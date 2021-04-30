Transcript for ABC News Live Update: At least 45 people are dead after stampede in Israel

Good morning I'm Diane Maceda thanks for streaming with us in today's update at least 45 people are dead after a stampede in Israel last night. More than 100000. People were leaving a religious festival in a massive crowd went into a panic. In addition to the 45 deaths more than 100 people are injured Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu called instant one of the worst disasters in the history of Israel. The country will observe a national day of mourning this Sunday. And funeral from a tire Bryant is being held in Columbus, Ohio today to sixteen year old shot dead by a police officer last week. Body camp footage from the incident shows Brian plunging at another woman would tonight. Bryant's funerals being held at the first Church of God which also hosted the funerals. I'm Casey Vincent junior and Andrei killed two men shot and killed by officers in Columbus at December. And after a number of recent police shootings congress is making progress on police reforms. Families affected by police violence met with lawmakers on Capitol Hill yesterday pushing to pass the George Floyd act. President Biden has given congress a deadline of may 25. To see that drift. And more than half of the US is now reporting a decline in Coleman's cases over the last week. According to the CDC nearly 144. Million people have received at least one dose. That's more than half of the adult population is near city mayor to build a lot just as the city's gearing up to fully reopened by July 1. But there's still some Covert hotspots around the country elected Oregon where indoor dining has been banned. Fifteen counties. And as the US is. Turning a corner in the fight against -- nineteen conditions and India are getting worse. Over 86000. New cases were reported yesterday the biggest one day increase on record for any country. The total number of infections there has now passed eighteen million and yesterday there were another 3500. Reported deaths nationwide. President of the public health foundation of India doctor should not ready joins me now from more on this doctor Reddy thank you for being on today first can you just start by. Painting the picture for us just how bad is it in India right now what's it like when you go to a hospital there. It is finally couldn't finish. Many of the country CA human send it gives us. We're not but rushing to boost. But they'll stay on boosts the dust and David Lee Jeter does he wouldn't see them is bidding across the country. Wired News and some other states and big cities. There is a huge and actions to not only did it. Computer leasing to get it and it didn't get oxygen. Some of us on Indian states oh. Despite the ready Laden's that I think numbers. Judy but it barely but at some number yes. My friends he's letting that he tremendous pleasure. On beds on the oxygen. And even put emergency hospital. And why that moment we just bring back different it is not improve Soviet senior Grady situation. But it meant by the Israelis didn't. So what do you attribute this surge to was this something that could have been avoided or lord is this one of those things that just happened. Amidst all of this secondary I think we're going to. Need carries this and sure gives me momentum drew. Unfortunately what happened was that Susan homeless have been done some daily kiss our daily desk I'll. Other test well in your database. I didn't immediately by Eddie Jiang unity. Okay impression getting go home that we have completely eliminated the last person doesn't. Are in the abdomen. No we weren't ready to resume later opened in nineteen again. And there while competing bidder cutting him. And different tourism are also propose this historically don't yes. But unfortunately that's the dominant ones from the public definitely it made us. And that it is intermittent lack of exhibition in February and lack of a Ritchie Brothers and the complete abandonment of. She so where's the country on vaccinations. And how much will American aid help on that front. Well we I don't believe not giving up the universe so I don't vaccination and the cost me. Which means that about 75 president of the model she needs to be read and injured. And even if you're really looking. 825 to forty at age groupings of the bridge style. There eligibility tomorrow children under age group which was previously he wrecks and Internet. That brings in an additional 290. Million people go full. Which is important. That in terms of the note vaccines are less than the east and like the hottest place limited. They're from what do we can get from abroad is fighting is betting broke out. But now they're that is being made to the lives. Although India bluegrass it's. And then we have Vinci. Well I don't know exceeds everything produced in Jiddah outside and he's. Stress. To me also important intriguing yet. Many of those Lexus but also manufactured in the debt. So the situation begotten institutions group from that's what do time and it is going to be somewhat of a struggling. Q does a blazing golden. But there seems that we need to live. It is ready. And number. And I know other countries are also sending aid so what else can people do to help. Well candy Mexicans that media didn't really grateful to all the countries in general. Sending the rest is that they haven't is gasoline they were already starting yet solidity and retail and a but oxygen concentrator is something that we are looking to these armaments and he's in the Hezbollah towns are getting. Personal protection program to something. We're stagnant we're so glad I suppose these essentials again. I think doesn't medicines. That is there isn't a lot of red blue and well unfortunately. There isn't a business and national economy and this is a send us period and a citizen. Much more good news syndicate and mr. panic situation being created and mud I'm if you don't consider it console. President of a public health foundation of India doctor should not ready we appreciate your time today good luck to you sir thank you. As you. Welcome back to ABC news live update football's biggest fans gathered in Cleveland last night to watch the new crop of stars kick off their NFL careers. ABC's TJ Holmes has the highlights. It's ready to any. Warren an NFL. Draft. Recently opened. Am. 50000. Football fans crowding in to Cleveland. Four draft day 20/20 one. Roger Goodell made the trek from New York to join this year's festivities in persons. The commission offered up that now famous a leather look seed from last year's virtual draft of fans throughout the night. All eyes were on the highly anticipated but much expected number one pick Trevor Lawrence of Clinton who was watching from South Carolina. Britney first pick. The Jacksonville Jaguars selected at turner learned. 661 year old Clemson quarterback he embraced his new wife and family Dublin hearing his main goal. I'm super excited to come on Jacksonville and play for you guys and I just can't way to go to work after last. Grab the in person fund was back excitement for pictures they took the stage entering the risk. Yourself but not everybody. He seemed to be celebrating. Jalen waddle seemingly ignored his family after he was picked by the Miami Dolphins the moment was one of the most we did about of the night but the wide receiver explained saying. TV was leaked had already celebrated with my family and loved ones. Since protocols for the night were still in place everybody into Tuesday reportedly vaccinated at Christmas dozen players waiting to. Green room and even though most first round picks were there in person there was still fun to be had on Xoom as families celebrated. The raiders picked Alex leather wood celebrating with this living room stance toward. And I and get this a little history was made. Last night Alabama had six players go in the first round that ties the record the Miami head back in 2000 Ford's sole. Alabama was good this year might have been good enough even win a national championship. Think that that's the day thanks for that. And our next guest knows cute things or two about the draft Heisman Trophy winner first round draft pick it now ESPN analyst Desmond Howard is here. Doesn't first of all thanks for joining me let started just the general tape what stuck out to you. About last night's draft. Wow I say let me see the first of all olive kids less that they get drafted there always has because they all woods is. To the plate and then failing to get drafted this mess in the first round and only privileges and obvious. All the kids were winners we know. You sell some guy. Eyes winds places where we didn't think they would go out these Justin Peelle ZX he went to Chicago. People were trying to figure out who are reporting that a limo to pick a good third spot they actually selected trade Lance from North Dakota State. So we have some surprises. Big if you know judge Joseph Triad Weinstein kid. Edge rusher he'd even play in 20/20. And have them going to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers you don't mind I didn't play a year ago opted out and go. No first round to the Super Bowl defending champs the team that just return all twenty twos started from a year ago. So you guys Baghdad well think people are talking about a lack. But I think that's Chris that's a winner to me. That last year's draft was completely virtual how important you think it was. To see people back in person to have fans there and especially for the players being drafted. It was very important first and foremost problem from Cleveland born and raised here so just to have the draft here. Was very exciting put the CEO my Franzen apparently a song we've been talking about the weeks and weeks. So be ever. Happy to hear it did have fans all aside Allen started to what a mile my cohost Kirk her street in just the sound the bands is something that we Mitt is like man. Just listen today. We have not heard that no long time so to have band's president to be able to see the commissioner. Hugs some of the kids who was selected last night all of that was a win win for everybody. And yet you treated yesterday wishing luck to Dovonte Smith he's the first wide receiver to in the highs and since you did. Back in 91 so why do you think she's so special and Hattie think he'll do in Philly. While Hollis town. A man an issue. In his goal all along about this young man he first he's very humble. He's a hard worker he's one of those guys who he's been doubted Susie no he was Lou keep playing bu law he just sort of come. He took it personally he always want to just proved the doubters wrong and even going to the draft. People say well maybe he's too Smart because these six blue line about a 178006. Gave the slender beetle. But when you watch it live that's the only thing you have to say about him that negative. Think he's doing pretty well good were you watching what tape he jumps out at you like these he's the first. Wide receiver to win the Heisman says 1991. Can you imagine we Baghdad but also some crazy numbers but the but their knowledge anywhere in the Heisman. He swept every O war that he was nominated employees an incredible talent humble extremely dedicated hard working it is crap. And they got a superstar. And he's got a big fan it sounds like at least one India's the end he's an him. So tell me and sources tell ESP and that reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers is apparently unhappy hasn't won a return to Green Bay so. Did believe in and so for where. No one knows where he's going to go. No nos then all. There's just broke yesterday. We knew today he. Potentially was unhappy and rightfully so because a year ago the 20/20 draft. Big Green Bay Packers. They being drafted Jordan levels of quarterback plays eras position but neither they trapped him. But they traded up to draft him. And they didn't even make Aaron Rodgers or his agent aware that it would do this so just imagine sitting there what's in the draft like a you know. May we be this close to get into the Super Bowl always need is an office of weapons that might help solve is how we can get there if you watching TV. In the drafting your replacement they draft them they traded to give them. Ultimate slap in the face to air ride yourself you know I think their best food for over year. He did little to let it affect his game is game Billy went out one most valuable player of the league. But did you know yes little leverage he's my leg. They got good that is hosted jeopardy I didn't expect outstanding job you know that was collected viewing do you people boom goes the way you've treated me. Now yet everyone wants it works and where there wanted. And Desmond than for time's sake we're gonna do little lightning round for you are you ready. Shoot. RA which quarterback we'll have a better career Justin shields or Matt Jones. Oh. That big Mac jealous of them a better career could either the better place. Okay who should have been dropping yesterday that wasn't. Who should have been drafting yesterday there wasn't this the lightning round I think leg to what is a likely crowd I reckon. Who still live in drafted then were. Ask best best who can't let. Not around. I think. Whom does a good questions. Any less in that thing everywhere and drafted and will woody will grace who gone so cabinets of fresh. And a good job loves yeah okay that's an acceptable answer did a good good good. How many more years or decades will Tom Brady play. Yeah I'm. I give it two more years and and and would you sit and Roger Goodell leather love scene after all those jets fans didn't. Well I. They jet. Who think they're great Britain's. And I mean anything I didn't around. The other had nowhere literally showing a budget jets fans sitting and then an act in a reputation in this. Let letting her know yeah thinner and hot hot. OK yeah yeah. Yeah I've nothing against the jets Alison Messi Villa. An hour thanks for joining us and thanks for being grade sport it's great to talk you. Dates would have been appreciated. And you can watch more of the NFL draft starting tonight. It's 7 eastern at ABC and ESPN. And that doesn't credits ABC news live update I'm Diane Macedo thanks for joining us in a -- ABC news live is here for you all day. With the latest news context and analysis I'll see you back here at 3 PM Easter with Terry Moran. For the breakdown.

