to see the community. Evacuation orders expanded its Nevada as the relentless fire payrolls to the dry to rainy. Burning nearly 200000 acres and just 18% contained. To give you an idea of the kind of training firefighters are dealing with youth who got incredibly steep hillside there. And all of those trees sort of clustered together on fire at the same time so those fire damaged trees falling over as a huge concern for firefighters. The governor calling called our fire at the State's number one priority as 100 foot flames are burning within miles of the city center. To make sure firefighters did save still do their jobs. Like currency sales at no time will you give for the distribution and stopped. Firefighters about a called our fire for nearly three weeks now doing incredible work in hazardous conditions. Our air quality near is reading at the highest level possible felt. The good news is that the red flood warnings expire at the end of the day today but this firefight. Is far from over. Kate what we're ABC news salt Lake Tahoe. All right KNX thanks for that meanwhile much of Louisiana is waking up in the dark again this morning in the wake of hurricane Ida. Residents are desperate for fuel for both their cars and generators. As thousands of square miles are still without power but there is some good news the power utility Entergy set on Twitter overnight. The first light shined early this morning in New Orleans east chief national correspondent Matt governors in saint Charles parish with the latest Mac good morning. A good morning Diane there is the destruction you do see these houses shredded. By that storm although this sludge brought in from the storm surge including a lot of dead fish. And then there's what you don't see the overwhelming stench. Of decay here. A walker that somebody left in their haste to evacuate from the storm. And of course thousands of square miles here without. Power that means hundreds of thousands of people not in New Orleans where they are now starting to guess just get a little bit of power today com. But in these surrounding areas who are not going to be able to run their air conditioners their friends. Do their chargers run medical devices became even keep food in the refrigerator unless they have generators and there's so little fuel to be had. Most gas stations that we've seen within two hours of here are close and knows that are open. A running out of gas where there are massive lines to get gas so how or. And and fueling generators is really going to become a crisis here in this part of Louisiana over the coming days. It is something that officials are very concerned about. Even FEMA and other surveyors can't get in here to assess the damage because. They can't find a place to stay within basically three hours of New Orleans so there are so many. Logistical nightmares happening a confluence of then that once and we were able to see that. Flying with the US Coast Guard yesterday over town after town of battered by the storm it gives you a sense of the Brett. Of the damage you know you don't see entire communities wiped off the map completely but you do get a sense of how. Wide scale how broad. This storm was when it came in just mowed down trees and ripped off roofs and took down power lines at telephone poles. And that is really going to be what is. The most challenging. Four. The recovery here over the next couple of months. And it's going to be dangerous for the folks there are. Serious health concerns here the heat index you might see me away already sweating profusely. Early in the morning. But the heat index here pretty much every day's about a hundred degrees. For the old the young and the frail without care air conditioning this could end up being a dangerous situation Diane. Ryan Mack got men in Louisiana thanks not. And Ida is on the move now targeting the north east and mid Atlantic with severe weather possible tornadoes. Sixteen states have issued flood alerts as the storm travels across the US. Rob Marciano has the latest on the storm's track good morning rob. Figure morning Diane we are not dumb and item by any stretch the remnants of that her retainer all that tropical moisture is now streaming up. Here is in the northeast the rain just beginning in New York City metropolitan area but there's been coming down south. And west of this spot to the point where. They've or even doing water rescues this morning in places like Rockville Maryland where they got about a have a foot of rain has just a couple of hours this. A first responders how to get out there in the boast to get people out of harm's way and ends a higher ground there and this is. Going to be I think a scene that's repeated throughout the day today you see that through ray fought bout waist deep. Getting ensued the first floor somebody's home we have another comply with the message this is severe weather we had several reports of tornadoes since this hurricane came a short three yesterday this is one of them. In Blacksburg Virginia said that is going to be an issue I think today as well we've got that heat we've got that humidity we get that's been an atmosphere we Osama front this kind of tripped across the area so. Severe weather's going to be a problem the Saturn or what's left the below is now moving into West Virginia that's what it's heaviest rain is so flash flood warning posted there also for parts of western PA. Eastern PA will get the heavier rain later on today than DC. Baltimore and Philadelphia that's going to be the spot which is where the atmosphere all of Delaware I should say would it which is prions deceived. Potentially super cell storms are to produce tornadoes in the very least some spin ups. And that's possible really all awaits its a New York's a flood watch across like sixteen states. This is so you know this area's already been saturated. Just this past summer. New York City saw the second. Wettest summer on record and so you get 678 inches or rain coming a one day. And that's soils not to be able to hold it we are gonna see urban flooding we are to see stream flooding and at some point will probably see some of river flooding quite in the west we're dealing with the wildfires of courts he saw the report red flag warnings are posted. For the Lake Tahoe area where their biggest and most dangerous fires burning right now for low levels of timidity. Gusty winds of 45 miles per hour that flash flood watch that that's not gonna get over the fires that's coming from a leftovers of a Pacific hurricane that went into Mexico. And now they're getting tropical moisture in and then went area that's seen a lot of rain of the best Montague mass Arizona where flash flood watches remain quite would be nice it takes. Here is where is dressed insist jumper over those fires but that's not happening at times him. Diane back over to you say track. All right thanks rob U2. And breaking overnight a controversial Texas law banning most abortions went into effect this morning after the Supreme Court declined to act on an emergency appeal. The law bans all abortions in the state after about six weeks of pregnancy. Congressional correspondent Rachel Scott as a details good morning Rachel. Diane good morning to big headlines coming out of the state of Texas overnight the first one of the shook his bans on abortion in the country now goes into effect in the state of Texas today back in May. Texas governor Greg Abbott signed this measure into law in bans abortions as early as six weeks. Into a woman's pregnancy that is before most women. Even know that they are pregnant the Supreme Court had until midnight to respond to an emergency request. To stop this before it went into what facts but they have not yet taken any action. In the state of Texas about 85 to 90%. Of women get abortions within the first six weeks of pregnancy and so without any further action. This measure and this law will be and nearly all abortions in the state of taxes and then there's that second headline on the voting critics say. That Texas has now passed the bill that makes it harder for people to vote Texas governor Greg Abbott has promised to cited. It vans drive through voting against 24 hour boating it adds. New requirements for mail in voters Democrats have been fighting this for months you may remember they walked out of the chamber even fled the state. But Republicans have majority they were able to push this through on their own and they defended the measure insisting that it protects election integrity. Texas now joins seventeen other states that have moved to tight in voting rules this year I am. All right Rachel Scott thanks for that. The coming up over 100. 1000 people are currently hospitalized with cove in nineteen in this country putting us on pace to top the peak we saw at the start of the year. That of course was before vaccines were available to most Americans. Now there is some good news on the vaccine front this morning we'll break it all down with our medical expert. Right after the break stay with us. Welcome back Kobe has realizations are rising across the country as in US battles and dealt a variant. The countries now on pace to potentially surpassed peak capitalizations. But according to ABC news analysis in the weeks since that Pfizer shot received full FDA approval the number of people getting their first shot each day is up 17%. Aerial rash F has the latest high area. Good morning to you Diane here is. What has health experts so concerned more than 101000. People are hospitalized with covad nineteen at right now. Across this country that lets us on pace to meet or surpass our January peak. Of 125000. People hospitalized with covad. At one time and also alarming 300 children are now being admitted to the hospital every day. With this virus and as the hospitalizations increase so is the death told 900 Americans losing their lives every day. To this virus that's up 370%. Over the past seven weeks but there is some good news on the vaccine front. 470000. People have gotten their first shot every day since that FDA fully authorized the Pfizer vaccine. One week ago that's up 17%. From the week prior. Diane. I area Ressa thank you. And I want to bring in infectious disease specialist at sells for health and ABC news contributor doctor Simone wilds for more on all this actor rob thanks as always for being here. I'm curious what do you think when you look at these numbers do people act she surpassed. Peak hospitalizations that we saw last January. Diane I think based on the current trends and think we're heading in that direction and really concerned. And the number of cases that is seen lately I think that we really have asked trying to do everything we well it that. And get everyone made it. Now I just announced there in phase two of a study on new oral treatment for adults with little risk of severe disease what does that mean. For the general public and a what do you think we need to know about this new treatment. Pan am really excited that. We have had oral option and or individuals right now most of the treatment options are. I can be any need very difficult to administer anything he did that happen mild illnesses can be managed homes and so moving galway. Definitely. More to lose and we can use all eyes actually be better for at one. And free up some of those hospital beds no doubt. Averaging attack also announced yesterday that it dis enrolled. More than 130 students who did not meet vaccine requirements so. You think what you'll see this happy in at more schools and and as a medical professional do you think it's necessary to mandate vaccines on college campuses. Well you know I think Tom watts and we are seen at Virginia Tech is something that we're going to see not only other schools and workplaces. And the key is that we're trying to keep. Once safe and to prevent outbreaks like being going to blow it we are absolutely seem more seen many days and schools. It also looks leg got. You know a good news here that there's an uptick in Pfizer shots in that week since it that shot obtained full FDA approval so. Do think that those numbers will keep rising and it's just a week after the approval do you think that will boost some confidence in people who were vaccine has an end until this point. Well you know the good news it hasn't boosts the key is whether we're going to be able to maintain and I'm hoping that we can we're trying to get the word out to encourage everyone acts needy not that we have approved well so we definitely want to see that trend in that manner. And we're also now hearing that 300 children are now admitted to the hospital. With Kobe beach day school is starting across the country if it hasn't already it's old it'll be starting the next couple weeks or so so. What are you most concerned about their what do you think parents and administrators. Need to keep in mind particularly since kids under twelve still are ineligible for the vaccine. Well you know the key being when he stresses we want to get our children can look and want to make sure that their health and well a number of things we need to do make sure that the children wearing them ask you shouldn't washing their hands. And for the school want to make sure that there is testing a gala event and good ventilation. Let's try to keep students and staff I'll be as big this year. And actor wild I'm about to send my own kid to school for the first time. Not nurse about that at all. But you know obviously a lot but I have to rely on the school in just a school in so many ways when it comes at this but as a parent. Are there any singing Eddie you know many things that you recommend that we parents can do at home to try to keep. You know the whole ecosystem safer. You know dad and I mean the same position that shouldn't and then back to school so I can totally relate I mean what I tell my children and where you mask make sure you wash your hands. Teachers and all staff and as a parent I encourage all the parents if they have not vaccinated against acts need to. Protect everyone ate your child is sick. Child on that day so we don't everyone else schools. Rank headed biased actors not allowed always great to have you and good luck as you said your little ones the school as well. 82 eggs. I coming up last year's starting quarterback for the New England Patriots is no longer on the team. And his vaccination status could be partly to blame. Also ahead if you're looking for a little help when your resume a new free program from Amazon might be your best bet. We've got the details for you right after this break. Welcome back ABC news live former NFL MVP Cam Newton sudden released in the New England Patriots is prompting new questions this morning. As to whether his vaccination status has something to do with it will Reeve has more. He started the first three pre season games but this morning Cam Newton is no longer a New England patriot. The team releasing him just hours after head coach Bill Belichick said Newton was heading in the right direction. Newton missed three days of practice last week because of what the team called a misunderstanding related to cope a nineteen protocols last season he was forced to miss a game after testing positive in training camp Newton would not confirm if he received the Covert vaccine saying only it was too personal to discuss. Meanwhile the Jacksonville Jaguars Urban Meyer became the first NFL head coach to publicly admit that his team takes vaccination status into account. When selecting their final roster. You share all of us whether. They vaccinated vs unvaccinated player had an impact on our roster decision. There's sure everyone was considered saw that was provoked. Production once is you know let's start start talking while Goosen and also in effect senator can I say that that was a decision maker was certainly a consideration. The NFL players association responding quickly saying over text these comments have let us open an investigation. The NFL does not require players to be vaccinated but unvaccinated players face strict regulations including daily testing wearing masks and social distancing. They can be find 151000. Dollars for each break in protocol. Diana but unvaccinated player tests positive he has to miss ten days automatically or if he is deemed a high risk close contact with an infected person. He estimates five days. Even if you test negative. This summer the NFL sent a memo out to all of its teams saying if a game had to be postponed or canceled and could not be rescheduled. And that cancellation was due to an unvaccinated player causing an outbreak. The team would have to forfeit that game. So that is the environment that NFL teams are living in as they try to construct their rosters for the season Diane. Noted will Reeve thank you for that. And the pandemic a lot of plans on hold including thousands of careers now a recent report finds more than 40% of employees. Are considering leaving their current employer. But finding any job can be daunting chief business correspondent Rebecca Jarvis has some tips. On how to crack your resume to stand out from the competition. 21 half years ago Albert Lopez was gearing up to make a career change until a devastating cancer diagnosis and gotten his way to meet a little bit more dependents and hardened the governor Manhattan because of the house insurance and think Italy with proper treatment Melbourne is in remission and ready to start his next chapter what are your biggest question about landing your next job oaks. And. I used the currently there's an Arab now or is it I would wanna do related in the music industry. Alberts sent. We his resume ahead of time to a Zacks I love that on your resume you put your skills right up top. Are there any skills you considered adding volunteer resonate that you didn't meet don't know what skills do you look we'll zoom right. A lot of other different jobs this idea about your strength under pressure. Today year of great community here and that he is an important skill and it's definitely something that a lot of corporations are looking for we discovered skillful communication was a common thread throughout his work experience and something to emphasize when you can put that out there and show employers through your razzle may. That you're really comfortable in multiple settings and that's the kind of thing that they'll know under pressure that they can count on L Burton. I would never thought. I don't it. And emphasizing skills and your resume is more important than ever quit during the okay. Companies were having a heart attack. I have employees company started so what they inventories besides Steele hasn't posted a industry experts recommend doing a steals inventory. T it'll get this bill that you have him Harris of the job description from any shirt that you're really highlighting the steel that they're looking more to build your skills places like Linkedin are offering free online courses for their twenty most popular classes due October 15. Having Amazon tells Good Morning America exclusively they will be hosting a career fair on September 15 offering 20000. Free. One on one career coaching sessions. You might find some support on nearly as amazed you might want some interview tips about Amazon. Or you might just once and generalize career advice and that's what that recruiters are ready to deal. Again that Amazon job fair in September 15 and will continue to bring you more information as it comes up. As far as those skills go beat them up and you just things like your certifications even your volunteer work and hobby is might count in that section. If they are relevant to the job you're applying Q. Diane. I great tips chief business correspondent Rebecca Jarvis thank you and for look at today's science and technology headlines here's Andrew Denver. Today's tech bytes a holiday weekend ransom where warning federal government is warning companies to stay alert. For cyber attacks over the Labor Day holiday the most recent major incidents took place leading into Mother's Day Memorial Day and July 4. Spotify has rolled out Blanton gets a personalized playlist that allows friends to discover and other musical tastes overlap. After users play lists are blended personal list can be made using the songs that appeal to both people Spotify will also make recommendations based wondered taste. And finally Samsung has launched a new walkie talkie cap for some of its Smart watches. It allows push to talk conversations between sure more people wearing the galaxy watch four or the watch for classic. The walking talking feature is similar to one apple introduced for the apple watched U 2018. Bulldozer attack bites over. Diane back to you. Over and out ended Ingrid thank you. And that does it for this newscast and anissina thanks for joining us in a river ABC news live as your free all day with the latest news context and analysis. We'll see you right back here at the top of the hour.

