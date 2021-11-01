Transcript for ABC News Live Update: House calls for 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office

Good morning I'm Diana stayed on thanks for streaming webcast in today's update an ultimatum from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to the trump administration. In both the 25 amendment today with a helpful move to impeach president from. More Republicans continue to turn on the president in the wake of last week's capitol siege. Some like GOP senator Pat Toomey say he should resign and could face criminal liability for his actions last week. We have the latest on the growing calls from both sides of the aisle here comes removal from office. At just nine days ago until the inauguration. And we're finally hearing from the First Lady about last week's attack what she is saying this morning. The FBI is asking for help to find those responsible for the siege on the capital to. Officers have also announced more arrests in the case including this man seen carrying a confederate flag. We have the latest on the investigation. Plus more vaccination sites are opening today across the country officials are trying to pick up the pace. As we see the worst numbers of the pandemic so far we'll look at what they're doing. And if it's actually working. We begin with the race to remove president trump from office with just a week left in his term. Here's a live look at the capitol where just hours from now the house will begin the process of trying to impeach the president for the second time. Our new ABC news it's those poll shows a majority of Americans believe the president should be removed from office before his term ends on January 20. Two thirds blame him for the capital siege. Meanwhile house Democrats are calling on vice president pence to invoke the 25 amendment to strip the president of his powers Mary Burress starts us off in Washington. Five days after the her horrific siege on the capital. The nation still reeling and stunning images reveal the extent of the violent. In one video and officers scene drags down the stairs the mob of some supporters. Appearing to feed him with an American flag. Now this morning house Democrats are moving swiftly to hold the president accountable and try to force him from office the person joining the executive branch. It is a deranged. Unhinged. Dangerous. President of the United States she's done something so serious. That there should be prosecution against him overnight House Speaker Nancy Pelosi with an ultimatum for the vice president immediately stripped trump of his power using the 25 amendment. Or else the house will move to impeach triumphant leader this week. For a second time something never seen before in our nation's history more than 200 Democrats are already backing a charge to impeach the president. For will slowly inciting violence against the government of the United States. We're gonna walk down to the capital. And if you don't fight like hell you're not gonna have a country anymore. This morning it's not just Democrats who are calling to remove trump several Republicans and top job allies say the president. Has to go now. I think the best thing would for the country to heal would be for him to resign you think it was an impeachable offense oh sure. Yeah I figured if inciting insurrection isn't that I don't really know what is. Now it's possible the house could vote to impeach president Tron for a second time before the end of this week the Democrats. Are also in a tough position here they want to hold president rob accountable. But they also want to get to the important work of trying to heal and unite the country at a trial in the senate is certain to dominate. The early days of a Biden administration just as the new president. Is eager to hit the ground running so it is possible despicable as he could delay sending over the articles of impeachment to the senate we saw her do that during the first impeachment in fact the house majority whip Jim Cliburn has said they could. Postpone a trial in the senate until after Biden's. First 100 days now if they do convict president trump their could be serious consequences for he could be barred from ever holding. Federal office again and stripped of his pension. And other financial benefits Diane. I'm Mary Bruce forest in Washington thanks Mary. Let's take a live look at the White House now where president trump is preparing for that potential second impeachment while also facing resignations from top staff members. And from his cabinet ABC news chief White House correspondent Jonathan Karl is they're tracking the latest Jonathan good morning. Good morning Diane the vice president hasn't responded to Nancy Pelosi is ultimatum. That either he invokes the 25 amendment to remove the president for being mentally unfit for office or she will go forward with impeachment. But this is an issue that has been out there for several days. People have spoken. About the idea of the 25 amendment members of the cabinet have privately. Weighed the option and throughout all of that. Pence has never ruled that out. And perhaps that is the most significant thing that the vice president has not ruled out the idea. Of removing the president because he is mentally unfit that said these discussions within the cavity and a mom some of Trump's former supporters. I have concluded that its 45 amendment is simply not a viable option that it would take too long to implement the president would have a chance to object there were almost certainly be immediate. Legal challenges and that none of that could actually remove him from office they have concluded. Before January 20. So looks like impeachment goes forward. If Nancy Pelosi. Goes through and what she has said. And if it does the president will be without the two lawyers that led his defense in the last impeachment. Jay secular low who has been with the president from the beginning. Has made it clear. To colleagues that he wants no part of defending the president on this one and pats have Bologna the other lawyer that led by the defense last time the White House counsel. As privately I talked to colleagues about resigning. And although he is still in office I am told he is barely on speaking terms. With the president. Diane. Right Jonathan Karl in Washington for us thanks. Any article of impeachment set to go before the house would charge the president with incitement of insurrection accusing him a willfully inciting violence. Against the government of the United States so I'm bringing constitutional law professor Deborah Carl Stein. For more on this Deborah thanks for being here how strong do you think the case is against the president. Good morning I think the case is very strong and it's strong in several different terms it's strong in constitutional terms the constitution says. Critic can be impeached for treason bribery or other high crimes and misdemeanors. This is charged that has never been brought before it's historically unprecedented in charge of incitement to interact insurrection. But it is squarely within but idea. Offenses against the integrity of the government offenses like treason and bribery that are specifically cited. So I I think it's it's gotten very firm constitutional basis I begin be Jerry hardy contested on backgrounds. But more than that it already has 210. Last I checked cosponsor in the house that's an extraordinary degree of support for a measure to come up this quickly or indeed at all. Endeavor how much. Is that speech that the president gave at the rally before this huge happened going to play into this. It's going to play in significantly but I think that's not the only element. Brief article of impeachment that the house drafters to composed feature that speech centrally. And the president's role in inciting violence but it also mentions the ongoing. False claims of election fraud that I am led to that speech and that we're reiterated that speech yeah it mentions briefly the president's call or now calls two Georgia that we learned just before all of these events in which the president was clearly attempting to interfere with orders engage somehow the pressure Georgia officials to change the results in that state. So it alleges to some extent. A string of events but it features centrally the immediate events surrounding the attack on the capital and could did pursue impeachment even. After the president leaves office whether that happens naturally over and you know than the normal course of the rest of his term or. If he does step down or is otherwise removed. They cat and I think that seems most likely face to say I think at the moment team's most likely that they'll succeeded in getting the impeachment in the house concluded upward the president moves. It's a much greater question. About how quickly the senate would be willing to move toward conviction. But there is ample historical precedent for pursuing those charges. And conviction in his sanity even after. The accused officer of the government has left office and indeed it would have to be that way otherwise. Public officials could engaging in impeachable offenses in their last days in office with impunity. The critical reason why one would continue with an impeachment and conviction after an official leaves office is not to remove them but to do this thing that impeachment enables and conviction and that is to bar them from ever holding public office again. As speaker plus he also suggested the house could take action against Republican lawmakers who they say helped incite this riot what would that look like. So that actually has a range of options that it could pursue from expulsion at the extreme end of members that's only happened five times in US history it has been used at four. Two measures like. Censure or reprimand those are formal votes they require just a majority of members of the house. And typically would amend your likes and sure a statement. The conduct that bid bid remember being censured has committed traditionally those are. That's been conduct like criminal conduct are fraudulent conduct bribery and other items are violations of pregnant of their own office. But it's also included disorderly conduct that sort of unbecoming to the house on and depending on what's charged against the individual member. And what's been reported in the media I could see some of those being relevant in the house today and ever and are you don't have a crystal also won't hold you to this but just based on your legal expertise. How do you expect this to play out. What I expect and again with the caveat you just made is that the house will move forward with impeachment this week. And that it is likely that the house will delay transmitting the article of impeachment to the senate. Until. It receives either some assurance from the senate majority leader still Mitch McConnell that it will be acted on who were the president leaves office. Or in the absence of that will delay east sometime after the new senate and and and the new president Biden president elect Biden is installed in office. As for censure and other measures I think it's possible. But I think there's more to be to be had there am I I certainly wouldn't. Now trying to ever pearl's son always great to have you think you. Thank you very much. Meanwhile president trump has been silenced on social media Twitter has banned the president permanently in the popular conservative have parlor. Has been removed from most app stores we come back we'll have the latest on big tax big crackdown. Welcome back president trump is accusing Twitter of banning free speech after the platform permanently suspended his account. Now app stores are removing the popular conservative app parlor. Chief business and economics correspondent Rebecca Jarvis has the details. This morning president trumps social media has been silenced. Twitter the platform where the president boasted a following of more than 88 million making the unprecedented move to ban him permanently. Following similar bans by FaceBook ins to Graham read it and twitch. The platform temporarily the most downloaded happen Apple's store until was removed by both apple and Google. Parlors likely a billion dollar company proves it's gone but it's more than just the financial aspect of that. Republicans have no way to communicate. The band's leaving some to ask if first amendment rights are being violated these are private companies they're not public squares. And unfortunately a lot of the people are complaining many of whom work in congress haven't really read the First Amendment which says congress shall make no law. Against. A bridging freedom a speech. It doesn't say that that FaceBook or Twitter or or apple or anybody should make no law they can do whatever they want their private businesses. And now Amazon Web Services which host parlor suspending service to the platform a move that forces the site offline. Parlor CEO calling the move an attempt to completely remove free speech off the Internet. Overnight the PGA announcing it is canceling plans to host the 20/20 two PGA championship. At the trump National Golf Club in bad minster saying it would be detrimental to the brand that Trump Organization telling ABC news in a statement it is seriously. Disappointment. As for these moves by the social media titans it speaks to the power they have as a public square. And also the power they have to police said. Diane and I Rebecca Jarvis thank you. And their potential new threats as we get closer to inauguration day law enforcement is now on the alert for the possibility of more violence and not just in Washington. Chief Justice correspondent chair Thomas has more from DC good morning care. Diane good morning with the inauguration week from Wednesday there's growing concern the right wing radicals including white supremacists neo Nazis. And Q and on conspiracy extremists may be plotting more attacks. And the worry exists a state capitals across the country PCs mayors describing an emergency situation. Asking that all large scale public events beat castle until at least after January 24. There are a post on social media calling for a massive gun rally where protesters would come to the nation's capital firearms and hand. 6000 National Guard are already in the city to support thousands of police. The federal agents Diane is feeling more intense by the day. And arrests are being made but many of the suspects are still out there the FBI's pouring. Through more than 40000 pieces of digital media some of the coming from the public including photos in videos. The fears that one or more domestic terrorism cells planned and conducted the attack which involved suspects armed with chemicals baseball bats bill pipes. And plastic ties that could be used as handcuffs to take members of congress Hoss its. Also added to suspicions that this was a carefully designed. Attack the FBI's placing emphasis on finding this man who they believe planet too powerful pipe bombs not far from the capital. Perhaps as a potentially lethal distraction. For some the suspects appeared to be using radios and walkie talkies to coordinate their attack to feel that this was not some spontaneous attack. But the people were on a mission Diane. Scary facts there appeared Thomas for us thank you. And now to the nationwide manhunt for those involved in last week's siege of the capital acting US attorney for the District of Columbia says ultimately hundreds of people could be charged. Chief global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz has the latest. Police say this man seen holding a white flecks scoffed at the capitol is Larry Brock a Texas based air force academy graduate. And combat veteran. Arrested over the weekend. Along with Eric Marshall of Tennessee who law enforcement officials say it appears to be the man here carrying plastic restraints. Prompting questions about whether they intended to take hostages. A senior official telling ABC news. The rioters were organized coordinated. And had leadership and communications. Equipment and that many former military members were among them. And not just military. Police departments across the country looking into whether their own members took part in the siege also arrested over the weekend Richard Barnett who sat himself in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is office chair scene here turning himself Guillen added Arkansas sheriff's office Friday. And new details about this frightening moments caught on camera. The Washington Post reporting the officer was holding tax the mob. After noticing the door to the senate chamber a bomb was open. The quick thinking officer didn't seem deliberately leading the mobbed the opposite way. And this new video taken is riders. Breached a capital. Cops are telling that in the military is on the way one person responding. They're not going to shoot everybody. On the other side an officer fires a shot killing Ashley happen. A fervent trump supporter and an air force veteran from California. The man who took this video John Sullivan says he was questioned and detained by the FBI but released. He says he's given them a copy of this video. All this as America is mourning the loss of 42 year old capitol police officer and veteran Brian six net. Killed as a result of Wednesday's chaos officials investigating reports that he was attacked with a fire extinguisher. Sick Dicks grieving family issuing a statement saying quote. Brian is a hero and that is what we would like people to remember. President trump finally ordering flags at half staff while friends remember sick knicks kind face. A true professional who loved the outdoors she is always kind every one or anywhere and we're sure. Sick Nick's death is now being investigated as a homicide by the Washington metropolitan police what's assistants. From the FB I but there are expected to be many many more arrests Diane. Our thanks to that for you our thanks to you for that report I should say Martha Raddatz thank you. And a programming note tonight ABC news we'll have a new one hour special 24 hours assault on the capital. That will stream exclusively on Hulu starting tonight. And as we see more and more disturbing images from the capital riots the expert advice on how to talk to your kids about it. When we come backs. Welcome back as we get more and more jarring images from the siege of the US capitol many adults are still struggling to wrap our heads around what happened so. How we talked to work kids about the event and the fallout. Child development specialist Robin Silberman joins me now for more on that doctor Silverman good morning thanks for being here. How much let's star the basic question how much should adults be talking to their kids about what happened. It really depends on each when it comes just talking to kids about tough topics. So through this. There's a lot of dairy ugly image is on the news and a lot of it. Hardly news to process so your youngest children. Can turn on news stations. A you come tube with a question because they need an answer frankly. Children get older. Than you really the chair did she told me she's not saying I'm sure I'll about it. And then the child didn't learn from his schoolmate should still be her parentage tune your older children how to end your teens and your screens are certainly going getting a great deal news from their own accord while they're on the Internet so I am so very much heritage year old children and your teens are out that. And then depending on the age group should parents be monitoring or limiting what images of this event. There are kids you know if you've got it the little ones sort of kindergartners Ager if you're looking at more of between situation you know what do you do depending on their age. Salute these should be limiting those images are here to her children. If you haven't kindergarten there are young. Alan entries school age child. Dashing windows can be extremely just earning and they don't contests understand what's happening he can understand. Why this is happening so mimic that news and just turning our. You're older kids I didn't say oh why she using zip your kids 111213. Mikes and you'll certainly want it she and then you can answer questions. Thank you for your queens and teens. Are watching it by themselves sure they're getting their news reputable source says that Darren RD. Hole why is or misinformation. And I know that you say you know if they have questions. Answer them and I know one of your things is answer them with facts can you just elaborate a little bit more about how we go about having that conversation if they're curious. It's very easy to impose your king in about why he thinks things are. I think and that media another discussion that you and acts when children are asking questions I want to know what exactly. How did it our when you can sit back and you're allowed you're shields and she and gain an understanding. And then ask more questions as a top problem with many other parents. NIC in this tube in which you what you wanna cute so much in her nation but it's not always. All are children answer their questions answered them. Actually allow more passions and also. On your cell ask them questions. As you do not need to know all the answers and use him. Questionable why do you think is his name happening and how do you think UN handle it if you are in a situation where he worked very angry about results other contests. Usually eat it changed our. Well EG GO critical thinking is born here. I love that technique I'm on the news up for every question I think from the Heinz is already huge thing. But it but it's also one of those things where adults read we have a lot of our own thoughts and feelings about this their a lot of emotions that go into an event like this. So how should we process and those for ourselves and how much of that should we share with our children. This is something that I've been talking a lot of out with my friends that my family members. It is. And currents that have a very rare. It has. Load so many emotions in people across America and across the world this is normal. You can absolutely your children they are sad or angry or frustrated or two years scientists that ET TE DI HUU our incredible frustration is ended higher anger out this situation. Something that you reserve are an adults are friends or family member chorus sounds are you can't. Talk about lower feelings and your ears when we do that we children and it comes she much for that raiser that TI. Or you're adults. It's ranked doctor Robin so remain great advice as always thank you. They. And now to the latest on the pandemic the world wide case count for cove at nineteen is now over ninety million with nearly two million global deaths. 