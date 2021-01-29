Transcript for ABC News Live Update: 1st cases of South African variant detected in US

Good morning I'm Terry Moran in for diamonds data thanks for streaming with us in today's update the first cases of the highly contagious south. African corona virus variant. I've been detected in the United States it is health experts warn it may impact the affect this is the effectiveness of the vaccine to the breaking news about the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine. That the phase three trial of this vaccine reveals about how effective it is and protecting people against that. Danger is very. We'll hear from one of the company's top executives this morning. Also ahead the latest on the young. Investors who are shaking up Wall Street taking on some of the biggest firms is they drive up the stock prices of struggling companies like GameStop. And how they've been shut out of trading by the same asks him were making them rich Rebecca Jarvis is standing by with the latest. Celebrating Cicely Tyson the award winning actress who graced the stage and screen blazing a trail from black actors. With her iconic roles the troops pouring in. For this pioneer artist this morning. With her iconic roles the troops pouring in. For this pioneer artist this morning. For editing it without breaking news in the fight. Against coma nineteen Johnson & Johnson has released the results from its phase three vaccine trials the company is saying its vaccine. Is highly effective do you mean even against that troubling south African very. We have the latest on that in a moment but first. Here's whit Johnson. This morning an alarming discovery officials confirming the first cases of that highly contagious south African variant detected in the US. Two cases appearing in South Carolina in different parts of the state neither person has a history of travel and no connection between the two. The south African variant is quite concerning it has spread relatively lively now I believe it's in more than when he. Five different country is. The CDC are urging Americans to avoid travel president Biden adding South Africa to the list of countries. Banned from traveling to the US a band that won't take affect until Saturday. It takes a little bit of time to put these restrictions in place to. Worked with airlines worked with regulatory authorities to get them in place we did that as quickly as. Us health experts say an early test showed the south African variant made chip away at the effectiveness of the vaccines. My dirt up already studying a possible booster shot and Pfizer's saying they won't make changes now but are prepared to do so if needed. The race to vaccinated is now a race against these variances well. The race right now is really straightforward we've got effects it has many people as possible and we've got to control the infections as much as possible. Before these various become dominant the data from other countries. Is that when these parents become dominant they can really wreak Havoc on also sums. But a possible setback in the effort to add more vaccines to the arsenal. Drugmaker Novo vax is vaccine is still in trial stages reporting only 49 point 4% efficacy against the south African Barea. Like flu these viruses change the work we've done on the current strain. Is directly applicable to to a new street colonel who called plug and play. Now back to that news about the Johnson & Johnson single dose vaccine they are expected to apply for emergency use authorization next week. Which the FDA will then revealed and potentially approve. By the end of February. Terry. Another vaccine coming on line with Johnson thanks for that and now to the breaking news about that new vaccine and the new hope it may represent in the fight against the corona virus pandemic Johnson & Johnson. Is releasing the results from its phase three vaccine trial and it is very promising we heard from one of the company's top executives and doctor Jan Ashton. Who explained the results here yeah. This is just. Probably the single most exciting result in our entire clinical study that we had 85%. Protection against severe opened. Irrespective of where in the world you're talking about and and it bear interest in even if you Wordock Qatar open. On this are seen. You have a much milder course. That is some good news right there doctor can actually here to break it all that what working tell us. George here is the data and I just got off the phone with doctor my man is so I wanna go through the numbers with people because he is encouraging news from Johnson Johnson. First overall 66%. Effective in reducing the risk of moderate. To severe covic nineteen disease overall 85%. Effective in reducing the risk just of severe disease in these are people who don't require hospitalization just very severely ill. And then George. 100%. Effectiveness in terms of reducing the risk of hospitalization. And death. When he looked at it in South Africa they saw 57%. Efficacy rate. Where 95%. Of the cases were in people with that variant that we are watching so closely and so concerned about. Where that is great news is just a lay person question and maybe in this remembering. Some of that somebody earlier vaccines. It weren't they in the ninety's on effectiveness overall. The number here and I'm glad you asked that George to compare apples to apples 66%. Overall efficacy. Vs ninety Ford and 95%. Efficacy with Pfizer reminder of but I want to be crystal clear in speaking to public health officials. An infectious disease specialist. In a pandemic setting you do not need to have 9495%. Efficacy to slow this virus and remember. We heard doctor found she and doctor honig. Previous commissioner of the FDA accept a basement level of just 50% efficacy so these are good numbers that is still good numbers one queen creek the vaccine be authorized. Well they plan to submit they are deed it to the FDA at the end of next week they'll take a couple of weeks before that hearing. It may receive emergency use authorization and it in a couple of weeks and shots can start going into people's arms by the end of February we have to remember this is a single dose regiment. That does not require fancy refrigeration or freezing so logistically this would be an issue edged tool in our tool bossa what's your advice to people looking to get the most effective vaccine. I think don't get bogged down on numbers George we need options that we need as many options as we can get at this point. So I think the name of the game is get. A vaccine. As soon as it's possible for you. Excellent advice our thanks to doctor Jan Ashton for that. And at 11 AM eastern we'll be talking with doctor daring sudden about the new variants and the latest on the vaccines so now to Wall Street. And the fascinating struggle between those individuals small scale traders and a big time Wall Street powerhouse is they continue to battle it out. Over shares of the video game retailer GameStop that stock continues to move all over the place. Prompting outrage and lawsuits and maybe even action from the federal government the complicated story here's correspondent Rebecca Jarvis with the latest. What started with a group of young speculators banding together to buy shares in struggling company is like GameStop taking on some of the most powerful hedge funds in the country has triggered an investigation by the New York AG a class action lawsuit and calls by congress for big changes. I make no mistake about it. You're going to see a great deal of regulatory scrutiny it's just a function of whether or not they applied evenly to kind of the legacy establishment guys -- you guys. For weeks the new guys have pushed shares of GameStop up nearly 17100. Per cent until yesterday when Robin Hood in other online brokerages decided to restrict trading in stocks like GameStop. Effectively making it impossible for the new comers like nineteen year old JP Hurtado to buy more shares GameStop taint 44%. What do you think of Robin hoods move. Our. I was pretty unfair or unjust. That prompted a major class action lawsuit against Robin Hood accusing the company of manipulating the open market. Which forced Robin Hood CEO in the hot seat. It was a difficult decision we salute you did not do this direction and you were. Really unprecedented. And in order. And protect our customers. We had a shoe. And I in the. Many calling foul even Jon Stewart weighing in at who treated their creditors aren't cheating. They're joining a party Wall Street insiders have been enjoying for years and despite it all. I think decide single a lot sell regardless of the new restrictions. You did not sell today not not single affair. David and Goliath style Craig Aaron Rebecca Jarvis joins me live with more Rebecca what am I right about that is is this justified over GameStop between some mischievous individual traders and a giant hedge fund into. Or are there broader consequences for the mark. Consequences we should point out by the way JP Hurtado who you just heard from and that story keen doesn't believe that game stocks stopped. Stock will crash eventually he just doesn't think it's gonna happen yet so he's waiting and writing it and hoping to get out when it goes higher in his estimation it will bit teary. There is no guarantee of any of this working out for any of the players and the reality here is that many people. From the JP Hurtado was of the world to some of the biggest most powerful hedge funds in the country. Have bet billions of dollars on stocks like GameStop and it is spreading to other stocks in the market. The issue becomes. If all of this because there will eventually be a loser in all of this. If all of this then spreads to the broader market it could have an impact on 401 k.s and retirement accounts in the near term and that is why. Feet conventional wisdom is to buy and hold. And do it in an irate or 401K not in any individual stock because when you're buying an individual stock it is basically the equivalent Terry of walking into a casino and betting on red or black. Yeah and I always lose. I'm that so does all this go from here is is there a possibility they'll be. Federal regulation of this kind of activity and is that. A wise thing. I think there is a very strong possibility that there will be new regulations as a result of this frankly. Politicians the regulators they haven't kept up with all of the new technology and we've seen this in other areas like FaceBook and Twitter and social media so many of these technologies what happens on them shapes our daily lives not just the conversations were having. But the behavior that we are taking as a result. And I believe there will be a lot of conversation about it. I do not know exactly where that will go in new nor does anybody and the key question is. And it was posed in our story by Scott Galloway a professor at NYU business school. This story is a question also of once those regulations are in place do they help. Or do they hinder the little guy that they are trying to protect Terry. An excellent question Rebecca thanks so much for explaining that for me and us. And we turn now. Still weather severe weather across the country millions are waking up to wind chills below zero while the West Coast continues to be slammed by that relentless storm Jim Jersey is tracking it all force. The Sierra temper rarely in tuned in up to seven feet of snow. Clouds outside Reno working throughout the night a drone revealing wreck after wreck along I eighty a line of truckers opting to wait it out. And in Truckee California a firefighter rescuing a fourteen year old boy after a snow covered roof collapsed on him. Cars creeping down the road that sound of serious winter weather. Teens on the tires as people try to navigate the movement. And this drug stuff the only option digging out. An avalanche current greening over at goes summit. And farther south in California. Up to fifteen inches of many triggered mudslides in Salinas. Trees toppled buildings damaged. And in Santa Barbara. A woman rescued stranded between two creeks that filled so quickly she couldn't escape alone. The piles of debris a stark reminder of the power of this store and on the East Coast. A cold blast in North Carolina after roaring thunder snell. Only fifteen degrees there and sub zero at the New England. As of now we know that bust. And then dropped to eight that is the coldest in two years and we are feeling sub zero here you know we've got that Arctic chill 35 below is part of the advisory and that is a concerning number where it becomes dangerous that's why you seal the windchill advisories on their winter storm watches. Back to Chicago and that's the next storm which I will track but first let's just wore new. If you had plans to be outside Saturday morning is not going to be any warmer at twelve the feels like for Bedford thirteen Pittsburgh but look at New York City ill field. Like one. And seven below for Boston OK so then here's that snow as this is Sunday 1 AM so really early Sunday morning is when it would start. Chicago back to the quad cities in to say northwest Indiana even Toledo and Cleveland picking up some of that snow it gets murkier in the models as we go to Monday Tuesday. But it appears that we're gonna see some sort of ice then snow and and a mixture of rain by the I 95 accord or so. Let's keep an eye on that one as we give in to Monday and Tuesday. It until then. Get inside and warm up. I'm when I'm looking forward of that snow thanks to injures you for that. Out of politics anger rising over threats to members of congress. One of their own cure non supporter and Republican congressman from Georgia Marjorie Taylor green is under fire. At her old social media posts have resurfaced where she appears to sport acts accusing democratic politicians. I'm Mary Bruce is in Washington with the latest on this good morning Mary. Terry good morning all just as the new president Joseph Biden is trying to unite Washington we are now seeing new levels of just astounding animosity in this town speaker Pelosi this morning is calling for stepped up security measures for members of congress saying quote. The enemy is within that she is citing members of congress who tried to bring guns on to the house floor and who have threatened. Other members and without saying her name and housing pretty clear the speaker Pelosi was referring to freshman Republican Marjorie Taylor Green she has endorsed violence in the past even threatening speaker Pelosi is light green the Republican from Georgia has made a career out of spreading conspiracy theories including about mass shootings there was a video that surfaced earlier this week of her harassing one of the survivors the deadly park when shooting and Democrats are simply furious that Republican leaders will not come out and more forcefully reprimand for the meaning given her position on the education committee Democrats are exasperated. And of course as we are seeing all of this and even as the former president president trump is about to face trial in the senate for his role in inciting insurrection ended that violent mob that stormed the capital earlier this month. Republican leaders on the Miller deepening their ties with the former president we saw Kevin McCarthy needing. With trump down at mar a Lagos yesterday Kevin McCarthy just two weeks ago that the president bears responsibility. For inciting the attack on the capital now he's courting president from supporting trying to help the Republican Party going forward trying to see if trump can help them win back that house in two years and it just goes to show the power the Donald Trump still has over Republicans even as we are seeing the party really going through. This huge reckoning Terry. The most powerful former president since Teddy Roosevelt I think Mary Bruce in Washington thanks very much for that. And now for your one sheet I'm what's happening in Washington let's take a look at today's. Political rundown at 11 AM eastern in the Oval Office president Biden and vice president Connell a Harris will receive an economic briefing. From the recently confirmed Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen she's the first woman to hold that post. Also at 11 AM eastern doctor Anthony found she and other members of the White House called in nineteen response team will hold a virtual press briefing on the government's response from the pandemic. Until 5 PM eastern president Biden will arrive in Bethesda Maryland well here where he will visit wounded service members at Walter Reed. Now up to date on what's happening today in our nation's capital. Well still ahead new warnings from law enforcement followers of the conspiracy theory Q and on. Could be planning more violence up next we'll hear from a former Q1 non believer about what it takes to pry people away from this. Dangerous conspiracy. Welcome back no alert from federal law enforcement warns that followers of the baseless Q and on conspiracy theory may be planning violence across the US in the coming days. The right wing group believed. That somehow. President trump is gonna remain in office on January 20 and when that didn't happen reality set him. TJ Holmes spoke without former Q a non believer. Law enforcement concerned this morning that she went on followers could be plotting acts of violence in the coming days. According to a bulletin obtained by ABC news the new miss placed Q and on believe. Predicts that trump will be returned to tell power January 31. But for some former Hewitt on followers like Tony seven year old Ashley the latest false theory won't lure them back. We constant state. Owned fear and panic. Was awful. That's what she says she felt in the days leading up to president Biden's inauguration. Then president was sworn in I was crying. I just heartbroken. I thought we didn't get taken out of China junior. Christians we're going to start. I was so afraid. Ashley later posted her thoughts on tick -- but I was wrong. And it's not. I have spent the better part of the day crying. Some about the disappointment some of them out of anger. And some a bit out of fear for Melvin young mother has become something of a Q and on whisperer is trying to explain the mindset of believers to outsiders think. I just sort of learning a lot of my oh my gosh everything was a lie. You we're not a reality at all. The Michigan native says she was first introduced in October. When take Todd videos promoting conspiracy theories popped up in her feet. I just sort of reaching out to friends that. I knew that they were bigger truck supporters so I it started asking Monroe nudes in the YouTube links and then groups to join and telegram chat. The lifelong Republican says she latched onto the false belief that Hollywood and Washington leads a revolt in a child sex trafficking ring and began delving deeper. Ashley says she's trying to move on but she admits it's not always easy I think it's hard you're mostly on hack. What you believe so much that was real that is not real at all. And she's not alone some former queuing non believers are posting on rated boards yelled I fell for it yelled I'm kind of embarrassed but it is what it is. Another writing confusion would be the best way to describe my current mood a little disappointment some embarrassment. Maybe even relief. But Ashley says the good days outnumber the tough ones. I can explain how much lighter actually amount to just don't like oh my gosh blank. My daughter's safe I'm not an O'Donnell. Everything's fine I mean it's crazy. And Terry it's important to note and to remember the FBI has said they believe groups like Q and non these conspiracy theory driven groups. Are you potential domestic threat to this country. And and in usual one our thanks to TJ Holmes for that report. Let's go to ABC news contributor former FBI agent Brad Garrett. To join us now firm some insight on this and usual domestic terrorist threat Brad so. What keeps you up about these guys about these fringe conspiracy theories which biggest concern. That some of them might become violent in fact have in the past Gary meet anybody that's attracted this sort of what you want I might define as extremist thinking and Roberts walking on with things like. There's Disco ball. Made up of Democrats. Of the movie stars. That people like President Clinton and Hillary Clinton xetra. Are part of those used sex trafficking ring. And that thinking we go well that's just crazy but then lock onto it because in their mind it gives them. Sort of a tangible. In the game and other words you get rid of this cobalt which obviously doesn't exist would be rid of it then life would be better. So it's it's all of that that drives these folks put in that group. There are still going to be people. Who think they're gonna have to go the actual mile another words commit some sort of violence that harm somebody and that's I think law enforcement it's. Biggest concern in reference to kill or not. Why now Brad what why do you think now what they've always been people stressed by life and frustrated by politics. Why this crazy stuff now. Because. Over the last four years. One of sort of president trumps mine tres is fear. Fear if you don't do it my way things are gonna fall apart and he convinced his groove this loosely knitted group. But Killen on followers that he was there savior that he was the woman and they obviously made a lot of this up they and their when he was encouraging them. That this. Kamal had to be gotten rid out. Ended that he was a guy that was going to do it as to what happened what is when he didn't get reelected. And of course he promoting that it was a fraud that they jumped into that incident we'd better do something about. A is election that we we have to do anything we can he keep him in power. Because he'll get rid of this Kamal and like will be much better. And so what can authorities do to deal with this kind of thing to deal with this group and prevent more violence. So in a big problem like you do with any of these groups Cary of the First Amendment. We liked the First Amendment it's going to stay of course. So people can city any hateful thing they want. It's when they take action when they start planning thinks. This goes to any group of course what whether it's a militia. Whether it's some version of Timothy McVeigh. It doesn't really matter you can say whatever but as those steps to build that you're gonna go harm somebody Harmon event permanent building. Whatever it might impede law enforcement can step in. Of course the problem is well law enforcement. No that will indeed there. As you were planning this of course the answer is sometimes yes sometimes not just like tracking school shooters mass shooters except trend. If you can't get in front of them chances are you're not gonna stop. It sounds a little bit to me like like some of the extremist. Jihadist violence that occurred this country and many many other countries how do you get people back. Back from down the rabbit hole and believing buying into and perhaps acting on that kind of stuff. I will tell you it does no good to try to rationally have conversations let them if you look at this tape Terry from the model of a cult. Go to a Jim Jones David Koresh tech sector obviously a different format as far as what they're focused on. But people leave Greece because they become disillusioned. Actually you just head on recently few minutes ago there's a great example of she became disillusioned. When she saw that the world did not fall apart. Would president Biden became president. So it's you have to get people to that point. Now naturally difficult because you're the Internet spewing out all of this stuff that's not true all the wrong. People want a community and that's really go to places like cure on a walk on the Q and on because it gives. A social setting much like traditionally people go to church or go to some other setting where they can talk to people that are like minded. And so it is an extremely today a difficult thing. The put the brakes on this I don't see this anger or rage slowing down in the near future. Let's bring back bowling leagues and it has hikes something like that aren't that cannon solidarity that we need Brad Garrett. Thanks very much for that insight. And when we come back. We're gonna remembering an American pioneer and celebrate the life and legacy of Hollywood legend Cicely Tyson. After a break. Well this morning or celebrating the life from Hollywood legend and trailblazers Cicely Tyson she turned 96 just last month and she released her memoir earlier this week. The award winning actress was very selective when it came to the now iconic role she played. Tributes are pouring in from Hollywood from former presidents and beyond Chris Connelly now with a look. On her illustrious career. Cicely Tyson utilized her exceptional abilities to enlighten audiences to inspire pride and to advocate for understanding and fundamental change. There were so many issues that I felt that I have to attract. And I use my convenience my platform. She'd been acting for two decades when at age 47 in the 1972 sharecropper family drama sounder. Tyson would see her film career take flight she'd be hailed for her fire an endowment ability. Nominated for a best actress Oscar after characters sprint across the field to embrace or puzzle. Us us. Become a defining image of seventy cinema. Two years later the autobiography of miss Jane Pitt. With a tour de force the TV movie featuring Tyson but she depicted a woman born into slavery and living into the civil rights zero. A 1977 when she played granting him his mother in the television that pick routes. Tyson had already done work of monumental significance. Yet unlike white actors she would not get nearly as many opportunities. To showcase Cirque artistry and insight and if she told Robin Roberts in 2008. She turned down parts that she felt adhered to negative stereotypes. I felt very secure me that had I excepted. Any of those who I couldn't have Christmas. From the ninety's into the 21 century Cicely Tyson would at last begin to receive the kind of a claim which she had deserved for so long. Should appear in ninety one's fried green tomatoes. He attended solemn. 2000 elevenths the health huge star with Viola Davis in how to get away with murder. Enemy and half of the could have made. Myself I have seen him make myself happy fun. Her creative collaboration with filmmaker actor Tyler Perry would begin with diary of a mad black woman in 2005. And end with 2020s a fall from grace. She'd received the presidential medal of freedom. An honorary Oscar Mayer and induction into the television hall of fame missions end in 2013. She'd win a Tony for her performance in the trip to bountiful. I'm the so surviving members of my need him. In a fast over and over again. Watch. I now know why it. Overnight an outpouring of tributes from Oprah Winfrey her life so fully lived is a testimony to greatness to Tyler Perry always so regal always so classy always a lady always a queen. And President Obama. Sicily had a heart unlike any other sport in Harlem a model in her earlier days she tell Robin Roberts at her parents hadn't wanted her to be a performer first. There is my mother standing at the July except keep contractually to tour hazy hot. Yes I always knew humid Sunday you know Anderson to attended Indiana Illinois if you like I'm sitting there and back and send a plump I knew and I couldn't. We need two days after the publication of her memoir justice I am Cicely Tyson died Thursday at the age. Of 96. Her words and her work in Newark while her courage and commitment continued to cast a great life. Terry. A great artist great American Chris Connelly thanks so much for that. A few more things to know before you go. The 15100. Fans who attended the Miami Heat game last night got a special treat to actually that was some common nineteen detect. They detection dogs. Everyone who entered American Airlines Arena last night was checked out by the dogs to make sure they weren't infected with the buyers now. There's no. Definitive proof that this method works but she's one of the things the Miami Heat are doing to try to keep playing in front of fans well. Trying to keep the virus from spreading. And General Motors announced that by 2035. Of one only sell cars to produce 00. Emissions. The company is aiming to have the majority of cars electric. By 2035. And want to be entirely carbon neutral by 2040 GM is investing 27 billion dollars into the electric and autonomous cars. Dobson by 20/20 540%. Of the US models. We'll be electric. This comes as one day after president Biden signed executive orders that include moving towards an all electric fleet of vehicles in this country. Parents. Many of us most of my life in my house are continuing to experience the joys and challenges of working at home. That includes being cool under pressure suddenly ABC seven Los Angeles meteorologist Leslie Lopez showed. When dealing with a surprise guest during her forecast. Good morning how racer were waiting for that storm to right here in Southern California. Fifteen baby. Download it didn't bring it 5766. Degrees in Encino phantom want to get 61. 55 women Tera and I think people are degrees and 62 in Pasadena we'll talk about this storm. He walked down bags al-Qaeda and I lost all control of him. What we're back. Well once. Once they start walking it's all over. Working from home myself my. We'll be seeing more of his unexpected cameos I hope. And that does it for this ABC news live update I'm Terry Moran thanks for joining us to remember ABC news live is here for. You all day with the latest news context and analysis was he right back here at 11 AM eastern with a new.

