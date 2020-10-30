Transcript for ABC News Live Update: Candidates make final push 4 days out from Election Day

Good morning I'm Diana Stater thanks for streaming with us in today's update the aftermath of hurricane state of the storm left a trail of destruction along the Gulf Coast. I now have a new storm this morning as millions are bracing for what could be the first snow of the season. Also ahead the new fallout in the Rihanna Taylor case one of the police officers involved in her fatal shooting is now suing Taylor's boyfriend Kenneth walker. For shooting him. But I mean how was the victim as well my family has been a victim and Sargent Jonathan Mattingly spoke to Michael Strahan about the case last week and hear why he's countersuing walker now. And how daylight saving impact our house as we get ready to turn the clocks back this weekend here why some experts say we should ditch the whole thing. And why the time change could be more complicated this year because of the pandemic. But we begin with the election now just four days away president trump and former Vice President Biden are cramming in as many events as possible before the final votes. Holding dueling events in Minnesota and Wisconsin ABC's Mary Bruce has the latest. Chris. Florida goes blown. Dead sober. We are going to win Florida. We are going to win four. I. The candidates Thursday with dueling Florida rallies this deed is a must win for the president he tells five rallies there this month more than any other state. I would just four days to go polls show Joseph Biden with a slight edge over Donald Trump and his adopted home state trump trying to sell his record even as the State's economy is taking a hit from the pandemic. Ladies yeah. Departed tourism industry and hospitality. Industry will come roaring back very soon it's ready. And he's touting a new report showing the economy grew at a record 33%. Annual pace during the third quarter but economists say it's not enough to make up for the massive losses during the first half of the year many Americans still feeling the pain over 750000. Filed new unemployment claims just last week even with Kobe case is spiking in the US hitting a dire new record more than 88000. New cases in a single day. Trump is still insisting it's not a big deal using his own recovery as an example. You gotta get better. And I can get better anybody can get better. Died in his accusing the president of giving up on the pandemic 161000. A Florida. I've been lost. Lives of people out of work. Aren't the edge. They can't see the light the end of Donald promising he can tackle the virus and bring the country back pocket or shut down the country but I'm gonna shut down. The virus presidential super spreader magazines spreading more fires around the country at her Florida back to candidates spouses are also on the road Jill invited in Michigan Thursday. And for the first time this year first leading Gilani trumped joining her husband on the trail. Ari the. Oh. I. He's not difficult to be here and you now. Home states. Joseph Biden tomorrow is joining forces with his biggest not so secret weapon former president Barack Obama the two of them will hold their first joint in person rally of the entire campaign but the president's final sprint includes three stops in the key state of Pennsylvania tomorrow and then an all out blitz diet he is planning nearly a dozen events in just the last 48 hours. Diane parent Mary Bruce in Washington Forrest thanks Mary and be sure to tune in to our full coverage on Election Day starting at 7 AM eastern. And George Stephanopoulos will anchor election night coverage and our political team at 7 PM eastern right here on ABC news live. And you can find out how to vote in your state at 538 dot com. The US meanwhile has just sent an unfortunate new corona virus record more than 88000. New Kobe cases were reported on Thursday that's the highest single day number yet. This is icy user reaching capacity in a quarter of the country. Alex Perez is in Wisconsin. This morning in unsettling new record for the United States 88500. New corona virus cases in one day the highest since the beginning of the pandemic. Ohio governor to wind says -- no place to hide from the virus test cases surpassed 3000 for the first time virus is raging. Throughout the state of Ohio. In Wisconsin Billy is numbers grim and nearly 5000 new cases reported Thursday that positivity rate here jaw dropping 36 point 9%. Hospitals in the state contract to run out of icu beds in as little as two weeks one in five reporting a critical staffing shortage. Couldn't eat and bid without the oxygen. When Eagles 60s70s. And bar scene on me. Carmen who are mom battled co bid nineteen in July suffering through 45 days on a ventilator both of her lungs failing. But a turn for the better for this Milwaukee residents in nine days ago the 52 year old received a double lung transplant took the saving her life. It's all being responsible being educated in. Understanding. How where. Just IRS. In all right now 25 states is setting new records and for cases in the last two weeks. So concerning El Paso County in Texas in acting immediately a two week shutdown of nonessential businesses Texas attorney general Ken Paxton tweeting that the judge has no authority to shut down businesses. Adding my office is quickly exploring all legal actions. You've got to the team's season coming at you Uga you assume these communal Halloween and Thanksgiving. This is a perfect storm. And with Halloween coming up this weekend a real fear the number of people infected across a country. Could surge even more if changes aren't made it. Grappling with one of the largest outbreaks in the country the dead weird indoor event in South Dakota is still expected to go on with thousands in attendance. And New York city's mayor borrowing zero tolerance for any violations this. Halloween and trick or treat outdoors small groups would mass on that's great. Big gatherings parties that's not great at all and we find out about a movement have to break them up. And and officials here Wisconsin are taking this it very seriously pleading with people to only leave their homes have absolutely necessary to give you an idea of how quickly things are changing the hospitalization rate here this week. Jumped a whopping 16%. Compared to last week Diane. Alan staggering numbers there from Kenosha Wisconsin thank you. Meanwhile they're now 45 million corona virus cases recorded worldwide and 46%. Of new infections are in Europe. Doctors and Belgian described the situation there as a war zone patients have to share rooms and medical workers are warning. It's just a matter of days until the country and runs out of icu beds. ABC news foreign correspondent James long is in Brussels joining us live now I'm Jay-Z I know you had a firsthand look. Inside one of the hospitals there what was that like. To out of it that he was quite shocking you know you mean the team we've all been discussing in recent. Weeks to small the second wave might like whether lock downs are really necessary in times he'd be in that icu and to see the impact of the second wave. It was quite a thing and for adults is to say to us this is already was done the first wave just in terms of their capacity their ability. To deal with it because cases has spiked so quickly in such a short period of time you had there nice simple what's happening United States. Europe seems to be a couple of weeks ahead and Belgium is a serious serious situation by the IC we visited has tripled. The number of ice could have been patients in the lost three weeks. And cut the dogs as they're now forced to work knowing that they are cultivate positive aspect or talk to them about our field vice that we have no choice because if we don't. The health system will go Wanda and that is why this country is considering putting the whole country into a national down their emergency meetings. Taking place today they've already come out with some pretty. Draconian measures like. Kind of having these fund a couple of health agency was pleased to hear from business to business to make sure the people are abiding. By the rules could issue thousand dollar fines if they died but fundamentally the great issue decades is that. I just can't keep up with. Indeed to moms I mean that a young a man in the eyes and I see a 75 year old non flow on this is birthday. And the good news laws is that he was getting better and a way that he wouldn't tops in March a spike to his doctor he said. If it's not a come in March because we were meant to making very quickly because we didn't have those steroids. His outcome would have been very different. Now he's getting back to but the fundamental point is that shawl still needed a bad at math is the issue that countries across Europe and now grappling with the demand for beds. They need beds and they need professionals to be a little work on them to I know that's also. In short supply and and James this isn't Belgium is was one of the worst areas but I know the rest of Europe is also struggling. To contain this France's and another strict lockdown Germany is shutting down restaurants and bars starting on Monday. How are people reacting to all of this. And the economic and emotional consequences of for the lock downs already taking a toll seemed protests break out. Signals in different cities Italy sickly in southern Italy we've seen a real push back against its people really suffering. But fundamentally. European leaders knighted the spike is it's just too big. They're dealing with about forty to 50000 new cases today in France amounts why president not calls decided. To institute this noodle dom missile some extraordinary pictures of thousands of people from Paris trying to frantically get out of this city so basically every street every road in Paris gridlocked as people try to get out. Now will people criticize announcing it was spreading the virus around the country are seen as a suggestion that this is part of a French strategy to kind of make sure that the risk is spread because no country is going to be able to get rid of polluted city in what they can do is spread the risk and it might be to that was what was going on. In Paris but I have to say. Fundamentally. There's a big issue of across Europe which is. Diddle the testing hasn't been enough tracing and we've pain in the last week to kneel to Paris to Italy. To Brussels I live in London in every country that dating went to great issues. And I can pay messaging problem people. Kind of not understanding what it is the government want them to do. They're being tested but once the government and health services in these countries how this information that already doing anything with it there is no tracing so whilst cases are going up. Because follow them when a guy we don't know where people have got to win a menopausal wet. These kind of these infections are spreading in the wider community and I think that's the great tissue that Europe is dating with and head off a slow downs across this continent. Hope was during that time the governments would fix. The test and Trace systems they did indeed out and say now lock downs moved to be inevitability the countries across here. I'm still struggling to manage this so many months later James long an and Brussels thanks James. And the Gulf Coast here at home is now in recovery mode after hurricane Zeta left a trail of destruction. The storm made landfall in Louisiana as a category two storm. Chief meteorologist ginger zee has the latest on the damage and the new storm on the way for Halloween weekend ginger good morning. Yet Diana the six people killed we had more than two point six million customers without power. That was frenzied and now this morning still one point four million customers without power after Zeta moves through. While a couple of people that died were added in Georgia and this is video from Atlanta trees into homes the winds were so strong we saw a lot of tropical storm well into North Carolina. Where it was dropping significant bringing. In northwestern North Carolina until covering the streets there and then at a time making its way up to New York City it I was racing at my flying home it was. Giving us gusts to nearly forty miles per hour and so they let this weather at this. Crane decent thing cold weather meaning where they just let it flow with the winds of that it doesn't fall over the there was actually some degree that came down and it soaks. Dangerous all the way up the coast and now we've got another strength of the remnants. Data are out there in the ocean it's this plan this coastal storm with us. Really cold rain waking us up in the northeast and some snow that's gonna try to mix and a flake or two could be bursting and certainly in parts of upstate New York in western Massachusetts and Connecticut so watch for that this morning and then in a clear out and we'll finally be seeing some clear skies but you know what that means it means take in the blanket off the atmosphere. And allowing all the heat to release. His COLT. I mean we're getting some that are deeply cared trying to seek an end one of the scariest maps I have seen in along to get time feeling subfreezing not just in New York City but Philadelphia right. Freezing the wind chill. Tomorrow morning Diane. In Washington DC. In incredible winter is here ginger zee thank you. And a Louisville police officer involved in the shooting death of Brandon Taylor's now countersuing Taylor's boyfriend Kenneth walker. In the lawsuit Sargent Jonathan Mattingly accuses walker of intentionally shooting Mattingly. Or acting recklessly and firing his gun in the direction of the police officers who were serving a search warrant that night. AB CC votes and Sami has the details. He is the face of law enforcement in this divisive case out of Kentucky when they say her neighbor Donna Taylor. Who even the police now agree should never been killed in her home. Jonathan Mattingly was the officer leading the charge outside her door. In this morning the 47 year old is suing the victim's boyfriend who fired a shot through the door thinking that the police were thieves. The police officer who seriously wounded is now suing Taylor's boyfriend Kenneth walker accusing him of battery assault and intentional emotional distress it was in the middle of the night on March 13 and the officers say they loudly announced themselves before trying to break into the apartment with a no knock warrant. But walker who is a legal gun owner told investigators that he and Taylor asked who was at the door several times. And heard no answer. And that he only fired a shot. When he saw the door break open in this countersuit Mattingly says that he nearly died and needed five hours of surgery. And that walker acted recklessly and firing his pistol in the direction of the police officers who were serving a search warrant and that his conduct was outrageous and tolerable and a fans all accepted standards of decency and morality. Who called racist. Are you racist. No. Not at all. But I mean I was a victim in this is well my family has been a victim in this they have had to go one hiding they have had death threats. In an exclusive interview with ABC news in the Louisville courier journal last week Mattingly says he believes walker deserves some of the blame for his girlfriend staff. The impossible situation accounts walker put her in in that hallway. With just narrow hallway shooting from a Kim diving out I'm assuming she's trying to follow him in the room. I don't know for sure. But that's that's what makes sense. He put her in any impossible situation do you feel Kenneth walker is responsible for her dad. I think there's a few people responsible think he is walker filed his lawsuit against police in September criminal charges against him were dropped without prejudice. Which means he could still be charged again. The charges brought against me religious salaries mean takeover of Rihanna smarter. For. Walker's attorneys overnight saved a fair shot and that this is the latest in a cycle of police aggression deflection of responsibility. And obstruction of the facts but counterclaim just brings it full circle. If Kenny can be sued for defending himself make no mistake all lawful gun owners' rights are at risk and that should scare every one. Diane walker the boyfriend wasn't the only person who says that he didn't hear police. Announce themselves this was an apartment building and there were other neighbors who say that they didn't know that these were the police either. This is an unfortunate. And tragic case that will now dragged through the Boortz. Diane. Answer is C Moses Tommy thank you for that and as we get ready to turn back the clocks this Sunday you might be looking forward to that extra hour of sleep. But some experts are now pushing to end daylight saving because of the impacts they say it has on our health burial Ressa has more. It's almost time again and it turned back the clocks but the ended daylight saving time need more complicated this year. With many parents working from home yeah. Yeah she and millions of kids virtual learning in the afternoon or any. Just had shattered my. It's really. The senior family of New York says the time change is one more major disruption my. My tire if it. If she does Islam and our. She comes home and at. A letter to where I'm. And coming home and the American Academy of Sleep Medicine says shifting to and from daylight saving time has been associated with sleep disruption mood disturbances and even increased risk of fatal crashes. This at a time when sleep issues anxiety and depression are already on the rise during the pandemic. Now the academy recommending scrapping the seasonal time change it all together. Standard time is actually most in sync with our internal circadian rhythms and why that is so important is because those lights give us she used and tell our bodies when did you certain things. Decades some states like Arizona and Hawaii have kept the clocks the same year round citing the benefits of consistency. And as the pandemic persists Florida senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott proposing a bill to do the same nationwide through November 20/20 one. This senior say in the meantime they planned to make the best of it trying to see that daylight. At the end of the tunnel I. He. And his parents don't know any shooter out coupons. She. And experts say the try to ease yourself and your kids into the time changed over the next few nights through bedtime. About fifteen minutes every night and you should be in better shape by the end of the weekend aerial Ressa thank you for that. I'm joined now by doctor John Brownstein for more on the effects of daylight saving good morning doctor Brownstein getting an extra hour of sleep. Sounds awesome so what's the problem. Weren't diet. I means changing clocks back to something and you must dread and for good reason when it comes warehouse the American Academy of Sleep Medicine just released a paper caught her permanent change in time just shredded tires and that's because an aura closely allied with the rhythms of her body clock. And actually reason that I said he and ushered about a 150000. Americans are affected by this change in time and so. While historically you know I'm an energy consumption there's real impact on things like cardiovascular disease stroke. Injuries on the money list price change Cheadle. Choose aren't you got there's and power continental and the heat or how pretends he actually him an infectious diseases and inflammatory conditions. There's no benefit in Cuba the long term consistent yet ever removing the times change human says he's worth thinking by the national policy change there. And if you don't have to do it in the fall and you also don't have to do it in the spring so even though now we think but I'm getting an extra hours sleep it means you don't have to lose an extra hours sleep. When we do it in the spring time. These are. And this is already big in really difficult here now are bracing for a second wave of the pandemic holiday for a may not be able to see our families. Helping people prepare themselves for a for the time change. Andy Andy literally dark winter ahead in all of this context. He really isn't a concern we have this collision of a pandemic in the dark days of winter we have to be so incredibly vigilant about our house meetings he's not right so there are small changes we can make can probably relate to sleep in nutrition and so of course as we heard in the crease he's gradually shut. Every in this tiny change and are just doing it all warrants but also grabbing an exercise in an extra twenty or thirty minutes outside can help your body clock and it also brings vitamin. Watch what you he has always lay Kathleen. But it's easy to bring gar car creating these avoid overeating as she was cited safety we can bring insomnia severity lightly that's a good advice generally regarded point oh bright lights department stores grocery store receipt column. You know impact. You're obviously also technology clearly you can start to get rid of that technology made an Idaho Kristi does well. And then finally you know he needed you where are certainly changes right we have seasonal affective disorder a type of depression that race tinged agency's. Kennedy I see a problem this year and year we scenes. Between sunlight stress from the virus the economy we have to be so hyper focused on our mental how often these next few months. And I could tip sex John Brownstein we appreciate your time this morning is always thank you thank you. And with Halloween tomorrow here refuse spooky things to know before you go burst out to be sure to look. On Halloween a rare full moon will be visible in every time zone on Halloween night for the first time. In 76 years it's called the blue moon because it's the second full moon of the same month following October's first harvest moon. And then this is something people can enjoy them all over the world. A middle school art teacher is taking Halloween it to the next level of Janet heard the Angela Baxter. Spent the last few weeks transforming herself into famous portraits for her students she's become everyone from the united have been she could create hollow. Uneasy or there's been on the Lisa. She says it looks sick almost two hours to create. Angela Baxter has been doing entirely distance learning and she says that she want to find an out of the box way to connect with her students wrinkle. And if there's something strange in your neighborhood. Now I have some fanatical. Hey no big getting paying various dressed as a ghost buster clearly on his way to save the day. 58 afraid of no ghosts. And that really wanted to ghost buster music we couldn't get it that's the best person for you. Other videos ABC news live update we of you have great plans it is Halloween weekend. But state. Both differently and of course I'm Diana say no thanks for joining us and remember ABC news I was here for you all day with the latest news context and analysis causing bacteria at 11 AM eastern. Bigger latest headlines.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.