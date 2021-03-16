Transcript for ABC News Live Update: 13,000 children held at US-Mexico border

Good morning I'm Diana say no thanks for streaming with us in today's update more than thirteen thousand children now in US custody after crossing the southern border. Without a parent or guardian. Many are currently crammed into overcrowded holding areas and now the White House says thousands. We'll be hounds of the Dallas convention center as it continues to search for a long term solution. The secretary of Homeland Security address the issue earlier on GMA but stopped short of calling it. Crisis. What we are doing this is addressing. Young children who come to the border to make claims under the humanitarian laws that our country is established years and years ago. And we are building the capacity to address the needs of those children when they arrived. But we are also and critically sending an important message and now is not the time has come to the border. Erica says the administration needs time to rebuild or at least safe way to immigrate to the US. Prince Philip is heading home after a month in the hospital the 99 year old is. Recovering from a heart procedure he was first taken to the hospital exactly a month ago and left the palace called. A precautionary measure he was later transferred to a hospital specializing in cardiovascular health. But today the prince was sitting upright in the car on the way back to reunite with the queen at Windsor castle and is said to be in good spirits. On the vaccine front Mississippi is opening up vaccines today to anyone over the age of sixteen. Alaska has already done the same into other states have announced similar plans. Over 27% of the US adult population has gotten at least one dose of the vaccine so far. He's been Daryn also announced it will start testing its go it vaccine on children as young as six months up to twelve years old. Making them the first US vaccine maker to test infants down to six months. And various levels a lockdown have taken a tall on many people's house. A new study from the American Psychological Association out this week found 82% of adults never imagined the pandemic would last this long. So not a mental health look a year into the pandemic. When it comes in general stressed addiction and the added stress that comes with parenting and kids at this time let's bring in American Psychological Association president doctor Arthur Evans. Harvard professor of psychiatry an addiction medicine doctor Kelly John Kelly. And psychiatrists and parenting expert doctor Janet Taylor thank you to the street view for being here this morning doctor Emmons and might just start. With this study on stress in America from the EPA who is struggling the most and why. But the surveys found is many Americans certainly there are struggling. How are carrying the most of difficulty as we might imagine the social workers. Karen small children particularly children her being schooled at home through remote learning. People of color and GMC that is young group of young adult to the about the age of injury. And doctor Kelly the pandemic has been incredibly difficult for people struggling with addiction as well we've seen a roughly 40%. Increase in oak lane deaths. Overdose deaths from twenty when he compared to 2019 so what sort of minute tax. As a past your hat on those struggling with addiction and those in recovery. But seldom makes impact do you know wannabe all received distress and social distancing social isolation incurred under over it. There's been a major stress of the people. In recovery but people also importantly stunning recovery to. I just struggled to get a hold as you can imagine. Can be a social distancing you know we're just getting an importance in Paris and getting on suit meeting other people in recovery and very challenging for people. Getting ultimate agree. I'm people who are already in recovery in the lower them have transition to online resource is pretty successfully. I'm. But it's certainly didn't challenge and sons are distress and social distancing. Overall. And actor tell our according to that ATA study 75%. Of parents. They could have used more emotional support this year we make of that number and the impact that this year has had on parents in general. It's accurate because you know as a parent your insurance your child also worried about and you're going to be in a random or your job your. Isolated your parents and and and those familiar sources of support so that certainly translates into you women you know mom imports are highest levels of stress. During the pandemic pandemic and the net and we're don't translate to notre because stressed parents and especially Asmara. Unfortunately and make kids feel stressed out of sorts uncertain. And they are also are worried about how their parents and grandparents and caregivers. And also away from their usual sources of support which beach you know their classmates and their teachers out it's it's really been a challenging time. War parents and families mental and that's just not just the parents the kids. I've had a hard time assume what concerns you have. About children's mental health Rana. Well the main concern I have is even pre pandemic I and I'm not a child actors by. Adults catches but it's the clinic at work bench and greet endemic there are kids who work. And share. A lot of isolation I think I'm a real emphasis on. Yes early technology and Blaine he's aims were and are not connecting with other children as much in. During the pandemic certainly that has been arraigned so my concern is. You know how children who dealer their anxiety in a healthy way early lack of sleep. And just the uncertainty. An inks that bringing. Two kids who worry anyway and just what we need to do you ground and and certainly teach our kids how would be more resilient and Oakwood. What is a temporary bench but in a way that it will not impact them long standing in terms of just excessive worries their ears. And doctor Evans in the stress study also found that Americans are nervous. About returning to fully in person work and social events. Do you expect that will ease once vaccinations are more widespread and a cease CDC says. Those activities are saved or is this something we're all gonna have to get used to even after that point. But it is something we're gonna believe you get used to it after the vaccines are widely distributed right now there's really no dirt and the way. People who receive the vaccine vs people who haven't received the vaccine. Sheila the future then anxiety about his future. And one of the things we know our people our monstrous and that's essentially all of us because we know that does for for over a year now. Is that I'm it has long term consequences that's the real story here is. When I was so many people and our population happy strange long term chronic stress. Operatives out of time did orange really om and borders understand. We're gonna see the object to this not only in the minds ZU in the immediate aftermath of the news and image but long term. Are crafts announced early years which is what we see no other continents are. She's are so doctor Kelly what can we all do to cope with this especially. Those struggling with addiction right now. Well I think there's and a number of things that we can do rich and people have done we are doing. I'm you can kind of summarize this equally sane approach SA and a for activity and good nutrition needs for emotion regulation. And you know it's very important to people who are initiating recovery attempt and also pour into recovery. From a substance use disorder to maintain connections so that social connection is so key. In recovery just that we actually accountability for the support the people need to recovery specifics so what's the best social aspects of very important. Activity. Just making sure that we we get our in and get out the door hopefully. Good message gets in some sunlight. Get some exercise get the blood circulating is going to be very important general resilience particularly Korea prevention. Nutrition is another one. Making sure that we don't succumb to the temptation no confidence rude. You know some of that's okay but. Too much of that and deprived. Of a natural important vitamins and minerals which can affect subtly done our mission in new. And in the final duty of the same approaches. He's emotion regulation really trying to look for silver lining wherever possible and we programs on the positive and we be grateful for something every day. And we look to our peers and other people and social network are you couldn't help us see some but all others. And so those are some other things that people out on suit bill resiliency and prevent relapse. I doctors Arthur Evans John Kelly and Janet Taylor thank you for your time this morning we appreciate it. When you're. And houses of worship across the country have been offering up their sanctuaries as vaccination sites. As nearly 2.4 million doses are being administered to americans' daily ABC's Terry Moran took a look at how faith leaders across the country have been talking to their congregations. About the code nineteen vaccine. On Sunday mornings you'll find father Paul abernathy preaching the gospel at saint Moses the black orthodox church. But the rest of the week he's walking the streets of Pittsburgh sporting a Fedora and preaching a different gospel. But gospel of vaccine except. Desires and lives about gold cup event. They and. I'm glad to sort that this is would you would you be open to receiving some information about the vaccine. The ancient conflict science vs religion and here it is again in our time. A 20/20 one Pew Center report found that vaccine hesitancy in America. Is highest among black Protestants and white evangelicals. Many Catholics who might be wondering whether or not they should. Take this corona virus vaccine. I would tell them absolutely there is a conflict from time to time with science and bad and scriptural teaching but I don't think there's a conflict hasn't released a vaccine what are you telling. The people come to life tabernacle. Don't take the back thing now ABC news live takes you on the ground in the church pews and out in the streets where the messages of vaccine confidence. And resistance are being preached. Plus we prayed as does he gives his blessing Bob way of medicine ball away. Vaccines do not receive them back send it means I have. Depraved and is there. Here in Pittsburgh's predominately black hill district father Paul Pierce questions about the vaccines that are rooted in a painful history. Tell me father about. The reasons that black Americans might be hesitant to take his fax me the first. Is distrust of government when people see the government involved in vaccine creation and dissemination. Right away. There is a degree of this trust because the experience the people of had that many other government programs. Has been negative the second is a distrust clinical abuse many people think of the Tuskegee experiments that affected 600. African American males at many people a thought from Tuskegee haven't lived experiences of discrimination in the health care system. And so this history of clinical discrimination this history of clinical abuse that is lived experience now. Also. Undermines vaccine confidence and third they distrust of corporate America there's the sense that there are people who are going to be getting rich off of the vaccine we want to affirm the negative experiences people may have had with the government system would have the same time we want to do. Here's to share information about the vaccine that is. Accurate efforts like father paused to bring accurate vaccine information to the African American community may be working. That Pew Center poll shows that hesitancy among black Protestants has dropped from a high of 59%. Last fall to 30%. Today. But doubts about the vaccine. Still linger among half of white evangelical you're telling your church members. To choose not to have a vaccine that's right I'm telling him don't get it not do whatever service you might have heard about pastor of Tony's develop the apostolic Pentecostal life tabernacle church in. A Louisiana. Just he's been arrested more than thirty times since the pandemic began for defined emergency public health orders in Louisiana. It prohibited large gatherings. For 61 years our local congregation has never missed the service. Their families are in this church their finances are in this church their faith is in the church the church's everything to us. It is a conviction for us. Among other congregation of several thousand pastor spells says they only had one death it was determined to be related to Covert nineteen. One of the church's lawyers up close friend of spouse was hospitalized and severely ill with Covert. Did that make you think twice this is real we this is this can be devastating who. That make you think twice who never thought twice when you have a religious conviction. Nothing's gonna separation. The charges against Tony spell are currently pending he is separately challenging the constitutionality. Of the governor's orders. That matters currently on appeal in the federal courts his attorney tells ABC news they are confident. They will win where the Bible does that say don't get a vaccine. First Corinthians 6191. Corinthians 316 what no you're not that your body is the temple of the holy ghosts. Large whatnot and temples may with hands. It's not a building. But the spirit of the lords well a thin yes. Don't just filed at temple in a man that the followed that temple Camelot this droll way. Give them back pain leave my house my body if the medical advisors that we have say better beware. We're not gonna do your vaccines we're not gonna Wear your mask if they were wrong a year ago on our assembly they're wrong today. The FDA has authorized three Covert vaccine so far and those vaccines were tested over a 100000 volunteers before the agency given the green light. It approving them the FDA noted that the vaccines are highly effective at preventing severe illness and death and that side effects are rare. But pastors spells message is still being heard in his charge and some members may be following his lead. I'm Dina Bennett at the vaccines we believe it is did you guys tells me I mean. The Gatt and eight Janie thank you thank. Beyond the belief in divine intervention to our moral concerns about the vaccines as well I believe as genocide. I believe it's in fattest side. When you take up fetus from a mother's womb the safest place in the world. And you take that baby and you use those stands sales. To inject into somebody's bass out. To keep them from dime from a virus I don't trust you all right but there's no stem cells from fetal tissue in the fact that there were not made. With those at all some companies don't newsstand sales all right is this embedding vaccine beer regardless we're not taken aback thing. The quick rollout of the vaccines has reignited the debate over the relationship between modern medicine. And stem cells from abortions. For the co in nineteen vaccines those fetal cell lines came from elective abortions in the 1970s and 1980s and they are then replicated. Over time. Fuel cell lines are not the same is fetal tissue from one aborted fetus you could have. Millions of fuel cell lines that allow for vaccines to be able be replicated in made. These differences in vaccine development have led some religious leaders to prefer one vaccine over another. Would be concerned about something that we use fetal cells from. Or murdered. Child but multi Durham fires are we've been told from the scientist. That there's do way they produce a vaccine. These these things when I used. The religious community is concerned. That the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is morally compromised because it's used. Fetal cell lines. In development as well as testing and production. The reason why there are partial to the Madieu and Pfizer vaccines is because Madieu and Pfizer only use fuel cell lines in testing. In the Catholic Church the debate has caused a rift among church leaders many US diocese across the country have now declared that Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Morally compromised. But those statements put him at odds with the Vatican itself. We only see Rome. Has issued. A statement and and declared that. The vaccines. Are morally and ethically acceptable they involve. The hard work of well of a lot of very. Competent people. So would you say from people were wondering that the vaccines are are part of God's plan. Well insofar as. Human knowledge is part of God's plan that yes whenever we can. Give good example to our people. As public figures as leaders in the community we should do so and then by the the example of Pope France's Pope Benedict. I've had the vaccine which I did tell our people. We want you to follow our good example. And it's not just the Pope Franklin Graham son of famed evangelist Billy Graham told us he's taken the vaccine as well first let Charlotte he left. All my time we met him on the grounds of the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, North Carolina this father's boyhood home. And god needs you in his kingdom my father believed in modern medicine if at a time there was. Vaccine or something that could help protect your youth who he was another good for you took it believe that it's consistent with scripture. That we protect our lives and do whatever we can to save life. So I don't have any problem with. Tell them personally take an aspirin a normal person to have a vaccine for Graham and for many people of faith the vaccines are proof of God's loan. Thank god for the doctors and the researchers that have put. This time and effort and money to develop these some of these vaccines. I hope that the American people will use them with. With so many struck down by the corona virus. Graham takes issue with those who use their puppets to preach against the vaccine but all hope that the pastors in the pulpit would tell people how they can be saved. From. God's judgment and that's through faith in Jesus Christ I think for a pastor to tell. Someone not to take the vaccine. It is this problematic. Recalls what would happen if a person died cocoon of arson by them as a pastor responsible. I mean now well would feel responsible but it doesn't have to be. Either we either we love god or receive the vaccine but really there can be the two coming together. In the church do you make headway with people who. Who rely on the Bible on scripture for their. Life and don't want to get the vaccine because they lose they look at they say it tells me not to. It's it's a different faith that what I am familiar with. I pray bit. That we can all come together and then our views and certainly it can be reconciled. And I pray that it whenever we preach our faith we preach it in a way that truly does value human life and that is why from mean. This work is of utmost importance. And for father Paul abernathy data work begins in the community one person at a time. Our thanks to Terry Moran for that report when we come back bachelor Matt James is opening up about the show's controversial season. And revealing why he broke up with Rachel Clark announced. We'll hear from him after the break. Welcome back last night's finale of the bachelors faced some backlash after Matt James gave his final rose to Rachel her kennel. Ending an extremely controversial season with Austrian revelations of racial insensitivity each. Now James is opening up about the season and what happened after the cameras stopped early and here's TJ Holmes. That's our break. This devastating. This is the ending dead just months ago no one could have predicted a campus in the. But that doesn't you know lose you. On last night's bachelor finale met James the series' first ever black bachelor. Didn't proposed a front runner Richard Durbin elm put Alford hurt his final road. How things immediately after leaving comes a winning bid fell like an extended honeymoon period and that was very. But while the show was airing in recent weeks photos of her attending a plantation themed party and liking photos containing the confederate flag went viral. James who was still in a relationship with her at the time I have learned about them at the same time as the rest of the world taking it to the specific moment. When you first were made aware. Of these images you hear things that. Our breaking. Pages prayer not true. Timlin and when you find out that they are. This makes you question everything. And overnight met James. Tells Emanuel macho author of uncomfortable conversations with a black man who stepped in on the show for Chris Harrison when he defended Gergen eldest. Turning that the couple has since seamless steel what was that. Breakup conversation like. The stuff is even imagine. And it says Harvard. This you know understand. That. Something like that is problematic in 2000 and seeing there's a lot of news you want understands. Goodell who has previously apologized telling joke she wants to do better. No I never. Have the time to think that sanctions if I would have taken this time I easily could have understood what was. How often did you lay awake at night worrying. But eventually. These photos might come now. And could ruin your life. I didn't think anything of I didn't think of the trauma. That's. It would cause. Matt and Rachel meeting in person on the special for the first time since the breakup. When I questions. Our relationship. It was on the context of new it's not fully understand him. Why blacks. And what it means to be a black man in America. And whatever name for our kids she's the door even slightly open her she. Relationship. Reconciliation. The word and reconciliation. Is does this work that I can't do important and I know that you're capable of doing. And that's something that she died the water around. Rachel you may never speak to this man again what would you finally likes communicating. Tuesday I want all at once they couldn't. And I want it's best for you. I am sorry. Thanks to TJ Holmes for that report now earlier today Matt James actually spoke to Michael Strahan about important conversations that were sparked from the controversy surrounding this season. Let's listen. And last night with a with a tough night Dubin the first first time we've seen Rachel since. They need to break up would those photos came out you seem very very emotional about it times take a long time answer a question. So what was going through your mind. I don't want to Michael. It is simulate a ton of bricks you know I. I felt the weight of everything else care and throughout the season and with what we were doing was. As a country and having to explain that why it was problematic to me and our relationship which was extremely difficult. And you didn't get engaged on the show but. You still want exploded relationship so in a time that you spent with with with Rachel away from his show without the cameras there. I believe in getting gates on a so what were you leaning that way with the giving towards an engagement do you feel you're heading that direction. For nothing when you're dating somebody. That's what you're open source. Anytime I'm in her relationship with somebody. That's because theirs is the ultimate goal and when you find out the things that I did. Visitors you from ultimate goal because like I stated during and after the final rose there's just things that you might not understand. What it means to be someone like me. And do you feel like you missed out on export relations with the other women because you didn't know about Rachel's fast. I would say that. The conversations that have come from everything that's taken place are more important than anything and relentless and yes. That means that I leave. And under the circumstances that I left with then. Soviet you know. May you talked about the moment you realize you have to break go we're Rachel you you were you would think it what it would mean for your future together. Before these photos came to light had you ever conversation what it would be like her terrier means to be in a biracial relationship. In about raising kids together. I think that. A lot of the a lot of the time spent during filming. And having those conversations were amongst the other women of color of the conversation that was Chelsea the conversation to have Michelle and I think that we could have had us. Conversations amongst the white women who were there as well. But on the kind size 2 point 1 am probably should ask more clarifying questions. Now hindsight is 20/20 probably you know races that you did not her hobbies totals work. So when you heard that from her being in that she was not worried that they were ever come to light because she didn't think twice about them. How did you feel about that that surprise you at all. You know that's the frustrating part about. The position I'm and as having to explain not only to Rachel blood to the rest of America why things like that are problematic because. We don't have that chance to. To have that. Ignorance you know. Think about beyonce and I think about their rights they didn't have that opportunity to have their parents you know. That is true and she talked about her journey. To understanding where do you think she development journey. I know the rituals of the person and that. Everything that she outlined in her apology in a statement coming from foreigners hairdo because I know she's capable of it. And we know they with the now to Chris Harrison he will not be back for the next season of the bats a red. He's taking time to reflect on his comments that he made earlier to what do you think about chasing Caitlin being picked post. I'm excited there's a fresh start and we need more women hosting and it was the right move. And and knowing what you know now. If you could. Would you go back and change anything about your season as the best way. I think that it. As. For the love stories become more diverse than people that town should become just as a business diverse and there's way more qualified women and men of color and who can stand and those roles and I'm excited to see an institutional change takes place and and I'm honored to be a part of it. And and one more quick question you sit there feeling don't go away overnight have to get something we can all reach relate to Seoul. Is it door open are you leaving the door open. For future possibly with Rachel. I think there's a lot of work that needs to be done. Before I can think about being in a relationship with anybody I mean times process everything that's going on and I wanna respect racial and what's she's got to do as well. Thanks to Michael Mann James for that interview and look more on this now from ABC news contributor and series sex and radio hosts. Mike muse my what I think. Of Matt and Rachel interaction last night and the news broke up over this controversy. I found their interaction as complicated as this story is very complicated. I never thought Diane that you and I will be anti racial social construct. To delay in the bachelor but share we are. In particular coming off of the hills and the Myanmar interview with Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry. Interracial dating now is at the forefront of America is at the forefront of our conversation. Because of the resource towers is dynamics that we are. Happening in society you know and and before earned you know this season on the bachelor I'm really before maybe 2018. Americas has enjoyed. There are Americans have enjoyed the privilege not happening look at race now having to think about race but there are those of us who always. Have to wake up with the burden of race and having to wake of the burden of explaining my progression and passive aggressiveness and and racial undertones and racial policies that prevent a lot of team from moving forward and as Matt said something to Michael and I'm really interesting. And it in the Aegean made this morning he said I should ask more ash and I think now as individuals engaged in intra racial dynamics and interests are relationships. They're gonna happen. Have to ask those questions even if they come from existing and where their blackness is an issue for them or there might see this as and forced him to think about race they're going to have to tune now because even if you live in this world and then maybe you're from this and that are there where you don't have to ever see race as injuries or a corn and I'm happy for you that's a case that's not reality and there will comment time had dinner there will be come a time when that black man your with. Outlook may get a little rest have a great interaction around harmed more aggressive in action when the police and then how does that conversation going to be and in how warn that personal response. And then that's why we need to ask questions because it comes down to how is your partner going to respond. And that's what you need to know now as your dating and doing the recording process and that's a hell of a lesson we learned ions and a bachelor who knew. Did Alter the bachelorette and my Madden also mentioned on GMA that the conversations sparked by this season are more important than anything else. That happened how I think this all of did it. The broader conversation around race I mean your point here we are having this conversation and it's all due to the bachelor. It is not to go whines about Diane. It has been the man says something and just staying on that GMA that was really got interviewed Michael Strahan did he said that you know he's had conversations with the women cargo ambassador but he didn't have it with the larger women in the white women as a whole I think because ambassador is such a mainstream. Property right every one around America amassed their for middle America to the coast. And so as a result now it's forcing NASA have these aren't comfortable conversation and NI and it's about time for so long race and race compensations and in the bird and on Mars sized communities and people of color it's about time now that more people become included. And the conversation whether they like it or not you know black people you know we have to have been on a daily basis as we don't wake up wanting to talk about race every day we do nothing now that burned it needs to be shared on the rest of America should or request a move for which we see it particularly Whitman biracial community and those web interracial identities the complexities in towns is that they face -- we see it coming. With Megan market now we see it with Matt he's biracial himself was just dot Diane it's about sometimes how individuals present wrestled for Matt present. When blackness that this calling complexities but his mother is why. It's like he's having a really did different experienced. As someone who presents black. But hasn't bi racial identity with his mother being white is a what does that world like re examine how does he navigate the space as road and how many others are navigating that's based Thomas Megan Markel navigating Matt based has I think now because of the popularity of the master it is America's franchise. I'm Ann Arbor art machine I hope Diane more America more marriage ends and gazing and is very complicated and I'm comfortable conversation and that Mars as communities and had the burden to bear for so long. I think now it's time for the rest of America to jump on the conversation. And Mike longtime host Chris Harrison is also stepping away from the show at least for next season he's being replaced. But former contestants to Asia Adams and Kalin Bristow what is means for the franchise and a patio while. To see the franchise. Moved forward from us. I'm excited for the franchise because a previous close showed up. That she's not the one to navigate when it comes in a racial dynamics now this bass or this. Asked was the most diverse cast doubt we've seen only see it getting more reversed as we go and so it's gonna take whole star holds world hide nor is there what ten navigate these difficult conversation on race that we are now going to have to hatch you can't escape a wave from the Palestinian Torino runaway an elephant that's in their room Diane any more of when you see it inter racial dating experience on the mat sore for the bachelorette. They're gonna have to come up a conversation about Heidi will Mark George flowing Heidi Telemar Rihanna Taylor let those conversations are going to have to exist hardly so are they a Shiite community hate that is happening how would you respond to that how your family respond to that because matches something interesting night and he said he never sought to hold me you never saw the wholeness and me as a black man nest who aren't and sometimes. Black man and people of color we separated from this other this other marine that exists right now understanding that we are every black men in America I'm no different than any other black man in America should do not other me. I do that and making me different than the rest and so when you see me is when museum black man on television when you see a black man in the street this is how you see me as well I'm no different and I think that was something really interest in and that got to now America picks up on that little bit more because we do have those conversations silos. And I'm hoping now we can have a more important having two new host. How Hogan navigate and that complexities of that object to being wind and I think is important and back up on the need to move into a slow the bachelor is catching to where we are and social discourse in America. Bryant Mike muse though is it's time you might think you're. Thank Diane. And that doesn't address ABC news live update I'm Diana stayed up thanks for joining us and remember ABC news live as your free all day with the latest news context and analysis. Osce MacKey at 3 PM eastern with Terry Moran. For the breakdown stay safe.

