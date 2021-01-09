-
Now Playing: Families of 13 slain US service members express grief, anger
-
Now Playing: Colorado AG announces indictments in death of Elijah McClain
-
Now Playing: COVID-19 hospitalizations could surpass the pandemic’s peak in January
-
Now Playing: Navy helicopter crashes off San Diego coast
-
Now Playing: New bug invasion
-
Now Playing: Remnants of Hurricane Ida take aim at Northeast
-
Now Playing: Mandatory evacuation orders around Lake Tahoe
-
Now Playing: Doctors concerned about rise in COVID hospitalizations and pediatric cases
-
Now Playing: Texas' controversial abortion ban takes effect
-
Now Playing: Severe weather warnings as Ida moves Northeast
-
Now Playing: Firefighter battle growing Caldor Fire
-
Now Playing: New Orleans imposes curfew as thousands remain without power after Ida
-
Now Playing: Cut costs and save big!
-
Now Playing: Follow this easy recipe to make T.G.I.Friday’s delicious Loaded Potato Skins at home
-
Now Playing: California Rep. Ro Khanna speaks on how to help Afghan refugees in the U.S.
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Tuesday, August 31, 2021
-
Now Playing: Afghan American on end of evacuations: 'My family is stuck back home'
-
Now Playing: 'It's Not Too Late' with Ginger Zee: Cities adapt to stronger storms