ABC News Live Update: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to take the stage

More
Plus, an investigation is underway after dozens of people without masks threw a party on a New York City bus and at least one person is dead after a train derailed in northeast Scotland.
7:57 | 08/12/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ABC News Live Update: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to take the stage

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"7:57","description":"Plus, an investigation is underway after dozens of people without masks threw a party on a New York City bus and at least one person is dead after a train derailed in northeast Scotland. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"72329260","title":"ABC News Live Update: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to take the stage ","url":"/US/video/abc-news-live-update-joe-biden-kamala-harris-72329260"}