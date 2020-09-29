Transcript for ABC News Live Update: As 70 major fires rip across 10 states, thousands evacuate

Hi everyone I'm Diana Taylor thanks for streaming with us in today's update at least seventy major fires now burning across ten states in the west. In northern California nearly 80000 people have been told to evacuate as wildfires continue to grow. Prompting the governor of California declares state of emergency for the area almost four million acres have already burned in California so far this year. And there are new developments this morning in the Rihanna Taylor investigation a judge has ordered the grand jury recordings be released. This is new police body camera is raising new questions about police conduct in the aftermath of Taylor's deadly shootings. And just hours from now president trump and former Vice President Biden will appear together on stage for the first time in the 20/20 rates for the White House. But you'll face up on topics ranging from the Supreme Court. To the car on a buyers. They'll be no handshakes and only seventy people who tested negative for the virus we'll be allowed in the socially distance audience. Tonight's debate comes on the heels of the New York Times reports. On presidential comes taxes and a new report from the paper today saying the apprentice may have saved the president from financial ruin. Nine two NO star Shannen Doherty is opening up an Elle Magazine about living with cancer during the pandemic. If the actress' first interview since revealing her breast cancer relapse in February. After going into remission in 2017. Here's Amy Roebuck. Nearly nine months after announcing her breast cancer returned. This morning actress Shannen Doherty opening up about the fight for her life during a global pandemic in an exclusive interview with Elle Magazine. Jordy revealing she's been quarantining at her Malibu home saying I feel like I'm a very very healthy human being. It's hard to wrap up your affairs when you feel like you're going to live another ten or fifteen years and you can crank. After three decades in the Hollywood spotlight. Protection. He can't. The Beverly Hills 9021 no actresses lends has shifted focus she now spends her days tending to were sprawling vegetable garden with her husband saying I tried to treasure all the small moments that most people don't release seats or take for granted the small things are magnified for me. Jordy also mentally catalog in her possessions. But says she hasn't sat down to record video messages. Or write letters to her loved ones there are things I need to say to my mom. I want my husbands know what he's meant Timmy but whenever it comes time for me to do it. It feels so final it deals like your signing off. And I'm not signing off. Majorities mother and husband at the forefront of her mind when I sat down exclusively with her in February to reveal her metastatic breast cancer diagnosis. It's in bitter pill to swallow and a lot of ways it's not fair ninety -- winding its rice say why me in and I go why not me who outs you know. Who else besides me deserves this not arrest and I would say that my first reaction is always concern about how we going to tell. My mom and. For now majority is looking forward developing several projects including a new television show. And advocacy work for other metastatic breast cancer patients she says Annie when facing a stage four diagnosis. Has a lot of people chase and a life. But already put out to pasture. And she told writer I'm not ready to eat when a pastor I still have a lot of light in me. A sentiment she also touched on during our interview. When you tell people. The U had stage four metastatic breast cancer everything changes the way people treat you changes that we people looking through changes. Yeah I mean they look at you. But Blake carry Dead Man Walking basically. And that they need to say their goodbyes to you or something and also work dries up. There she it is you know I enjoy working and working gives me. Just another reason a wake up every morning it's another reason to fight to stay alive. Shannen Doherty story is in the October issue of bell on newsstands October 6 thanks and you're about for that report. The United Arab Emirates has announced plans to send a rover to the moon in twenty point four. A top official pleaded images of the space craft writing that it will send back images and data from sites on the moon that haven't yet been explored. They say they'll share that data with global research centers if it happens that'll make you leave the fourth country to send an unmanned spacecraft to the moon. For more science and technology headlines here's Kenneth mountain. At today's tech vice Microsoft's major outage the company says is resolved an incident which blocked many users from several Microsoft 365 services. Including outlook email the government's cyber security units as the outage was not part of a coordinated campaign. Google officially unveil its new streaming device at an event tomorrow but reports say home cast. There's already being sold at some retailers including Wal-Mart and Home Depot. The device features a new mobile design and a remote is selling for about fifty dollars. Calling the original farm bill on FaceBook shutting down at launch since 2009. At the height of its popularity about thirty million people were playing each day. Current players can't continue tending to their crops and everything else but of the game shuts down Monday years he. Those are your tech fired diet isn't good news for you you've been tending to your farm bill and then other things. So much that it's taken away from your work better now. And give your full attention. Right. No more farm bill this action that I never played it now I feel like I was missing out candidate none thank you. And that does it for this ABC news live update I'm diet Maceda thanks for joining us and remember ABC news live is yours for you all day with the latest news context and analysis. Up next Jim day's top stories and be sure to watch our coverage of the presidential debate tonight. Starting at 7 PM eastern right here on ABC news live I love you back here for your voice your vote the breakdown today. 3 PM eastern.

