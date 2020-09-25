Transcript for ABC News Live Update: Family of Breonna Taylor speaks following grand jury decision

We're of hi everyone you've been watching the family of Rihanna Taylor at a press conference there in Louisville, Kentucky following a grand jury's decision. Not to charge three police officers are killing Taylor during a botched raid at her home in March. Demonstrators took to the streets of major cities across the country again last night in reaction to that decision and I cover all is there in Louisville with more Trevor we just heard. From re on his aunt Bianca her mother sister. Reading a statement from her mother about how she feels about all of this but also Bianca offering a few words of support herself. What are some of the key messages that the families trying to get across. Picture Diana think we must act. Actionable demand that they're making at this press conferences they want the transcript from the grand jury to be released in that decision making process. Not to charge any of those three officers in the death of Rihanna Taylor they say. That any previous grand jury that was a instituted in the discussion of Rihanna Taylor's boyfriend Kenneth walker possible attempted murder charges. That grand jury transcript was released so they say the same thing can happen here they want to know whether or not the Kentucky attorney general Daniel Cameron. Fought to get charges for Rihanna Taylor step because they feel that this state attorney general Daniel Cameron. Did not fight for them or fight to get justice and that's the main message here on top of the fact. That they're going to continue demonstrating they have all very large coalition and they say that they have support. From black families across the country who have lost family members. At the hands of police they say that they've heard from the family of Eric garner and both of John into mere rice trade on Martin all across America. And they're gonna continue out here fighting for justice but they investing that they want to happen right now is they want to hear. How that grand jury discussions played out in the decision not to indict these officers in the embryonic Taylor's death and only to. Putting together charges about. Wanton endangerment the way that they frame it here is that these officers were charged for the bullets that hit Rihanna Taylor's black body they were charged for the bullets. That missed. Diane Matt Travers so many questions that they want answered on what kind of evidence. The attorney general also presented to that grand jury and and we saw the reaction. In Louisville last night no the city still on high alert this morning. What's expected there today. A we'll certainly more demonstrations were there is a massive protest planned beginning here tonight at five. Last night's protest crowds were even larger than the night before and I think the anticipation is they'll be even bigger tonight given that it is. A Friday night may have had days to now organize. The city still has a curfew that we'll kick in tonight at nine last night protesters found habitable loophole in that and that a unitarian church here global. Hosted all of these protesters on their property so that it was considered. A religious gathering so they were allowed to stay out past 9 PM it's possible we'll see something similar tonight with a curfew in effect. But I can tell you that these protest. Across the country because now we've seen so many of them. They do tend to pick up inside is in and speed as you get towards the weekend which is what we had here tonight. Global is planning for that still all around downtown mobile a lot of these businesses and windows are boarded up. We could CD largest demonstration that would seem so far here tonight global. Right cure all for us there in Louisville, Kentucky Trevor stay safe and thank you for your coverage of this. Not as some other headlines starting with justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg now lying in state at the US capitol she's the first woman and first Jewish American to receive this honor. A formal ceremony at the capitol be invitation only because of the covad nineteen pandemic. Thousands of people though were lined up this week to pay their respects as she lied in her pose outside the Supreme Court. Ginsburg will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at Arlington national cemetery next week. A possible second wave of the corona virus is sweeping through Europe. Britain is reporting its highest number of daily cases since mass testing started in the last 24 hours or more than 6000 infections. Health officials say it's a stark warning as cases rise across all age groups in Spain new cases have surged more than 101000 a day. France also reached a new record high this week. City leaders across Europe are instituting new restrictions on gatherings to try to help slow that spread. And French terrorism authorities are investigating a knife attack in Paris. At least two people were injured and at least one suspect has been arrested are Maggie release in London with the latest on this and Maggie I know this happened near the former offices of the satirical magazine Charlie and go it was the site of a 2015 terror attack. Is there any indication that there could peer relation Aaron someone. I'm good morning Diana that's exactly what authorities are trying to investigate right now this moment this morning was terrifying in central Paris we know that. Two people were brutally intact in front of their office building right outside. The former offices of Charlie had to those two people. A man and a woman at work for the publication premier Nina none spoke with their editor in chief and he tells us that. The journalists had just stepped outside to take a break when they were attacked by an eighteen year old man was something. That looked like potentially a butcher's cleaver or even an axed. Now he says that that eighteen year old been strengths of the woman in the face before trying to hit the man in the neck but the man was able to defend himself. It was then that someone from another office building came over with able to chase the attacker a way to the metro and that is where police finally detained him. Now Dan is still too early in the investigation. To tell any facts for sure but authorities did make a point to say that anti terror police is now investigating. Because the attack took place so close to the former offices of that the Terry magazine turley had Dow ended the attacker had a clear intent to kill people. He did not know how we also know that right now we are in the middle of the trial for accomplices of the previous attack of Charlie had joked that killed twelve people five years ago. That trial began in Paris last week and sends the start of the staff at Charlie Hendry said they received. Many death threats as well so and then as we follow this story from this morning it also is just an all too scary reminder of what happened there five years ago and also reminder that many of the staff at Charlie had a are still dealing. But the ramifications of it today fan. Her hand Maggie rule in London for us thanks Maggie. And to the West Coast now where heat wave in gusty winds are prompting a new fire weather watch string what's already California's worst fire season ever. Ginger zee has been tracking it all forest ginger good morning. That and they give got to catch up on the fires because yes they are still warning burning in Southern California here this is the one I was not remember I was out there a couple of weeks it does has been burning for a while they've now got at 81% contained it's called the Eldorado fire and killed. One firefighter injured several other people. And also completely destroyed at least four homes they now have that at about 22000 acres and then you go to the bobcat fire which is closer to Los Angeles this is what's kept fair quality just terrific there they've had some better fire conditions the last couple of days that been able to get it to 50% contained. In nearly 1141000. Acres burning there now we still see red flag warnings you talk. Colorado Wyoming and some of the fire watches that extend over even to Nebraska that's. For some wind and another things going on wind advisory up across parts of the Pacific northwest an Idaho. But those fire lapses come in because everybody is about the beyond this ridge out west in a ridge is not what you wanna hear this is not something that helps. Because it bubbled up the jet stream. You have that high parks there and then you can as this seems a little farther south you can have some offshore wind so late this weekend into early next week it could be a bit of a Santa Ana event in Southern California. You also see building heat we're talking about Burbank reaching to nearly 100 sacramental same deal even Medford. Getting up into the nineties Diane novel in one. He gender thank. And that does it for this ABC news live update I'm damn state of thanks for joining us and remember ABC news live is here for you all day with the latest news context and analysis. Up next today's top stories. Our great debt.

