Transcript for ABC News Live Update: America hits deadliest day of the pandemic

Good morning I'm Diana say no thanks for streaming with us in today's update the US continues to hit grim corona virus milestones. Yesterday was America's deadliest day since the start of the pandemic with the virus killing 3775. Americans. And the American academy of pediatrics now reports more than two million children have tested positive for the virus. That's especially concerning because it took seven months to reach one million child cases meaning that number doubled in just six weeks. Meanwhile hospitals in the south and west are overwhelmed officials in Los Angeles county are now telling residents not to call 911 unless it is an absolute emergency. And now there are concerns about a slower than expected vaccine roll out. The CDC says only four point eight million doses have been administered across the US out of the seventeen million distributed. History was made in Georgia overnight in one of two critical senate races Rafael wore knock is the projected winner of one of those races defeating Republican senator Kelly Loeffler. And becoming Georgia's first black senator. That's second high stakes race could now tip the balance of power in the senate but it's still too close to call George Stephanopoulos spoke to war knock on GMA this morning. Congratulations. First black senator ever from the state of Georgia what does that say to you about your state and our country. George so deeply honored that the people of Georgia decided to place their free. In Meehan and decided does that mean to represent their enters. In Washington DC yet look forward to representing all people Georgia. Certainly this is a historic moment. And I'm I'm just deeply grateful would be. They vessel. In a moment and record precincts marks problems that our country and I can't wait to get for the US senate who represented the concerns of ordinary people. Sure you think those who did the president Trump's questioning from the George election over the last several weeks had in your win. If it's a little. Sliced diced and talk about fat. But really focus all people here admits that he. Who are wondering when and he wanted to get the kind of relief that they need. This shouldn't. A 2000 wells stimulus less to. People are really struggling. And I'd look for doing that important work. I'm deeply product a look at it took a lot of chance to get this year. And Georgia it is. Him such an incredible place when you think about our history. We are sending. And African American pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church where martyrdom king Jr. served. And also. Miles off. A young Jewish man is on remember. To the US senator. This is the reversal will be old southern strategy sought to do about people. Or at this moment we got to bring people together and ordered do the hard worker that report to do when network. Fourteen days from now Joseph Biden will be inaugurated as president. The United States beyond those 2000 dollar stimulus checks which are number one goal for this year. This virus on to control. Like so many Americans as we witnessed. The incredible bent over 250000. Americans. Wells labs Los livelihoods. We need a national strategy that takes this fire seriously that gives the vaccine distributed safely and efficiently. We've got to re open our economy get our kids safely back school. We're got to make sure that people know that they will have their health care complete career development and. The war act thanks for time this morning. Thank you. And our thanks George for that interview now with more Knox win Democrats now need one more seat to reach a 5050 tie in the senate that would make. Vice president elect Connell a Harris the deciding vote. ABC's Ellen Lopez joins me now from Atlanta with more Allen. You heard it or not there talking as if ops officer victory is is in the bag and John also up himself. Seems like he's all but declaring victory is well what's the latest on that race. Now good morning Diane georgians waking up to a historic moment but it is not over yet as you mentioned. There race between a Republican senator David Perdue and Democrat John off plus I'll soft still too close to call but you what that being said Democrat tossup address georgians today in what seemed like a victory speech tickle us. Shot one of bank. The people of Georgia for participating in this election everybody who cast your ballot everybody who put your faith and confidence. In our democracy's capacity. To deliver the representation that we deserve whether you were forming or against me out before you in the US senate I will serve all the people of the state. How will give it everything I've got to ensuring that new Georgia's interests are represented in the US senate. And a tabulating the votes in just picked up here today within the last hour Diane. And president trump is railing against the results on Twitter making false claims saying the election process is worse than in Third World countries. Is there a sense that the president's attacks on the process going into these elections affected the outcome. Well lifelong Republican Gabriel sterling from the secretary of State's office here. Puts the blame squarely don't president trump for this historic shifts take a listen to what he had to say on CNN. The president of the United States is a 100% foursquare responsible. With a little added assists from Doug Collins who decided to run a nests at senate jungle primary which will split the party. I mean that when you tell people your vote didn't count. This is all part of crazy town and people are stealing things you under my people confidence about. Then you create a civil war within the GOP at a time when that you keep color wanted to unite their vote to turn out. Those in the kind of thing to the president has solely responsible for doing. Democrats though are saying that all of this is because of what Stacey Abrams was able to accomplish after her loss into governor Brian Kent but two years ago. She was able to mobilize and register hundreds of thousands of new voters so they are. Thinking hurt our. For this blue shifts to today I am right Alan Lopez in Atlanta we will watch and see thank you. And congress is convening in a joint session today to ratify the Electoral College vote sir to fighting Joseph Biden selection when. The president trump is still pressuring vice president pence to overturn the election and some Republican lawmakers are gearing up to challenge the results. A some of the president's supporters are also protesting in Washington after some clashed with police overnight. Kenneth mode and is there in DC with the latest cannons what is happening they're so far. The Diana while put me let me show you what's happening we've gotten tens of thousands the president on supporters who are right here on the National Mall. And just very close to the president that front yards there on the ellipse right now they are hearing from. And number side front president front allies of the president Stanley spoke earlier. There waiting for the big headliner possibly potentially president troubles begin to describe the stop this still rallied. We are expecting about 30000 people here at the alleged. Here on the National Mall throughout the day I'm right close very close your to the Washington monument you see right here and it's all because the what's happening. On Capitol Hill just on the National Mall there congress is certified knows November election results for president elect Joseph Biden. These dire thing to him have intensified after the overnight developments. That happened in Georgia it is so the rhetoric we're hearing from folks like Rudy Giuliani. I Don junior has really intensified over the past hour or so because they see what's happening in Georgia and obviously they're here to support the president as well. You mentioned potential costs as we saw those last night I'm black eyes met applause left. DC's mayor has mobilized the National Guard every police officers on duty here in this city. So they're trying to make sure things they come here Diane we're keeping a watch on him on ABC news lives. Back to you. All right Kenneth mountain with a full report thanks cannon. And that does it for this ABC news live update I'm Diane Maceda thanks for joining us to remember ABC news live is here for you all day with the latest news context and analysis will be back at noon with another update as congress prepares to convene in that joint session. To ratify the Electoral College. Until then stay safe. This is bigger and members of congress the senate and the House of Representatives. Pursuant to the requirements of the constitution. And the laws of the United States have met in joint session for the purpose of opening the certificates and ascertaining the counting. Hesitating and counting the votes of the elect doors. Of the several states for president and vice president.

