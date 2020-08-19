Transcript for ABC News Live Update: Democrats officially nominate Joe Biden

Good morning I'm Diane Macedo thanks for streaming with us. In today's update a surprising sight out of Wuhan China ground zero for the corona virus. Images of a concert and pulled party show thousands of people packed into an open air water park. With no masks or social distancing by the city has gone from one of the strictest block downs in the world. It is. Also ahead a state of emergency in California as wildfires tear through Southern California dozens of new fires in northern California. Have burned more than 30000 acres thousands have been forced to evacuate. As firefighters face triple digit temperatures there and out of control flames are teens is on the ground. And the new research on corona virus and the flu could measures being taken to stop the spread of Covert nineteen help us avoid influenza. What we're seeing overseas. And a virtual roll call at last night's Democratic National Convention and made it official Joseph Biden is the pardons. Party's nominee for president of the United States. The night featured the democrats' old guard with speeches from former presidents Jimmy Carter and than Bill Clinton. But also showcase at younger generation with a shared his keynote address. And after Joseph Biden made the case for her husband as a person and as a president Mary Bruce is in Washington with more on the big. Overnight Democrats officially nominating Joseph Biden for president. The traditional fanfare replaced with a virtual cross country round of applause thank you very very much from the bottom are park in a sign of the times the delegates casting their votes not a packed convention floor but spread out across the country isn't right to bridge the party's past to its future. You know what Joseph but most it. Build back better. Instead of a single address this year all of us. And age and you know. Capping the night Jill Biden speaking from her old English class thrilled about Joseph Biden as a husband and a father who overcame great. Lost four days after bono's funeral. I watched Joseph shave. Can put on his suit. I saw him Steele himself in the Mir. Take a breath pretty shoulders back. And walked out into a world and. The woman who knows the nominee best telling GMA this morning she's glad the country is getting to see what she sees in him. I'm so happy that the nation got to see really. Who might has been is because I've known all along how strong he is and what a great leader he is and what a great leader he will be for. For this nation. Now tonight it's come on Harris's turn she will officially accept the party's nomination for vice president becoming the first black woman and the first Asian American to do sell. Tonight will be a lot about trailblazers will also be hearing from Hillary Clinton and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Those former president Barack Obama Diane primary Bruce forest in Washington thanks Mary. And how to break down some of the big moments from last night let's bring ABC news political director Rick Klein harrick. They gratuity of as a doctor Jill Biden's speech checking various Estrich a very personal tone she was talking about Biden as a high has been an as a father more than as a politician. Why not such an important point to make it a convention. They and I think it's an. Have to re frame the conversation of this campaign she talked about things like courage and leadership and togetherness and gambling none of those are controversial notions except. You don't really hear president trump talk about any of those things he's running of course a very divisive campaign for president. I and I think the idea is to try to showcase Joseph Biden as the antidote. Not just to the policy questions of the moment but maybe to the entire from Barre and telling that personal story as only she can. As his wife of more than forty years I've that I think is poignant and I think the setting. They're doing that empty classroom I think spoke to a lot of Americans who can't wait to see a day where kids can safely back at those desks. Yeah for sure and at other speakers last night tried to bridge. Generational gaps in the Democratic Party had speakers from the old guard like former President Clinton and and that the younger more progressive side led congress woman AOC. Did it work. It's hard to say if there were thought there were far more speakers frankly in the seventies or eighties even nineties and a case of President Carter than their war speakers like AOC and they're in their thirties. They did try to showcase this new generation of rising stars are the seventeen. Different folks that we saw talking in in place of the keynote and I do think it was an attempted to try to reflect the diversity to cross section of the nation I found it. To be refreshing to see all those scenes and sights and sounds from 57 states and territories. After a long summer or we've all spent too much time at home to stick take that virtual road trip in a road trip across. The modern America that said in terms of the speakers themselves this was still mostly old school proposition. But some big names didn't cross party lines last night to endorsed by and that felt a little bit different you have former Republican secretary of state Colin Powell. Late senator John McCain's wife Cindy and recording John McCain's voice and self. How effective do you think these endorsements could be to have Republicans like Ben and governor Jon Casey come out in support of a Democrat. The way I think about these endorsements is that there are many voters who take their cues directly from there though the word of a prominent politician but. But the attempt by the Biden campaign is something like this is to try to give Republicans permission essentially to vote for him. And when they see people that they're familiar with from previous conventions from previous election cycles some of the biggest names in Republican politics over the last couple of decades lining up for Joseph Biden at his convention. In May give other of Republicans independents some pause about. About whether they think they're able sits across or not and maybe just give that give a second look to Joseph Biden I think that's really what it is is just the put it. Within the realm of possibility for a lot of softer Republicans. Then there are also a lot of unknown unnamed security guard Jack Quinn Brittany apparently blurted out I love you the first time she met Joseph Biden in an elevator. And she turns out of the first person to officially put Joseph Biden's name in for nomination as president let's take a look at that moment. In his short time I spent what Joseph Biden I could tell he really sold me that he actually cared. In my life meant something to them and I know. Even Wendy Wilkinson is important meeting. To take my story in there with them. That's because Joseph Biden. Has Rome in his heart for more than just himself. And we've been to a lot. We have tough days ahead when nominating someone like that to be in the White House. As a good place to start. That's why I nominate my friend. Joseph Biden. As the next president of the United States. So Rick what was this story here why is it significant that she was the person to nominate him. It's a fantastic story and it's a classic Joseph Biden story they can only really happen in the modern media Ara so Joseph Biden when he and as all of the democratic contenders did to try to talk to the New York Times editorial board seeking an endorsement. And as he rode up the elevator he met. This security guard and they made a connection the photo rent went wild that happened to be the camera crew captured the moment. Where she talked about how much she loves him. And they had a conversation just a personal connection that I've seen Joseph Biden do hundreds if not thousands of times over a very long political career he actually does this. And the fact that it was captured his genuine moment it's another Joseph Biden didn't get. That the endorsement from the New York Times but he did get something a lot more valuable which was this his record all of a personal connection with someone who just happen to cross paths with with Joseph Biden on a particular day. Looking ahead to tonight the theme is a more perfect union and all culminates with senator Pamela Harris receiving a nomination for vice president. What can we expect from this moment. It's just writing a little of senator Harris we've seen through this convention the only glimpse of her yesterday a look she was like the rest of us side in her. In a sweatshirt and with the pony tail on on the couch watching the convention. This is going to be her night and I think as Mary talked about that the trailblazing women that we see setting up the night. Us to say a lot about it seems to hearing from Hillary Clinton hearing from Nancy Pelosi senator Elizabeth Warren and also President Obama the first black president the fact that he is going right before her I think is telling. And we're told that she is going to be the case directly to the American people about why Joseph Biden is the perfect candidate against Donald Trump of course is her speech it's her moment. But there's been so much buildup to this it's been a whirlwind week or so since her selection and this is gonna be her chance that to show which is made up. And Rick we can let you go without. Play a little unconventional game that man I love this isn't a fans don't Rick time. They're ready rivers I was doing. Still Friday and it would be nominated to a presidential ticket for a third time after his nominations as vice president in 2008 and 2012. Which two men had been on presidential tickets. Five times. Five times on a presidential ticket allows Franklin Roosevelt. I think I think. You have to include as as one of them come. I don't I can't think of another. Another five time candid domino blank on the second one all right. Richard. Nixon Nixon and of course Nixon admitted nominee in 1960 the vice president to tens of four that in the the president ran for reelection three. What you have credit though it that's not bad. Bite and also declared his candidacy winning the nomination will be no surprise to him who was the last presidential nominee drafted by his party's convention. I think you'd have to go back to at least Stephenson to find a national. Nominee it doesn't happen anymore there's there's almost no scenario you can imagine but he used to be that yet you went into a convention there were a lot of delegates that didn't know that went with favorite sons and not. And they went in found a consensus choice. Very impressive recline early this week we asked you when and where the first Democratic Convention was but. What and where was the first Democratic Convention where a party platform. Was adopted. The platform. If prominent. Dominick ominously the platform dates to the 1920s. But I'm not gonna I'm not going to be able to that to. Eighteen authority. In global power only off by eighty years I looked around that one cancer. A lot closer than I would've been as historic brick sign we love playing with you we love getting updates from you thanks so much. And be sure to tune in tonight at 7 PM eastern for ABC news live special coverage of night three of the 20/20 Democratic National Convention. George David and Lindsey Davis will brief here. To bring you the latest again tonight 7 PM eastern right here on ABC news live. You postmaster general Lewis to join us says he is suspending cost cutting changes until after the election to avoid even the appearance of any impact on election Mel. The changes included cutbacks to mail processing machines blue collection boxes business hours facilities and over time. Democrats slammed those changes as an effort to suppress votes. And more than twenty states have threatened to suit to stop them. But speaker Nancy Pelosi says it is not enough to pot of the changes she says the pot does not reverse damage already done and is not enough to ensure voters will not be disenfranchised. Just 76 days to go until Election Day voters in every state can request a mail in ballot today. But is it reliable ABC's Devin Dwyer joins us now to explain how it all works that in first well thanks for for being on doing this for us but. I just wanted to get to the beginning of assault if I wanna vote by mail what's the first thing I need to him. Brooke you want to vote by any method. Diane. This fall within which of course gonna start next month for some people use. To be registered in your state. So now is the time. Actually do that or double check that your registered especially if you've moved in the past year it's very easy it's free of course. The only requirement is that true citizen I'd recommend going to have great nonpartisan web site. Vote dot org you can simply putting basic information there and about. Thirty seconds find out if you're registered to managed to get registered very easy job but only then what's your registered can you actually request that mail in ballot. And DeVon at this little point to doing all this if the votes not gonna be counted so how reliable is voting by mail this year. They don't lot of people asking that question right now they have. Headlines are sort of jarring it seems to be breaking every five minutes with that I've talked to Postal Service workers voter advocates election lawyers. I've been told Diane that the system this year is as reliable as it's ever been. As long as you don't wait to the last minute that is the key piece of information remember though. Mail ballots have been collected in this country since the civil war some states like you talk. Are entirely mail in ballot they've been doing that for years it's reliable enough for president truck he voted by mail just yesterday in Florida. But the Postal Service is warning you see them here. As they do every year they're waiting to the last minute could mean your vote is not counted so apply now. Cats that ballot when you get it don't wait until November 2 to apply for a mail ballot. And isn't mail in ballot the same thing as an absentee ballot and Hattie get one. Yet you know for decades most of us talked about absentee ballots you know if you're absent from the election were going to be out of town and you could. Could apply for that ballot of course now they're much more widely available for a number of different reasons so they're called male and listen. The terms are used interchangeably there's no substantive her legal difference between the two. To give their ballot you have to be registered like we said that you have to apply port in most states people look here at this map. 25 states this year right now seed you can see years there allow anybody to request a mail in ballot for any reason. Because of the pandemic so that is wildly expanding the ability for folks to apply for those ballots but take a look at these seven states. These seven states have stricter rules you have to actually. Qualify. In order to request and I get to be over 65 you have to actually be out of town and provide proof be yet to be sick. I've been concerned about coping ninety actually doesn't count hot in those seven states seek new work is on that list as well. Again that website vote dot org is a great resource for this Diane it breaks it down thirty seconds you putting your information tells you what you can. I think can't do right now it's super helpful and what about reports of applications or actual ballots being sent out proactively with. Without even having to request them. And this is changing Diane by the day is Steve's try to get their act together to keep an eye and the mailbox there aren't nine states right now. I bet are preemptively mailing out applications. For ballots. These allow you to apply by mail saucer register that we've sits there trying to make it easier California. The biggest on that list you see it there it's that. Application but can't you automatically start to provide proof your citizen and all that. Other take a look at these nine states another nine states. Or actually NIC actually Sid that these are the ones we're looking at here we'll send you out ballots. This fall nine others deeds was a duke eight. Outlets this fall that when includes California Utah and Nevada Colorado you see their unity map to request a ballot. So check with blue dot org C which are eligible for get that information down the best advice is don't wait until the last minute and it's really not that hard to do. Diane right DeVon dryer Washington Forrest we appreciated DeVon. And postmaster general alluded joy will testify before the senate on Friday and the house on Monday we will bring you that right here on ABC news live. Meanwhile the trunk campaign is suing the state of New Jersey over mail in voting. Governor Phil Murphy decided to mail ballots to every voter in the state while also having some in person voting. A Murphy says keeping most polling places close we'll help stop the spread of the corona virus but the trump campaign says Murphy overstepped the power of the state legislature. And that the changes will violate eligible citizens right to vote. Look at all the measures being taken to stop the spread of corona virus help us avoid the flu. South Africa's national institute for communicable diseases reports just one case. As its flu season comes to an end normally it records more than 1000 cases between April and August. That is at winter in the Southern Hemisphere. And some pretty stunning pictures from where the corona virus first started a huge concert and pool party in Wuhan China from over the weekend check this out the city has reported. Any new cases since mid may thousands of party goers packed close together no mass insight. This is in order to ensure this water park they did need to reserve tickets online in advance may have to prove they're not subject to virus quarantine. But remember Wuhan what's on lockdown for three months one of the strictest in the world so quite a change there. And as a number of confirmed worldwide cases tops 22 million a number of universities here in the US are quickly changing plans. For in person classes Trevor alt has a look at why the schools say. They're seeing a jump in cases on campus. Overnight the fighting Irish taxing in person classes for at least the next two weeks after an outbreak of Kobe case it's eighty new infections Monday alone a 147. Total cases that the school. I think it would buy and everybody and I'm. Honestly pretty tough love university and a company to rethink that we can all. University officials blame off campus parties for the search they're now closing public species in bay inning off campus students from camp this. In hopes of containing the spread. If these steps were not successful. Will have to send students home Michigan State university's also asking under grads to stay home pivoting to online only classes. As he's Ithaca College where some students are frustrated. He quality of learning remote test doesn't match up to in person it's not worth 30000 dollars. And now after only one week of class of UNC students are packing up and it seeing you would only expect to see at the end of the semester. They're not really kicking people on now when I'm guessing it's gonna get to that point so I might slow. You know it's things are really answered right now lot of anxiety. I'd just rather not live like. This as the nation's top infectious disease expert warns the decision to reopen in spite of increasing infection rates could quickly backfire. You're really better think twice. Before you do that. You go when people get infected bull that close of them. Eight Cherokee county Georgia three schools that reopened have already temporarily closed and with more than 2200. Students in quarantining the district superintendent says more closures could become the. And in Texas we should be east brain the deaths down after each class period and students will wiping down the paper towel. Teacher Rachel Sanchez he's trying to stay optimistic. Though her class sizes in the first four days back had been dwindling as more students turned to virtual learning. I have great teachers who are working with me and so I think we we are trying to keep something positive going because it's easy it feel pretty overwhelmed and are down at this point. But acting or make it and. The American death coal keeps climbing now more than a 171000. Including Texas Christian University professor Robert wrote. His family by his side as he took his last breath. Protect this unfair and you're not once you never know much time but it. And die and here at Notre Dame students are allowed to remain on campus during this two week stretch of virtual learning about after the announcement was made a number of students pack. Packed up and left anyway just a week after the first day of classes. Diane. Right tough time for this college district were all to Notre Dame we appreciate it. At a California where governor Newsom has declared a state of emergency new wildfires have started their scorching tens of thousands of acres. Klain send Ellis enough accounting Clayton we've seen a lot of wildfires but the scene there is hard to believe. And good morning Diane this is just one of dozens of wildfires that are burning in a very dry northern California right now. We are here in Napa county about sixty miles west. Of Sacramento we have come to this mobile home park it's called the Spanish flat mobile villas and normally if you look around here. There'd be an entire neighborhood of around fifty. Mobile homes but now it is. An absolute apocalypse nearly every single one of them has burned to the ground and it is hard. To recognize anything the only thing you can really make out here are some of the cars that were left behind at everything else is just the big. Twisted mass of charred metal. This is as I said. One of dozens of fires here thousands of people are still evacuated from their homes that governor has declared a state of emergency. And soon people will be coming back to scenes like this and overnight we were here we met a woman. Who lives in this neighborhood she came back for the first time. To see this destruction she's an artist she says she lost all of her artwork but she says that can be replaced she says she is lucky to be alive. Diane. All right Clayton amazing the destruction there that's in Napa county California we appreciate the report. But Ku is under way in the West African country of Mali late last night president Ibrahim Abubakar Keita. Announced his resignation on state television and this is just hours after soldiers reportedly arrested the president and the prime minister. Cates is said he had little choice but to step down to avoid bloodshed. Islamist militants have led anti government protests throughout the country in recent months. The military leaders behind the suspected coup arrest addressed rather the nation this morning promising a political transition elections and a national curfew. United nations Security Council reportedly hold an emergency meeting to discuss the situation. And a few more things to know before you go night two of the NB up. The NBA playoffs rather brought some stunning upset the top two teams in the east and the west. Both went down the Milwaukee Bucks loss of the Orlando Magic and the LA lakers fell to the underdog Portland trailblazers. But LeBron James still managed a triple double passing the league Kobe Bryant for the third most in lakers history. And scientists in the Washington State have. Say they've trapped the first live mail murder hornet. They capture the queen earlier this summer the hornets also known as the Asian giant corn and are the largest in the world and pose a serious threat to honey bees and other insects. Scientists have said more than 1000 traps in hopes of tracing them back to their colonies. Where they can be eradicated. And Elmo is helping his friends stay safe during the pandemic heroes Wear masks elmo's super adventure. It is a new picture book from sesame workshop that aims to help kids managed. Go back to school anxiety and understand changes in and out of the classroom. It shows Elmo getting ready to head back to school with some changes to his morning routine like washing his hands more frequently and wearing a mask. The book also features tips for parents and caregivers about helping kids feel comfortable wearing a mask. Heroes Wear masks is available as an e-book now and in print on September 15. And that does if this ABC news live update I'm Diana stayed up thanks for joining us to remember ABC news live as your free all day with the latest news context and analysis. Up next here Billups on tracking the truth and president front. Stay six. We'll everything.

