Transcript for ABC News Live Update: At least 24 linked to Trump have tested positive for COVID-19

Good morning I'm Diana stayed up thanks for streaming with us in today's update at least 24 people linked to president trans. Had tested positive for Coles at nineteen now including top top aides Steve Miller. Meanwhile the president has ended talks on a current virus relief package accusing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of not negotiating in good faith and but in a series of late night tweaks he still called on congress to approve money for personal stimulus checks. Airlines and small businesses to ABC's senior White House correspondent Cecilia Vega has the latest. This morning to cope but outbreaks spreading through the White House has reached the Pentagon and now almost the entire Joint Chiefs of Staff including the military's most senior general mark Millie. And other top officers are in quarantine after being exposed to the coast guard's number two officer. Admiral Charles Ray it's unclear exactly how great contracted the virus but he did attend a White House event for gold star families a week and a half ago. The Pentagon insists there is no change to the operational readiness or mission capability of the US armed forces former Director of National Intelligence James clapper says it puts the country at risk as you argue who. Or. Or errors are considering and editors are cold and sore rose's. Oh. Two were for what is to further. The confuse us destroy this this is the number of people testing positive lab being nears a president or at the White House in recent days spiked to 24. The latest named senior advisor Stephen Miller who was part of a debate prep session with the president last week. Six out of nine people present now testing positive don't be afraid of him as president trump continues to downplayed the severity of the virus. The White House has become a hotbed of infection his military aide who carries a so called nuclear football. A presidential ballet who serves his meals plus two more staffers. Press office are also testing positive aides insist White House residence staff Wear full PP he. And those who have direct contact with the first family are tested daily here inside the White House and in isolation the president also sending shockwaves through the economy. Using Twitter to announce he abruptly ended talks with Democrats. On an economic stimulus bill meant to deliver much need eight to Americans struggling in the pandemic. The market immediately tanking president trump accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of not negotiating in good faith. Pelosi fired right back saying clearly the White House is in complete disarray. Net president trump said he wants his party to focus on improving judge Amy Cuddy spirit to the Supreme Court rather than the stimulus but really this move to abruptly and this discussion anger even summon his own party Maine's Susan Collins called it a huge mistake. But then president's position became even more confusing overnight when he signaled that he would be will. To actually sign another round of stimulus checks for Americans during this pandemic. But Diane Democrats have said they don't want to do this and it piecemeal way. They're looking for a broader deal on an economic recovery package but here we are yet again at another standoff here in Washington this morning Diane. Parents to see a Vegas Forrest thanks Cecilia. And that's stimulus standoff comes as 32 states reporting an increase in corona virus cases in more than 2101000. Americans. Have now died from the virus but even many who have survived. For many recovery has not meant back to normal. Some patients the virus for them no longer shows up in their system but weeks or months later they still have symptoms sometimes debilitating. Here's either pilgrim with a closer look at corona virus long haulers. Caitlin barber was the picture of youth and help she's an avid runner who spent hours every day training the 27 year old just got married a year ago. We reliving the newlywed dream you now and loving life and our lights turned upside down and a dad. In March Caitlin a dietitian or working at a nursing home was diagnosed with code that she recovered at home and she thought that would be the end of it. She's had repeated negative coded test the virus is gone from her body but the lingering effects are not now even worse. We kind of call it the corona Coastr. I'm because one day could be okay and the next day I am. On the floor having convulsions thinking I'm having a heart attack you don't know when you're gonna drop. Caitlin can't walk on her old she's so weak her husband and family have to help her walk stand. Even she now works are you worried about is your life going to go back to normal are absolutely. It spent six months and I don't know what my future holds Caitlin is encoded mom Holler for debilitating symptoms include a rapid heart rate fatigue. And loss of brain cognition. Several doctors visits more questions than answers brought her here to mount Sinai is post covad clinic. Losing a lot of patients after Conan having similar symptoms. Doctors teaching Chen is the director here is still largest clinic in the country dedicated to treating long hollers. Is there a typical patient that you're seeing what we're seeing at the sign there is a very wide distribution of both beach sacks. In this city. Pre existing condition vs healthy patients. So you're not protected if you're young and healthy and force. Stick Carlton is also alarmed Holler the Delaware mother of two was able to run and do yoga have to recovering from a heart attack two years ago. Headaches are so sure unit that I'm taking my green menace and and league game. Where. You know fourteen to sixteen hours and nickel lean season on doctors at mount Sinai overs still because there is no treatment program and more year her IP since Connolly across the country and across the world that are seeking impressed because they just happened in our support. In terms of the health care system. I'm now cyanide the post Kobe clinic currently seeing more than 500 mile Holler patients. The waiting list to get anything grow weak and you've been quoted as saying this is an impending tsunami as patients. This. Another group of patients what symptoms are un relenting. That need to see many doctors and noted you know discussing treat all of their symptoms. It is very large group almost tsunami like double. Just hit us over the next I think six months. Your story you're sharing it as a warning tell other people. I share my story because of me I I story for everyone else I want people to see this story. And protect themselves. And doctors and health and he never expected that there were this many patients who had never been hospitalized. With Kobe that were suffering with these long term symptoms alone. At home a lot of these long Holler patients tell us that they have found the resource is an advice about what clinics to go to what doctors to see. By going to FaceBook support groups and finding other mom Holler patients like fat diet. Glad dividend to find those resource at least you die opening their thank you. And now to the vice presidential debate here's a live picture of the university of U tau where that debate will take place tonight under extraordinary circumstances. With just 27 days to go until Election Day an estimated -- five million Americans have already taken advantage of early voting. Mary Bruce is in Salt Lake City with more on what to expect from that Harris pence face off tonight. Connell and Harris and Mike Pence now just hours away from their first faceoff concert were looking very much more. Vice presidential debate but this morning new questions about the vice president safety after White House advisor Stephen Miller tested positive. His wife Katie Miller is penned his communications director she was traveling with him in Utah but after her husband's diagnosis she was abruptly sent home. She's tested negative the past two days the White House insists the vice president it's safe to debate. Doctor saying parents has not been in close contact with anyone who has tested positive. And is encouraged to go about his normal activities and does not need to quarantine but pencil is seen here at what is now being called a super spreader event. That Rose Garden ceremony sitting right in front of senator Mike Lee who shortly after tested positive thing here is team is not satisfied demanding more safety precautions it tonight's debate. The candidates will now be greater distance more than twelve feet apart but the here is team also wants these plexiglass barriers to remain in place. Initially the pens team mocks the request saying if senator Harris wants to use a fortress around herself. How bad it overnight changing their tone saying if Sacha barriers critical for the hair is team then were not going to let it stand in the way. And the challenges for this debate pale in comparison to the hurdles for next week's presidential debate the president still Covert positive is promising supporters he will be there to debate in Miami but overnight Joseph Biden has drawn a line saying there will be no debate. Until the president tested negative and is rid of this virus the organizers of the debate are telling us really all of this is up in the air it all depends. On the president's health Diane. Unchartered territory that's for sure of their neighbors and Salt Lake City thanks Mary and we want to remind you that you cannot find out how to vote in your state. At 538 dot com and and 27 days until the election. FaceBook has announced it will ban all groups and pages linked to the conspiracy theory cue in on calling that movement dangerous. The conspiracy centers are on the false claim that president trump is leading a secret crackdown against a massive pedophile ring run by Democrats and Hollywood elites. But FaceBook says it has also spread false information about voting and cold mid nineteen ABC's Rebecca Jarvis has a closer look. This is one of B most drastic policy changes FaceBook has made in its history now banning any pages accounts. In mr. Graham accounts linked to the group she went on. Giuliani is a movement which at its core believes there's a come ball of Satan worshipping child sex trafficking child eating at. Politicians and A list celebrities pour out their secretly trying to overthrow the president and they have grown since their inception about three years ago on the fringes of the Internet. They have grown during the pandemic on social media increasing their reached through means and other manipulated videos there are now number of Republicans running for public office who have expressed support for to a non. The president has said that while he doesn't know much about the movement she has appreciated the fact that his understanding is that they support him. And now the FBI has come out and said they view this group she went on as eight potential domestic terror threat. FaceBook has made moves in the past to try to mitigate some of the reach of this group particularly. With their most of violent post they. Beyond those in August but they've now come out and said. They believe that this is a group that. Can put in potential harm's way people. Even if the posts are not directly. Promoting violence and now you also have the company saying that this work will take time and need to continue in the coming days and weeks. That as a sign that you may see posts from Q an on going forward but that the company will continue to try to remove those items. There is to this policy one thing for users they will not be banning individuals. From posting about Q and on. Diane. All right Rebecca Jarvis thank you. Announcing the latest on hurricane dealt an a category two storm made land fall this morning in Mexico. Life threatening storm surge an extreme winds are slamming the Yucatan peninsula. Looking ahead delta is expected to cut through the Gulf of Mexico and head toward Louisiana. This could be a record setting tenth storm to make landfall in the US this year. Victor canto has more on that. Overnight pointy delta slamming into Mexico. The storm intensified from a tropical depression would category four hurricane in just over 36 hours. Winds reaching 145. Miles per or yesterday. Taking aim at the popular resort towns of Cancun and cause a male. Mass evacuations taking place ahead of the storm's landfall very crowded that people running and screaming residents boarding up. Preparing for the storm. A group of workers scene here securing the small plane toning it down he airport packed with people hoping to catch one of the last flights out before it shut down. Just said. Get me on any flight to be her last. Don't Becker and her daughters made it there. But we're told to turnaround. Hold. The part of it overnight here. V acacia are stuck without a flight home or forced to wait out the retaining shelters including Ben borrowers and his girlfriend Erin silver's. Once they arrived they found approves a pool lounge chairs turned them to makeshift beds. This morning know where he cannot beat K is you know we just thought that they get washed away. Somewhere actually been on a mass. Diane hurricane delta is hammering the eastern tip of Mexico right now I just spoke. We somebody who's riding out the storm at their home in Cancun and they tell me that right now the winds are so loud. It sounds like two trains. Pass it along both sides of their house. While that your incredible two to see those cultures being used suspense thank you. And a few more things to know before you go legendary guitarist Eddie Van Halen has died at the age of 65. His son says he passed yesterday after a long and arduous battle with cancer. The band Van Halen revolutionized rock music but Eddie in particular. We'll always be remembered as one of the best guitar players of all time. And Johnny Nash singer of the hit song I can see clearly now has died at the age of eighty. The reggae and pop music singer songwriter passed away from natural causes at his home in Houston. I can see clearly now was his biggest hit topping the billboard charts for four weeks back in 1972. Build such a great tearing. And the Nobel prize in chemistry has been awarded to Emmanuel sharp point CA and Jennifer down enough for their development methods in genome editing the two chemistry pioneers develop gene editing tools that have led to new cancer therapies. An open new possibilities for curing genetic diseases they are the first women to jointly win the Nobel prize in chemistry and the sixth and seventh woman. To win the chemistry prize overall. And it was a big night for basketball the Seattle storm won their fourth at WNBA title tying a league record after topping the Las Vegas case is 92 to 59. Star powered Rihanna Stuart took home her second WA and WNBA finals MVP award and the second WNBA title. Just a year ago she was recovering from an Achilles injury and missed the entire when he nineteen season. But she is clearly back the caption here's says it all being Rihanna is a whole five. And LeBron James and the LA lakers shut down in Miami heat's comeback last night winning game four wanted in 96. Second the lakers a three to one lead in the NBA finals. They play game five on Friday and that does it for this ABC news live update and and is it up. Thanks for joining us and remember ABC news like this here for you all day with the latest news context and analysis. Cause you back here at 11 AM eastern stay safe for.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.