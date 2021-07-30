Transcript for ABC News Live: Unreleased CDC data shows serious threat of delta variant

Good morning everyone I'm Diane Macedo thanks for streaming with us and unreleased CDC document says the agency has a quote. Acknowledge the war has changed when it comes a little bit. According to document new data shows a delta Varian is as transmissible as chicken pox and that vaccinated people. May spread the virus just as easily as unvaccinated people we'll have the latest on that internal report. Blackwood costar Scarlett Johansson is suing Disney and hear what she says the release of a hit a vendor spinoff is a breach of her contract. And how Disney is now responding. And Simone buy houses are reeling why she withdrew from competition in Tokyo saying she has what she calls at Christie's. Care of her description of what that means and why she says it's so dangerous strain on teammate Cindy Lee is celebrating her gold medal win this morning. He graduated from practicing on a homemade balance beam. To an Olympic champion. The Libyan without alarming new internal report from the CDC first obtained. By the Washington Post the report cites new data showing the delta Darian is spreading like the chicken pox much faster. Then the common cold and much faster than earlier strains. Meanwhile the CDC is set to release the data behind its new recommendation. For even a fully vaccinated to Wear masks indoors in high transmission areas. This week the US recorded its highest daily case number of more than five months. More than 86000. That's higher than any single day last summer here's our express. This morning as startling new report revealing just how urgent the find is against the delta variant in a CDC document obtained by the Washington Post health experts say is sounding the alarm calling on officials to quote acknowledged the war has changed warning the delta variant is more transmissible than the common cold and as transmissible as chicken pox. And that it's possible some vaccinated people may be able to transmitted as easily as those who are unvaccinated. This is an English. Credibly incredibly contagious person virus it's almost like a whole different virus and CDC is estimating that it is probably also more deadly in the CDC has not confirmed this report ABC news is they are set to release that data today that led to its new recommendation. That even fully vaccinated people Wear masks indoors in areas of substantial or high transmission the massive outbreak linked to Provincetown Massachusetts believed to be one of the deciding factors 882. People now infected most of them apparently vaccinated. That's how can be just this viruses it's not. Are going to be good skilled. Unless we have many many more people vaccinated president biter announcing more than four million federal workers will be required to get the vaccine or get tested weekly. Biden calling on states and local governments to issue 100 dollar incentives for those who roll up their sleeves for a shot. And responding to questions about the changing mask guidance and. You made it out. Okay polluting the math. Her and I. Okay. Hitler. Okay. Hey. As concerns grow over the increasing number of cases across the country in more worries about breakthrough cases Chicago's largest music festival Lollapalooza tell underwear. About a 100000. People expected to attend each day of the massive four day event revelers a singing along with their favorite artist proof of a Kobe vaccine nor negative test needed to get in unvaccinated guest asked to stay masked. I got vaccinated I'm nature. And went directly. And I have a man let me. And then there is some encouraging news the vaccination rate is inching upward slowly about two point seven million. People were vaccinated over the last week here wallop loser organizers say just about it. 90% of attendees have the correct the medical documents yesterday but they say. About 600 people were turned away for not having the right documents which Diane. RA accounts for as insisting in Chicago thank you. And the midwest northeastern cleanup mode this morning after several tornadoes left a path of destruction. In Bucks County Pennsylvania at least five people are now injured our aerial Russia is there. Overnight a reported tornado leaving a trail of destruction through parts of Pennsylvania and New Jersey demolishing multiple car dealerships. Crushing buildings and tossing debris into the streets cars flipped over the windows of this car dealership blown out. Officials surveying this scene and securing the area at least five people injured. They just look like. He showed his mom when it's gone nobody knew it is very good years Minnesota devastation. From school. Margie. And in Virginia at the roadways as chaotic scenes with the wind and even hail. Pelting the windshields of drivers attempting to make their way through relentless Arlington rain. And in Ohio several reported tornadoes touching down roadways flooded intense storm damage uprooting trees this one and striking a power line. Sendai. And here in Ben Salem Pennsylvania you can see behind me cars were tossed like toys on this side of me this dealership. Level to the ground we are surrounded by a field. Of debris but the good news is that Ben Salem police say that everyone has been accounted for that was affected by this storm. The National Weather Service will be on scene later today surveying this damage. Diane. Area arrest seven Bucks County Pennsylvania thank you. And it another big night at the Olympics for team USA's soon really cemented her place in American gymnastics royalty winning gold in the women's all around competition. Teammates mobile's was there to cheer on and now thousands sharing some new insight on what caused her to with drop from the competition. ABC's Kenneth Bowen joins us live in Tokyo with more on that and some other state highlights from the games candidates some modest blaming what she calls this twist d.s can you explain what that. Mean death. What I have thrown vials that are her mind and body simply. Are not in sync it she said that to her fans or followers aren't hurt as a gram counts. Literally overnight for listening and answering their questions. She also show that her training insane she just can't get rid of what she called it quits these that's what agendas are mid air and lose awareness. Of where they are making it very difficult to land safely we've talked right here about her gift of air awareness of the so this is something that's very unusual for the fact that to the know where she is and they hear what she does some of her what she does what she's known for. As you said that she was not experiencing the twist these reports you Leppert Tokyo Diane. And that when it happened in the past has taken about two weeks to go away but bio added she does not have to explain why she puts our health purchasing physical health. If mental health right now USA gymnastics said she still being evaluated daily and no decision had been made on whether she will compete next week. And she posted some videos to go along with that showing her unable to land her bars dismount the scary scary stuff Kenneth for sure and there was also. As scary moment on the BMX track when American Conor fields had to be carried off on a stretcher after a crash what's the latest on his condition. For. O'Connor nova said to be a week and he still being checked out by doctors that was at last check but yeah as you said dying to some scary stuff there the twenty year old reigning DMX racing gold medalist crops in the third semi final heat. Here in the Tokyo Olympics we understand he landed hard off a job heading into the first turn and. The third run that he slammed into the turn it would seem laid out on the tracks. As the medics rushed to help him but again he is awake and being checked out by doctors Diane. And the Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic hopes of winning a golden slam all four grand slams and a gold medal that is in the same year loans not gonna happen right Kenneth Lawson a semifinal I know you weren't very near Reno Alyssa reaction yeah. Thank. That you think spoiler alert for the viewer's eye for another alert split well you say after you were literally this insisting they eat me up about it. It. I Diane how we tell the viewers how I noted the nuclear humbler now the head of you tonight I noted future it is about how pirated Wordock. Chris idle on your head and tell us what happened William. Yet that group of his Donna. Ordeal I don't if you Jerry and here. Novak Djokovic yes he laughed he went and fixed during that match we were inside. Watching him play watching that match. Human tenth but he was graceful in defeat even yelled out sometime this you may need job that was my first time everything the number one. And men's tennis play in person and it was pretty incredible but yet he felt Germany's Alexander is there a who they fourth seed but it's not over. He won't get gold as he read to you won't get back golden slam winning all four grand slams and a gold medal here at the Olympics. But he won't play for bronze tomorrow against Spain's. Pablo car audio a boost I also play mixed doubles later on so not done bird. Go back and when he walked off the court I think to myself Diane he's walking up the court he's got multimillionaire. Who's still the number one in the world oh yeah he has. Yeah there's still a lot of bragging rights there for sure. And it Kenneth that we all mothers not happening as cove in nineteen cases are surging in Tokyo they're up 180%. Now just since last Friday so. How did that conversation continuing about any changes to the games. Potential it. It's what we don't know what. Conversations are may have behind the scenes but Tokyo Tony twenty official who asked about there's any chance the media had a chance to question them and the IOC. And here's the latest numbers for you Diana 3300. Covert positive cases here in Tokyo 225 cases related to the Tokyo Olympic fat and increase up. 27 with a laugh in my talking yesterday after an increase of 27 that includes the Wii at least two of them were the Olympic village. The Japanese prime minister. Diana says that the state of emergency have been extended to four other area as and he says that delta variant. Infections are starting to rise in this country so they're keeping a watch on Mac. All right Kenneth bones thank you friend are fortune teller in Tokyo obeyed appreciate it. Him bad. You see your future dot. It is believed Greg Dowd had no way we love that it is neighborly we're that would put that baby coming. It's thanks get it. And we're not a lot more unseen alien her big gold medal win just a little bit later in the show right now let's take a look at where the milk can't stands right now teen USA. Is in the league with 41 total medals fourteen of those involved. China is right behind with 38 total medals but they actually leave the US gold medals at eighteen. The Russian Olympic Committee is in third with 34. And a pandemic Arab. Federal now moratorium on evictions is set to expire tomorrow leaving millions of Americans in danger of losing their homes. Now democratic lawmakers are scrambling to put a plan in place to extend it until the end of the year congressional correspondent Rachel Scott has the latest good morning Rachel. Diane good morning this really is a dire situation you're talking about more than three million pales that could be at risk of addiction and just 24 hours when that moratorium expires the White House releasing a statement saying that their hands are tied because of a recent Supreme Court ruling. They are now calling on congress to act that last minute request. Has caught lawmakers here on Capitol Hill. Off guard now Democrats -- chambers are scrambling to put together a plan that would extend the moratorium until the end of the year. But they are racing against the clock house is scheduled to go on recess tonight lawmakers are supposed to be leaving town. And to make matters worse the money that congress did set aside to help renters during the pandemic is not going out fast enough. Above 47 billion dollars available only three million has actually been distributed some states. Are struggling to keep up with the amounts of requests they are struggling to streamline the application process states like New York have sent out almost nothing Diane. All right congressional correspondent Rachel Scott thanks for that. And the billionaire tycoon who promise to revolutionize. The trucking industry would electric vehicles is now indicted for fraud. Prosecutors say Trevor Milton quote lied about nearly every aspect of the business Victor Kendall has the latest. His company marketed as a game changer we've built something then no one else thought was possible. Cleaner vehicles powered by hydrogen and electricity for every Dowd are out said there's no way this is true. Absurd how can that be possibly done it but now the billionaire founder of neagle a motor company Trevor Milton is being charged with securities fraud. Oh whatever state and check it out. Milton seen leaving a Manhattan courthouse Thursday charged by federal prosecutors who say he lied about every aspect of his truck of the future. Nothing claimed that the nickel a one could be driven. When in fact. The closest it ever came to driving. Which opened a group of Nicholas engineers depicted atop a hill and rolled it down so it be fit only for a commercial. Prosecutors claiming the truck's doors even had to be taped up to the video so it wouldn't fall off. The indictment saying that early prototype was missing significant parts like gears motors and a control system. Bill Milton called it fully functioning this truck is by far the most state of the art truck ever built history this thing fully functions and works which is really incredible. It was claims like those that allegedly misled investors resulting in individual losses of up to a 100000 dollars. Even retirement savings per investor. Nikola releasing a statement saying in part that Milton resigned from the company in September of last year. They want to make it clear that the legal action here is against Milton and not the company Diane apparent Victor. Endo thanks for that. Coming up fewest in this Sunni Lee is now a household name after winning gold in the Olympics all around. But her family had to cheer her on from back home when we come back we're gonna meet her parents. And how do you even reveal how Sunni went from practicing in the backyard. The standing at the Olympic podium is also ahead. Black widow stars Scarlett Johansson is suing Disney over the release of the hit avengers spinoff after the break. Trying to find out why she's taking legal action and what it could mean for movies now visiting. Streaming platforms. Welcome back US unit Cindy Lee is receiving an outpouring of support and praise after taking home the gold. In the Olympics all around competition Sunnis stuck the landing and cemented her place in history as her family watched and cheered her on from back home. A new robots has more from Tokyo. Eighteen year old Sunni remaking history of the Minnesota native taking home gold in the women's gymnastics individual all around event the fifth American Janice in a row to get the top honor. This is such a Syrian army steroid is a tiny camera wanted to clay and I just didn't think out every day here and I'm super proud of myself for sticking with it and believing in myself. Her family and friends cheering her on from afar. ABC sitting down with her parents and sister just hours after her big. Wind and slip up out of the word fraud it's. It's understatement there's no word that can describe it. Sunnis wind comes just days after tea made similar vials withdrew from the team and individual all around events. Vials seen cheering her on from the front row of the stands and sharing this video online celebrating. I'm so proud of the girls. Sunnis win deeply personal the teen. The first Hmong American to win gold at the Olympics. I know that the Hmong community and then everyone else and an inside it's super out of her and I know that everything she's done has. Had a lot of hard wreck. Sunni fears an unbreakable bond with their father John who built her makeshift beaten to practice on as a small child the beamer ability for our. Who are vulnerable on two by four. Would would do with our. Cover with the whole air mattress. And dog. We can afford. A real one. In 2019 John suffered an accident that left him paralyzed from the chest down now Shia and sooty inspire each other to keep fighting. In a fighter. When she put a mind to something Jesus teaches called didn't do its own. I'd feel great that she she. Accompanies. Our dream to think she said it's our dreams are she made it and I just feel so amazing. Shortly after her gold medal win Lee posted a simple but poignant message to her and her family and her friends on minster Graham riding. The people I do it all for I lucky Diane. Right. Amy were about thanks for that and black widow stars Scarlett Johansson is now suing Disney over the release of the hit avengers spinoff on Disney plus. She says releasing the film on the streaming service was a breach of her contract. Allegedly saving Disney and marvel from paying her. What the company would have owed her from a sole box office release. TJ Holmes has more. Avengers star Scarlett Johansson gearing up for another battle this one in a courtroom. The actress has sued the Walt Disney company over the way the company chose to release her latest film black widow alleging a breach of contract. Can't panic after an exchange. Are always Lisa I'm eating in. I'm Disney class. The lawsuit filed Thursday says with the bulk of mr. hanssen's compensation being tied to box office receipts. Disney knew that the cannibalization of such receipts by Disney plus which safe mortal and by extension Disney. Very large amounts of money that it would otherwise Ole miss Johansson. Adding her team's attempts to reach an understanding work ignored. The film broke pandemic error records and has brought in over 300 million dollars worldwide millions more from streaming on Disney plus. But the Wall Street Journal reports the actress mail lost out on more than fifty million dollars and revenue that could have been generated by the movie's success. In a statement to ABC news johanns and attorney writes. It's no secret that Disney is releasing films like black widow directly on to Disney plus two increased subscribers and thereby boost the company's stock price and that is hiding behind cope it nineteen. As a pretext to do so. Disney fired back saying there is no merit whatsoever to this filing the lawsuit is especially sad and distressing. In its callous disregard for the horrific and prolonged global effects of the Covert nineteen pandemic. Disney has fully complied with mr. Branson's contract and furthermore the release of black widow on Disney plus with premier access. Has significantly enhanced her ability to earn additional compensation. On top of the twenty million she has received to date. This probable he. I don't skirt and not just of the law company but for every single major Hollywood CE. Thought I and this is now the end of an eleven year relationship she's had with Disney and its eight movie she's made. Now those movies are made billions and billions of dollars now we talk about these back in deals like this is so important might remember that Robert Downey junior made a lot of news because he reportedly made 75 million dollars just awful one. Avengers movie how'd that happen a back in deal we take a little money up front for the negotiate a percentage of the profit. The profit for some of those avengers movies 2000000002. Point five plus billion. And that's with a big paychecks come and she's arguing if black widow had been exclusively. In theaters it could've made more money. Meaning she would have made more money diet. Right TJ Holmes thanks for that and for more on this let's prince Sirius XM radio hosts an ABC's contributor Mike news Mike thanks for being here as always. Let's talk to circa scarlet attorneys saying that releasing this film on Disney plus is essentially saving them. From having to pay her what they would have with a box office released. Disney says there's no merit whatsoever to this filing so what happens now. I think now it's in the battle of the court hands now I think was due insisting his add to what we've learned is that Gaza hands as attorneys as he now from Disney saying that. You know escrow sciences team was asking for assurance that it will be a theatrical release. And executives at Disney an eight. As I think they are comes down to documentation. That it really see this being America complicated case. I think the documentation. Pretty much gonna speak for itself. What does this mean for other films already released on streaming services could this case have a bit of abdominal fat. Absolutely this case and as impressive for so many things I streaming platforms now law RA. Ended what Bolivia's it is into barks. Studios are now looking at a consumer behavior patterns change and as consumers just don't want to own legal see movies in mediators there's a large part of America who still does but there's another large part movie watchers who were enjoying watching from home leasing platforms that allow for that. Comparability. To exist and so studios are now having to adapt to you. How then do we really theatrical but it also had to cater to those who had no interest in coming back to the gators it's a two fold. It definitely has an impact on it actors in this sense they do get a lot of back in and either ancillary deals are based on that. Because what happens Diane when you go to streaming we need you to park. In mediator and streaming it's about the second week box office second weekend box office years ZC eight extreme decline. And box office tickets we UC do will release at the same time and so actors now are gonna have to think differently about their contracts and agreements. I'm curious Diane going for prizes impact independent filmmakers a lot times he'll give these big act. Terrorist to accept so much that's in the back again with the larger percentage Chilean. Loves a smaller increase on the front end. What the larger percent in the back end to increase Aniston buys them taxi getting in some of these smaller budgets independent movies and so I'm actually curious houses and effect that market. And any chance in terms of future film releases might do think now that they've started this kind of released. Do you see them going back to the traditional old box office only model. I don't think so Diane again a pandemic has changed so much consumer behavior Patterson Dee Brown looking to shopping online exclusively people are more open and just in ordering from act. Accept delivery of food services and so I think now people are more open until watching movies at home and went dizzy plus has proved what this box office sit seasoning with their premium access sales is that. There was a demand and a large demand for at home being experience isn't so you can't have from a business decision just turn your back. On that consumer. When it comes a point is I think deals are meant it looks so much different. I'm going for it and I think Scarlett Johansson is case is gonna set precedent that would change that economic revenue of Hollywood. Both pro from studios it's a stream platforms and also to from the actors. Right Sirius XM radio host an ABC news contributor Mike muse is great daddy Mike thank you. Thank you. And coming up all week long we've been coming to live from Tokyo for what you might not know is that Amy robots has been doing it. To me 600 year old temple in the heart of the city. So we come back Amy takes us out a special tour of old Tokyo. Welcome back our team in Tokyo has been covering the Olympic Games from the grounds of a 600 year old temple. It's one of the largest temples in Tokyo combining both old and modern looks are in new robot is there with more. Japan's capital is a collision of old and new with a modern sit side by side with the traditional Tokyo. And one of the most exquisite examples of Japan's rich history. Might be a familiar sight it was so exciting and so all week long we've been light from the grounds of the beautiful so Chou Ji temple. It's located just minutes from the hustle and bustle of downtown and it's hollowed ground. Phillippe agreed and they hate tread. And the delusion behind in those streets of Tokyo and pass this gate and your soul in your body or plan. Founded in thirteen 93 it was originally a seminary for the Joseph doe issue branch of buddhism. This temple sits right in the heart of modern Tokyo across the street from the iconic Tokyo Tower this. Additional and the modern right there next week how many. And this is one of those iconic views of Tokyo yet get these bogus. Once from all over Japan comes. You're trained and studied many of the structures on the grounds were destroyed by allied air raids in World War II but not everything. This is the oldest wooden structure in Tokyo. It was for the war and nothing else did the rest of they'll have to be rebuilt the these grounds include various gardens including one for representing children and a special burial site shows she's her where the show guns yen are very. Again. You know six children here picked programs again. And while there are fewer sightseers these days because of Kobe at the temple is still being used as a ceremonial site. Like this traditional wedding. So Joseph G is a special lanes stunning and a spiritual oasis in this metropolis that symbolizes this city that embraces both its past. And it's present. And the amazing feeling on these grounds is just how so mean everything is even what the hustle and bustle of the city just outside of these walls and it is said that if you go through the main gate here you will be free from all greed. All anger and all their X Diane. Right let's do it Amy wrote back in Tokyo thank you and that does it for this news cast I'm Diana status thanks for joining us a murmur ABC news live it's -- for you all day. With the latest news context and analysis we'll see right back here at 11 AM eastern until then have a great morning.

