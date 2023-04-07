ABC News Live: Tennessee Republicans expel 2 Democrats after protests

Plus, the White House is admitting the 2021 withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan should have been handled differently, and tips for avoiding “tech neck.”

April 7, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live