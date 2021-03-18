Transcript for ABC News Live Update: 25 tornadoes reported across 6 states in the south

Good morning I'm Diane Maceda thanks for streaming with us in today's update a major storm is moving through the south with at least 25 tornadoes reported. Across six states sixteen of those tornadoes touched down in Alabama destroying homes and forcing people to shelter in place. And things are far from over more than seventeen million people are still under some kind of weather alert dangers is live in the storm zone with the latest. Plus a suspect in an Atlanta shooting spree is charged with eight counts of murder as investigators worked to find out how and why it happened. Meanwhile a captain in the case is facing criticism for these comments about the alleged shooter. Yeah understood. The gravity and he was pretty much dead that it can connect innovative program. I think if they it was a really bad day for him and this is what he did. Hear how the sheriff's office is responding today and it's vaccinations pick up health officials are pleading for all eligible Americans to get their shots. Coleman's cases are rising in fifteen states. And with Disneyland in California is set to open next month there could be a new warning for roller coaster riding is no screaming. Seriously our medical expert weighs in. So we begin with a dangerous weather tearing through the south Alabama was under tornado warnings for six and a half hours straight. Take a look at the devastation in Chilton County Alabama tornadoes ripped through the area destroying home after launch. Mississippi also took a huge hit RJ injures he will be live with sucked in a moment but first she shows us how the storms unfolded. Like a tornado. In an ugly 24 dollars nearly two dozen tornadoes ripping across the south. Here could drown captures beastly tornado plucking trees snapping power lines and torturing you and your stylus Alabama. Oh boy heavily damaged a home just now. Tyrone town was junior capturing a tornado from his car. This our highest road. Debris filling the air at the Mississippi Alabama State line in Chilton County more than a dozen. Homes destroyed or damaged. In Alabama the violent winds whipping truck. Sending trained flying crushing cars and demolishing homes. In Billingsley scattered break and belongings covering landscape. So from the relentless rains up to five inches falling fast and flooding. Tuesday zest. The kid she's she's tools is causing today yellow. Just access a twister caring do Clark County taking a direct shot at discount. The storm catapulting a mother and child out of that house her brother grateful they survived and he. In Tuscaloosa Alabama university students jam packed in a campus shelter stay in safe for more than thirty minutes and that first line of storms passed. And in Wayne county Mississippi this chicken farm obliterate it the land littered with wooden remains and twisted sheet metal and. And before we go live to ginger a wanna bring in Victor can end Owen Hart hit Chilton County Alabama Victor what is seen there. Diane sixteen tornadoes reported here in Alabama alone take a look at some of the destruction left behind this is a massive debris field here in Chilton County. It just to my left this was a badger we've got the bad here to my left. That's a Dresser behind me this whole structure came crashing down it was also attached to the house but it was. It's pulled several feet away the National Weather Service ought to get a team out here on the ground to determine just how strong this tornado was the house sustaining a good amount of damage as well the windows blown out. The roof peeled right off but despite all the devastation here we just heard from their children coming dispatched. Andy tell us they are aren't aware of any reported injuries. Definitely some good news Diane. All right we'll take that good news Victor Ken and Alabama thank you and dangers he joins me live now from Jackson Mississippi. With more on all this ginger good morning where are these storms headed now what can people expect. Pretty wild damage and you'd see behind me that in the giant tree that has slice this house. Until I've seen a lot of homes sliced into bud trees in my day as late as Kelly seven of these giant branches that are not up for what happened diameter sentenced in the big lunch. Fortunately in the family that was inside this house would not -- and they were able to crawl out of a window to escape and they are so thankful to be okay and that's kind of sentiment felt staffers so many because this could have been much worse and that's the not process that goes too but we have a lot of warning and thankfully a lot of those big beastly tornadoes stayed pretty girl I wanna take you to the map because. We're not done I don't want anyone to let their guard down of their in South Carolina or Georgia church this morning in the panhandle of Florida their Apalachicola overthrew the Benz. Up into central Georgia still have tornado watches I anticipate these will extend as we move east as the front moves Easter the day. And now line it could bring not just the damaging winds in excess of sixty which by the way it'll turn to take history in this house so it doesn't take a lot when you got saturated soil and then. Anywhere from rally back down to Savannah and definitely along the coast it looks at Wilmington some of our. Friends and New Bern need to be on the look at a some of the cells are to make their way up this afternoon and evening. Most importantly it's just had a way to get that warning when you know it's coming you can prepare yourself. No weather radios and a basked having that second layer help on your cell phone making sure those alerts are turned on and on top of that. Milling and just calling telling friends and making sure that they now because we can't just assume that everybody's got net thankfully it looks like. That warning and people taking it seriously really helped this time I am. Now those warnings from U ginger and advice from you may have seemed glad last night thanks and add ginger zee in Jackson Mississippi thanks ginger. And we're learning some new details in that deadly shooting spree at three spas in Georgia. A suspect in a Rampage has now been charged with eight counts of murder. And police are revealing how they track standout Steve us is on news and Alanna with latest. Authorities in Georgia this morning say that the accused gunman who killed eight people here is admitting to the shootings. I'm I came in and just that aren't for everybody encourage their son Jack. Georgia investigators say the 21 year old Robert Aaron long a white man who they are now charged is guilty of the deadliest mass murderer. Since 2019. Officers say they were able to track him down thanks to his parents who saw the surveillance pictures. And told police that this was him. Police were then able to track his cell phone and caught up with him south of Atlanta. They believe if they hadn't stopped him he would've continued driving to Florida gunning down more victims. We were contacted by members of the family. Indicating that that may be there. Sun they're very distraught. And there will be very helpful and in this apprehension. Police say he killed eight people at three spots in the Atlanta area six of his aide alleged victims were Asian women. Anybody everyday and probably through all of. Investigators say that based on their interviews the attack was more about violence against women. We art not about to get into victim blaming. Victims shaming here. And less about race they say the spots he attacked were businesses he visited before. He apparently has an issue what he considers a site fiction and see these locations as something that allows him to go. 02. To go to these places and and it's a temptation for Emily went to eliminate. Police have not yet ruled this out as a hate crime the killings come at a time. When violence against Asian Americans is growing thanks in part to racist trolls surrounding the krona virus. Overnight thousand showed up at vigils across the country to mourn this loss of life. It's a show of support from a community that is terrified and doing something about it. Also this morning the spokesperson for the sheriff's office there are a lot of concerns about this statement. Which many feel appears to sympathize with the shooter and not his alleged victims. Bust open investigators interviewed him this morning and I they got that impression they yes the he understood. The gravity of it and he was pretty much fed up that have been cut in of his broken. I think if there was a really bad day for him and this is what he did. A number of the women who were killed were Korean immigrants and the Korean consulate this morning as saying that they're now working. With their families. To get their bodies. Sent back home. And local police are also responding to that moment Steve reference during yesterday's press conference police told ABC news. That the spokesperson was just trying to repeat what the suspect told them not looking personally believed they add that they wished he had described it differently. Our thanks to Steve us and some in Atlanta report. And president Biden is set to deliver remarks today on the progress of the vaccination role out in the US. More than 20% of the adult population have now received at least one dose but cases are rising in fifteen states. Now officials are trying to convince all Americans to get the shot as soon as they are eligible ABC's with Johnson has the latest. This morning the nation's top infectious disease experts pleading with Americans if you're able to get the vaccine can get it now we need to house places where people I can get vaccinated and we need to have people who want to roll up their sleeves to get vaccinated so little work that we had a hand Nevada the latest state to allow everybody sixteen and older to get the shot. Mississippi doing the same hoping to raise its vaccination rates currently among the lowest in the country what a national case average is falling. Fifteen states are seeing at least a 10% increase in the last week raising concerns about reopening too soon. We are skilled in the middle of a serious outbreak. My concern. Is that we prematurely pull back and don't give the vaccines time. He continued to protect the country. And yet the challenge remains of convincing people to get the shot a recent poll fighting nearly half a Republican men would choose not to get vaccinated. Former president trump now in purging his supporters to get vaccinated. It's a great vaccine it's a safe vaccine and it's. Something that works. And in congress only 75%. Of house members are currently vaccinated according natsios. The concern extends far beyond the capital in the Cherokee Nation in Oklahoma there are plenty of shots but not enough willing people. As we opened up in vaccines are more people. It seems there the last of the Haitian radio listeners a concern. And were inside the mass vaccination site at Citi Field this is home of the Mets baseball team they're operating 24/7 here. It will continue that way during the baseball season you can see the vaccinations happening at the tables behind me here. They're averaging 2000 jobs per day and hoping to expand all an effort to reach one of the hardest hit communities in the country. Diane. To meet with Johnson forests in New York thanks went. And earlier this morning and GMA Georgia asked the director of National Institutes of Health doctor Francis Collins about why so many people are hesitant to get vaccinated let's listen. Where night join now but one of the world's leading experts and science medicine and religion the American national basis of health doctor Francis Collins doctor Kon thinks for joining us. This morning we just heard with talk about so many Americans still reluctant to get this vaccine. What's the greatest hurdle how do you convince them. I think people have been confused by a lot of information that you confined on social media that has spread various rumors about the vaccines I would just really urge everyone to step away from that was so persists. And look at the actual evidence and that these are remarkably safe and effective and capable of getting us through this terrible pandemic. And unless we really all roll up our sleeves so when we get the chance to do so. This could go on a very long time. So getting vaccinated is not just about yourself it's about your family your community it's about our nation getting past this this is a love your neighbor moments and I wish everybody would see it that way what we're seeing a lot of reluctance especially among Republican men as few as we just reported among conservatives. I want to ask your question I asked president by being the day how do you get the politics. Out of this. Well wouldn't that be a good thing to her child unfortunately politics seems to have gotten in almost every thing these days. It is rather stunning isn't it that your political party would. Make a difference in your decision about whether or not to protect yourself against a life threatening disease. And yet somehow in our country that's where we've gotten to police everybody let's step back from mass look at the evidence it's all out there it's very public. And regardless of what your political leanings are make a decision that's based on the facts which I believe if people look at it. Will cause you to say yes I want because as soon as I can get it because this is our best hope for getting past. A terrible pandemic that has taken more than 535000. Lives and our country alone and it's not over this is still going on. You and the national key to a doctor fashion this week clergy from some 25 different. Denominations got vaccinated. Hey who the best messengers who you say look at the facts look at the evidence look at the science but who were the best people to deliver that message. People who have. Arm able to have the trust of their communities are the ones we most I think need to have help us now which is why we. Organized that effort at the national cathedral I do think church leaders are in a very strong position to be able to put this information in front of their. Flocks and asked them to make a wise decision. Maybe somebody like me you know an old white guy working for the government doesn't quite have the same credibility with people out in the community. As their past or their doctor. Their community leaders. We need all of those folks not to come forward and they are doing so in significant numbers to try to spread the word. About what the real information is that this is safe this is effective this is something you want for yourself and your family. You are geneticists your physician your former director of the Human Genome Project. How concerned do you buy these variants that are developing right now we're seeing them here in New York City we're seeing cases on the rise in many states. I'm quite concerned. The one in New York is risen very quickly to be the dominant strain and it is one that has. A variant in the two that were concerned about in terms of reducing its likelihood of responding to some of the treatments the monoclonal antibodies. Likewise California has a variant that's rising very quickly and that is also of concern. And then this is the variant that's it was originally noted in the UK called B 117. Which now in many parts of the country has become the dominant strain and is more infectious and potentially more serious. This is the moment therefore for us to really push the vaccines forward as fast as we can can also encourage everybody to continue where your masks when you're outside avoid those indoor gatherings. We're on a marathon here and you don't want to give up but the last two mile hosts. Because and you don't win the race and we can make this happen and I know everybody's fatigued and tired of those messages. But it is so critical right now we are close to feel feeling them end of this coming towards us but we all have to do it together. And thanks to doctor Francis Collins and George Stephanopoulos for that interview. Here's what we're watching today in Washington at 12:30 PM eastern white house Press Secretary gen sacking multiple for daily briefing alongside. Secretary of housing and urban development Marcia fudge. At 2 PM eastern house speaker Pelosi First Lady and the secretary of education Miguel Cardona will host a virtual women's history month event. Honoring American educators and at 3:15 PM eastern president bottom of the little remarks on the state of corona virus vaccinations. Meanwhile travel is making a comeback. As more people get vaccinated hotels and resorts are seeing more and more activity now theme parks like Disney land are planning to reopen next month to. Here the changes being made. The towel. People just. Stacy. Welcome back as more Americans get vaccinated hotels resorts and airlines are seeing more activity. Now Disneyland has announced it will reopen to California State residents at the end of the month. I'm at rather at the end of next month transportation correspondent you Benitez is tracking it all from Newark Airport GM. This morning big news about one of the most popular theme parks in the world. Disneyland in California reopening April 30 after shutting down over a year ago when the pandemic began. Disney the parent company of ABC saying it will open to California residents at 15%. Capacity according to company CEO Bob shaped. We're ready to make magic all over again we're certainly going to be operating and are some significant capacity constraints. But at the same time it's going to be that Disney experience at everyone comes to expand. Cherry pick says most attractions will be open but critical covad protocols will be in place. A few things that wall is certainly won't be ready. Parades. Things like nighttime spectacular for a lot of people tend to gather we're not gonna do that. On mask wearing is going to be essential and critical. Still it's a hopeful sign of the nation reopening Disney world in Orlando reopened nine months ago with limited capacity. The news just as Americans begin traveling in record numbers are the amount of pent up demand for travel. Is unlike anything we've ever seen Scott keys of Scott's cheap flights dot com points to soaring flight bookings already this month TSA screening more than seventeen million people let US airport. Secured debt at the flight search data. We're hitting new record highs every single day since the pandemic began. And searches to a few of the sort of top vacation spots like Cancun and now they are actually higher today than they were in marched. One in nineteen with a vaccinations on the rise and airlines asking the White House to consider a standardized. Digital vaccine passport. The European Union announcing Wednesday it plans to launch its own vaccine passport in June. For all of its citizens and residents the goal is for travelers to prove they've been vaccinated. Here in the US news that every American will be eligible for a vaccine on May first triggering a slew of summer plants. You might not be vaccinated. Resemble I feel good that I'm gonna be able to get vaccinated some time in the next six weeks. Gives us confidence to her book those summer plans and to get those summer flights. And so many people are booking right now because those tickets are affordable but Diane we're told those ticket prices will start to go up very very soon. Noted GO thanks Cuban aid tent they're Newark Airport Florence. I'm screen infectious disease specialist an ABC news medical contributor doctor Chad Eller and for more on all this. Doctor Todd good morning so in California amusement parks are set to open next month but the state parks and attractions association she is it just roller coaster riders. Not screen now one how realistic is that in two will limit difference in limiting this radical news. Diane why can't figure out of your moral the rollercoaster. Of the tea cups. Percent to along I know this is this is absurd you can't. Have kids on roller coaster on the can't screaming. I start screaming before for the ride even though you don't. The good news is good news is we're hearing that the density in the parks are going to be left they're going to be our society they're gonna be masked police and distancing so. I'm Goodwin with you don't dared her to general principles but of course you can keep kids from screaming like going incorporated for removing and saying you know onscreen. Yeah I prefer the rollercoaster entity need to scream to get an all out while we're doing and on ash now I'm case numbers are going. In fifteen states do we know why is it variance is it loosening restrictions a combination. Yeah I. I do think it's a combination district is loosening restrictions and because some of the pandemic and she we heard people talking about earlier your segment and the bottom line is speaking you know we're doing very well vaccination writing but still only two thirds of the elderly received our first coast to 13 of them haven't received any dose is most people in the United States still happened and actually do so I think we still have to be measured we can't let our guard down too quickly. And then act as more people do get vaccinated travel starting to pick Europe is now considering a Coleman passport. For residents to travel throughout the block what kind of an impact do you think coded passports. Could have been if there's something we'll see catching on in other areas. I do think so I remember we got when after natural correction we were wondering if we're gonna get Cheryl larger community passport. That didn't work because not enough of us were getting those positive antibodies but after vaccination we could show immunity passport predicting that makes sense especially global or domestic travel well we're trying to really. You know bringing down this pandemic but it has to be done and equitably and ethically what I mean by that is let's shake your state that's not. Allowing general population be vaccinated and you are dying each family member we have. Have to make exceptions we have to cut temporary immunity passport rules for people like or if you're allergic to the first dose of the vaccine after serious allergy we have to below legal trouble against of their adopted exceptions. You anticipated my next question what happens if you're not eligible yet and you hostage travel are they talking about making exceptions. Like that. They are mean there are you didn't did absolutely you're talking about exceptions to this will have to see how this digital community passport rules out is going to be complicated. Rights actor Eller and always great to have you thank you. They Richard. And the Mars for severest rovers still looking for signs of life on the red planet but now we're getting up first listen. So what it sounds like to drive across the surface of Mars. We'll play that or you after the break. Welcome back a few more things to know before you go NASA's perseverance rover has since Texans down. From the drive on the surface of Mars take a listen. Yeah we'll. Be. Okay and. A NASA engineers says some of those bangs and screen choose our from the rovers metal wheels. Another engineers said if I heard these sounds driving my car pulled over and golfer in town. Didn't take a minute to consider what you're hearing and where it was recorded. It makes perfect sense clothing makes cents cents to them that is the important part. And a near Rangers had their biggest win since the mid eighties last night beat the Philadelphia Flyers nine to nothing. The winning is especially impressive because it came after the team's entire coaching staff. I had to stay home after a possible exposure to call me. The Rangers called up coaches from their minor league team to Hartford wolfpack yeah becomes their game and clearly they didn't it's and he did. And super Nintendo world is. Officially opened in Osaka Japan featuring a life size plus your kingdom and many visitors and Brad Mario. Visitors are able to take socially distant pictures at their favorite Nintendo characters and enjoy Nintendo theme park ride super Nintendo world also features immersive games are guests compete by using some classic video game moves Leggett side scrolling jumping and punching questioned blocks chastity is limited to 101000 people today about how what was plan B for the pandemic. And that doesn't put his ABC news live update and I and Zdeno thanks for joining us and remember ABC news glad I was here for you all day with the latest news comes sexson. We'll see Mack 11 AM eastern with the new updates fixing.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.