Good morning I'm Diana stayed up thanks for standing with us in today's update president trump and former Vice President Biden are racing through battleground states. With just one today to go until the final votes. Today president trouble holds five rallies in Florida North Carolina Pennsylvania Michigan and Wisconsin all states he won in 2016 yeah. Meanwhile Joseph Biden is holding events in Ohio and Pennsylvania. Vice president Mike Pence and Biden's running mate senator Pamela Harris we'll also be visiting Pennsylvania. Along with top surrogates from both campaigns. And we now on our president trump will spend election night white house Press Secretary Caylee back at any has confirmed the president will be at the White House that night. The tens of millions of Americans expected to head to the polls tomorrow the CDC has announced new voters safety guidance. The guidelines say voters who are quarantining can still vote. If they take steps to protect co workers and other voters including wearing a mask. And maintaining social distance this is called the nineteen cases continue to skyrocket across the country nearly 100. Thousand cases were reported in the US over the weekend. The highest single day of new cases. Meanwhile the UK has announced its second lockdown as we learn Prince William. Was diagnosed with Coleman nineteen back in April the second in line to the drone reportedly self isolated at the family home in north of England. The prince is getting some criticism for keeping the diagnosis private. Some royal experts suggest he did that to avoid worrying the public that just Kate and their three young children reportedly were not infected. And check out this amazing close call in the Netherlands a runaway train with saved from falling onto a bike path by the sculpture of a whale's tail. Luckily according to the Dutch news site that reported this there were no passengers on board and the driver of the train did not sustain. Serious injuries pretty incredible. And most of them may be too young to vote the teens are apparently having a big impact on this election thanks in part to tick tock. The popular app is helping teenagers become more engaged with politics some even encouraging their parents. To get more involved here what his White House correspondent Rachel Scott. This morning at the campaigns make their final pitches they're getting an unexpected assist on T top. From teens as having any a couple of facts that you should think about when deciding here get a vote more and let kids too young to vote in port just voting for the first time are part of what's being appointed gen Z rebel leadership. Creating and running politically driven social media accounts like tick tock for biting. With a were 800000. Followers and Republican white house with nearly a million followers. Our how. Easier way to get involved. Especially. And even forming super pacs. Jacking he started mean pack when he was seventeen. Using tick tock to engages peers to vote and working to limit the spread of misinformation. Drew does very important to our organization and we try to stamp and we don't know what do occur like us it's time. The youngest generation of voters it's important to get the facts and get out the boat. I'm leaving here in united things Rome city is. What is the press I'm gonna vote until May contain an Indio boys are like. Yeah general among libel was convinced by her three daughters to voter this year we're different theories first time the girls say they are politically engaged thinks it tick tock. Unfortunately I couldn't vote in the last election and I made a promise myself and I also. Started bugging my pants like okay next time we're all gonna put together. Did you ever think that it would be your daughters that would encourage you to get to the polls. I am not really ballet I think. Red Hat Debra since then I started listening to them and then I realized. That it's really is out for their future and in this high stakes election social media platforms are working overtime to keep young people from seeing false or misleading information. But according to the experts spotting misinformation. Relies heavily on the user's. Once we. Flag something it then goes to. There are moderation policies these days. It seems as though a lot of young people are aware of this problem. And for this Bailey's future of politics. You might look a lot like this. And the first time voters say do not underestimate their political firepower more than eighteen million young voters have turned eighteens and the last presidential election. And now comes out last minute push to get them to the polls I am. Our rag pulls up Rachel Scott and Washington Forrest thanks Rachel. And a new report by the American Psychological Association found that nearly seven out of ten Americans are stressed about the election so. How can we cope with it all psychologist and CEO of the American Psychological Association Arthur Evans joins me now. With more on this good morning to actor Evans you know it's been a stressful. Election season for most of us worsen simple ways to cope especially given the potentially long road ahead. Yeah well there are. Few things well first thing is a recognized in this election stressed the Israel and that our surveys showing that and and there are things we can do to control whose services that we are changing their mother things about the political environment that we should control what we can't control how much immediately change and we can control our social media. Which isn't related to choose not to be related issue high levels of stress. We can also do things to help manage his listeners fixing things like you know when using the community for election night has created an election mobile. Where I I'm really limit the amount. Incoming information that I have about the election don't want some good movies have been desserts. And it really tried to limits the amount of information I'm getting about the election over the course of the night. Getting the good movies and good dessert like the senate that. A lot of people talk about how they've been doomed scrolling a lot during the pandemic particularly. During the election season essentially you know scrolling through all of the headlines in taking in a lot of media so much of it negative what does that do to our psyche. Well it's not helpful we we have that I data that showed people who hate consume a lot of social media in particular have. Higher levels of stress I think it's important to have. Alternatives. To exercise of the chase lost to take a break from social media to. Stay connected socially. Is and again don't seem to be very helpful in helping to manage our stress. So there are a lot of alternatives and we continues to not get ourselves track into that. That process I'm going to have a rabbit hole and dunes growing. How do you balance that bad trying to avoid that rabbit hole low with still wanting to be up to date with what's going on. Well I think is all and should nationality and you know it is one word I think is really important in terms of managing our service is being very intentional. Being engines of our when we were going to use social media. Our other kinds immediately and intentional about being. Sources that the media that's also ways to reduce our stress level when we can go to reliable source sources and we don't have to use as much. Middle energy about trying to keep your is Israel and I may issue that we're Knox. Re tweeting and are pushing now things that we don't. Or have a lot of confidence and that's when they decrease a lot of service for people hot so it's really be intentional about how we use media how much of that country again. And then being intentional our former. We're going to actually engage with social media or other immediate. And we know that this election could be a little different than what we've become accustomed to in that we may not have a clear winner on the night we may not have a winner for days so. How can American state com if the process process lasts. A while. Well first thing is to have a plan into the plan and then there will may not be an answer to the election. On election night most times we know you know sometimes during the night didn't know who the winners will be. That may not be the case this time. And also we prepare psychologically for what happens is the your candidate doesn't win. During the last election than people thought the election was going one way it turned out that'd. We had a different result. And I was pretty devastating for a lot of people who whose candidate didn't win. Saying things that happened this year I think both sides believe that there candidate is going to be victorious. But I think it's important to be psychologically ready for. The eventuality that it yours candidate may not be. Unit psychologist Arthur Evans we appreciate your time today thank you. Thank you. And our Election Day coverage groupings tomorrow at 7 AM eastern here on ABC news live you can also tune in tomorrow night at 7 PM eastern. For ABC news election night coverage anchored by George Stephanopoulos and our entire. Political team and you can find out how to vote in your state at 538 dot com. You're gonna turn now to the passing of a Hollywood legend tributes have been pouring in. For Sean Connery who played the very first James Bond Chris Connolly has a look at the Oscar winners fifty year legacy. There's no denying what role made Sean Connery a top shelf movie star hundred reliably dynamic could it chase sequence a shoot out or a close encounter through six films that built the James Bond film franchise from 1962 to 1971. Something that you missed deadline. Just. About tennis Sheikh announced. But during his fifty year career the Scottish border Connery was a lot more than agent double 07. Yeah. Dogs in the ninety's top lining the action with customary authority on the opposite Nick Cage and Ed Harris is in the rock. Maybe a loser much actually facing up with a fresh faced Alec Baldwin in The Hunt for Red October and Craig. We sail into gesture meant to be partnering with Catherine Zeta-Jones. The caper film entrapment. He the Jones among those who paid tribute to Connery this weekend. Farewell my friend I will cherish every moment I shared with you. Love the kid Daniel Craig who followed in his license to thrill footsteps as bond. Calling him one of the true greats of cinema he defined it era and a style. The would enjoy army portrayed on screen could be measured in megawatts. Connery who was hailed as the sexiest man alive by People Magazine was married twice sharing a son Jason with first wave. 1975 merry artist Misha leaned broke brute who remained by his side until his death. In 1987. Three captivating as the windy city cop delivering this sizzling David limits each to Kevin Costner in the untouchables. We could go home. We got him. He pulls a knife. He pulled it got essentially used to a hospital news admonished Obama got catch fish. Sean Connery is in. Work Hungary would with the support again. Giving the sentence he took 54 rights done a good evening. Ladies and gentlemen friends. If you're an image. That drive with leading to a famous parity on Saturday night line. We meet again you longer headed tickle brain to pump via. Comedian Darrell Hammond taking to Twitter Saturday saying my condolences to his family always love doing my silly impressions of him. Rest in peace. Batteries last major film would be 2003 is the League of Extraordinary Gentlemen. Before retiring to the Bahamas that's how after all could he possibly outdo his performance as Henry Jones fathered a Harrison Ford's intrepid archaeologist. In Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade. Turning to talking. Declared producer George Lucas he will always hold a special place in my heart. As Indies dead knighted by the queen in 2000 sir Sean Connery died Saturday in the Bahamas his son Jason confirming he'd been on well for some time. Connery go to Scotland forever tat sue was a proud voice for Scottish independence and fittingly enough enjoyed that proudly independent career. That will continue to delight audiences in the future. Diane. Right Chris Connelly thank you. And for your latest on science and technology. Welcome back to Kenneth. Nothing. Should today thank my Yahoo! have lost its first Smartphone and it cost just fifty dollars as a bright purple android and councils select. Free install perhaps it has front and rear facing cameras. And 32 gigs of storage service is available through Yahoo!'s parent company Verizon. Elect such as having a birthday sale Amazon's voice assistant turns six this week. To celebrate prices on Alexa and cable devices are being slots and echoed got third gen drops to nineteen dollars. Gecko flexible cost just ten dollars. Finally a Starbucks says nearly a quarter of all US retail orders are. Mobile orders through the company's past the coffee giant wants the mobile order and pay system five years ago but it has become even more popular. This year during the pandemic bill Izard tech by Diane do you think some people in this business of hours and anything coffee this week. Back to you. There's not another copy in the world for the amount of work we're about to dip cannon mountain thank you get to see you back front. And that doesn't that is ABC news live update I'm Diana say no thanks for joining us and remember ABC news live is here for you all day. But the latest news context and analysis I'll see back here at 3 PM Easter with Terry Moran. For the breakdown.

